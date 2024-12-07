NFL Best Bets for Week 14 (Predictions for Falcons vs. Vikings, Seahawks vs. Cardinals)
The SI Betting team is fresh off of a perfect week in our NFL Best Bets, hitting on the Los Angeles Chargers as one-point favorites and the Pittsburgh Steelers as 3-point underdogs (both teams won outright) in Week 13.
Now, the league heads into the final week of the season that features teams on the bye, giving us 13 games to wager on -- 12 that occur on Sunday or Monday.
As we do every week, we've come together to share our best bets, and SI Betting's NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan is looking to stay hot with a home favorite in a potential revenge game on Sunday.
Here's a full breakdown of this week's picks!
NFL Week 14 Best Bets
Seattle Seahawks-Arizona Cardinals UNDER 45 (-110) – Peter Dewey
These teams played an extremely low-scoring, turnover-laden matchup in Week 12, and Arizona has been one of the best UNDER teams in the NFL this season (7-4-1).
The Cardinals have combined for 45 or fewer points in four straight games, and they now rank outside the top 10 in the NFL in EPA/Play.
While neither of these teams have elite defenses (19th and 22nd in EPA/Play on defense), they rank No. 11 and No. 12 in the league in scoring defense.
Seattle has played six straight games with 48 or fewer points, a sign that it should be around this number again on Sunday.
In a division game that could go either way considering the short spread, I’d rather target the total in this matchup.
Minnesota Vikings -5.5 (-110) vs. Atlanta Falcons – Iain MacMillan
The Minnesota Vikings have the best run defense in the NFL, leading the league in both opponent rush EPA and success rate, meaning the Atlanta Falcons are going to have to rely on Kirk Cousins to have a big game against his former team.
That’s all well and good except for the fact he has been abysmal when facing pressure this season and the Vikings apply pressure at the third highest rate in the NFL.
Then there’s the matter of the Vikings’ elite receiving core going up against a banged-up and thin Falcons secondary that has gotten worse as the season has progressed.
This is a nightmare matchup for the Falcons and I’d be surprised if they keep this one close.
