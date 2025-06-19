NFC South Division Odds for 2025 Season (Buccaneers Favored Fifth Straight Division Title)
The past few years, the NFC South has been the laughing stock of the NFL, widely regarded as one of the weakest divisions in football. Now, heading into 2025, it's starting to gain some respect.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers looked like legitimate contenders in the NFC last season, and both the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers look to be on the upswing after strong finishes by their young quarterbacks in 2024.
Unfortunately, the New Orleans Saints look to be one of the weakest teams in the league this season as they begin a rebuild, but the rest of the NFC South could be feisty in 2025. Let's take a look at the latest odds to win it.
NFC South Odds
- Buccaneers +100
- Falcons +230
- Panthers +380
- Saints +1100
The Buccaneers are favored to win the NFC South for the fifth straight season at +100 odds, an implied probability of 50%.
NFC South Prediction
Full disclosure, I'm a Falcons fan, but even if I put my bias aside, it's hard not to make a case for the Falcons to win the division at +230 this season. The Buccaneers certainly have a higher floor, but if things go right for Atlanta, they have all the makings of a dark horse contender.
There's no arguing about the offensive weapons Atlanta has between Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and arguably the best guard in the NFL in Chris Lindstrom. Obviously, the big question mark is second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr., but if his first three career starts last season are any indication, he's going to have a phenomenal first year as a full-time starter in 2025.
Defensively, the Falcons attempted to fix their pass-rusher problem by signing Leonard Floyd and spending two first-round draft picks on Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. They also moved on from defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake and brought in former Jets defensive coordinator and interim head coach, Jeff Ulbrich.
Don't forget, the Falcons were in control of the division for most of 2024, but a Kirk Cousins injury late in the season derailed their campaign after several poor starts from him. Now, with Penix Jr. at quarterback, a revamped defense, and one of the easiest schedules in the NFL, the Falcons are a great bet to contend for the NFC South at +230.
Pick: Falcons +230
