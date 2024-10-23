NFL ATS Betting Predictions and Picks for Every Game in Week 8 (Will the Cowboys Cover the Spread on SNF?)
We're now in the middle of the 2024 NFL season and contenders are starting to separate themselves from the pretenders!
Few people are willing to take on the challenge of making a spread pick on all 272 regular season NFL games, but Sports Illustrated's Jennifer Piacenti and Iain MacMillan are doing exactly that. With a full slate of games on tap for Week 8, they have 16 picks locked in.
Let's recap their records to date and then dive into their ATS picks for this week's action.
Week 7 Records
- Jennifer Piacenti: 8-7 (+0.27 units)
- Iain MacMillan: 5-10 (-5.45 units)
Season-to-Date Record
- Jennifer Piacenti: 49-57-1 (-13.12 units)
- Iain MacMillan: 53-53-1 (-5.01 units)
NFL Week 8 Spread Picks
All odds listed below are via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Vikings (-2.5) vs. Rams
- Jennifer Piacenti: Vikings
- Iain MacMillan: Vikings
Titans vs. Lions (-11)
- Jennifer Piacenti: Titans
- Iain MacMillan: Titans
Colts vs. Texans (-5.5)
- Jennifer Piacenti: Texans
- Iain MacMillan: Texans
Packers (-4) vs. Jaguars
- Jennifer Piacenti: Jaguars
- Iain MacMillan: Packers
Ravens (-8.5) vs. Browns
- Jennifer Piacenti: Ravens
- Iain MacMillan: Ravens
Jets (-7) vs. Patriots
- Jennifer Piacenti: Patriots
- Iain MacMillan: Jets
Eagles vs. Bengals (-3)
- Jennifer Piacenti: Bengals
- Iain MacMillan: Eagles
Falcons (-2.5) vs. Buccaneers
- Jennifer Piacenti: Falcons
- Iain MacMillan: Falcons
Cardinals vs. Dolphins (-3)
- Jennifer Piacenti: Dolphins
- Iain MacMillan: Dolphins
Bills (-3) vs. Seahawks
- Jennifer Piacenti: Bills
- Iain MacMillan: Bills
Saints vs. Chargers (-7)
- Jennifer Piacenti: Saints
- Iain MacMillan: Chargers
Chiefs (-10) vs. Raiders
- Jennifer Piacenti: Chiefs
- Iain MacMillan: Raiders
Panthers vs. Broncos (-9)
- Jennifer Piacenti: Panthers
- Iain MacMillan: Panthers
Bears (-2) vs. Commanders
- Jennifer Piacenti: Commanders
- Iain MacMillan: Bears
Cowboys vs. 49ers (-4)
- Jennifer Piacenti: Cowboys
- Iain MacMillan: 49ers
Giants vs. Steelers (-6.5)
- Jennifer Piacenti: Giants
- Iain MacMillan: Giants
