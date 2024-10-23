SI

NFL ATS Betting Predictions and Picks for Every Game in Week 8 (Will the Cowboys Cover the Spread on SNF?)

SI Staff

Oct 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) prepares to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

We're now in the middle of the 2024 NFL season and contenders are starting to separate themselves from the pretenders!

Few people are willing to take on the challenge of making a spread pick on all 272 regular season NFL games, but Sports Illustrated's Jennifer Piacenti and Iain MacMillan are doing exactly that. With a full slate of games on tap for Week 8, they have 16 picks locked in.

Let's recap their records to date and then dive into their ATS picks for this week's action.

Week 7 Records

  • Jennifer Piacenti: 8-7 (+0.27 units)
  • Iain MacMillan: 5-10 (-5.45 units)

Season-to-Date Record

  • Jennifer Piacenti: 49-57-1 (-13.12 units)
  • Iain MacMillan: 53-53-1 (-5.01 units)

NFL Week 8 Spread Picks

All odds listed below are via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Vikings (-2.5) vs. Rams

  • Jennifer Piacenti: Vikings 
  • Iain MacMillan: Vikings

Titans vs. Lions (-11)

  • Jennifer Piacenti: Titans 
  • Iain MacMillan: Titans

Colts vs. Texans (-5.5)

  • Jennifer Piacenti: Texans 
  • Iain MacMillan: Texans

Packers (-4) vs. Jaguars

  • Jennifer Piacenti: Jaguars 
  • Iain MacMillan: Packers

Ravens (-8.5) vs. Browns

  • Jennifer Piacenti: Ravens 
  • Iain MacMillan: Ravens

Jets (-7) vs. Patriots

  • Jennifer Piacenti: Patriots 
  • Iain MacMillan: Jets

Eagles vs. Bengals (-3)

  • Jennifer Piacenti: Bengals 
  • Iain MacMillan: Eagles

Falcons (-2.5) vs. Buccaneers

  • Jennifer Piacenti: Falcons 
  • Iain MacMillan: Falcons

Cardinals vs. Dolphins (-3)

  • Jennifer Piacenti: Dolphins 
  • Iain MacMillan: Dolphins

Bills (-3) vs. Seahawks

  • Jennifer Piacenti: Bills 
  • Iain MacMillan: Bills

Saints vs. Chargers (-7)

  • Jennifer Piacenti: Saints 
  • Iain MacMillan: Chargers

Chiefs (-10) vs. Raiders

  • Jennifer Piacenti: Chiefs 
  • Iain MacMillan: Raiders

Panthers vs. Broncos (-9)

  • Jennifer Piacenti: Panthers 
  • Iain MacMillan: Panthers

Bears (-2) vs. Commanders

  • Jennifer Piacenti: Commanders 
  • Iain MacMillan: Bears

Cowboys vs. 49ers (-4)

  • Jennifer Piacenti: Cowboys 
  • Iain MacMillan: 49ers

Giants vs. Steelers (-6.5)

  • Jennifer Piacenti: Giants 
  • Iain MacMillan: Giants

