NFL Best Bets for Week 15 (Predictions for Jets vs. Jaguars, Vikings vs. Bears)
We've officially reached the home stretch of the 2024 NFL season, as there are no more bye weeks left and plenty of playoff spots still up for grabs in both conferences.
With four more weeks of regular season football left, the SI Betting team is looking to capitalize on these massive 16-game slates to help bettors win on Sunday.
Last week, our NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan perfectly called the Minnesota Vikings-Atlanta Falcons matchup, and he even hit an alternate spread on it to boot.
Now, in Week 15, he's back with a pick for the New York Jets-Jacksonville Jaguars matchup on Sunday.
Plus, Peter Dewey has a favorite that he loves for the Week 15 slate, as we look to put together a 2-0 week.
Here's a breakdown for each of this week's picks!
NFL Week 15 Best Bets
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Minnesota Vikings -7 (-110) vs. Chicago Bears – Peter Dewey
- New York Jets -3 (-115) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars – Iain MacMillan
Minnesota Vikings -7 (-110) vs. Chicago Bears – Peter Dewey
Chicago has been awful on the road all season long, and I can’t trust it against this Minnesota team that is rolling under Sam Darnold, who has thrown for 11 scores and zero interceptions over his last four games.
Chicago ranks 10th in the league in EPA/Play on defense, but the offense has been the big issue, ranking 25th in the NFL in EPA/Play and dead last in yards per play. That isn’t going to get much better against a Vikings defense that is third in the NFL in EPA/Play.
Not only have the Bears struggled on the road (0-6 straight up), but they aren’t even covering the spread at a high rate – 1-4-1 ATS. Their only cover came on Thanksgiving Day against the Detroit Lions, and they needed a goal-line fumble and a few stalled drives to stay around for a backdoor cover.
I don’t see the Bears turning things around against a Minnesota team that is rolling and still in the mix for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
New York Jets -3 (-115) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars – Iain MacMillan
If there’s one team Aaron Rodgers can still light up with his arm, it’s the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jags enter this week ranking dead last in the NFL in opponent dropback EPA and opponent yards per pass attempt, giving up 7.8 yards per throw.
The Jaguars offensive doesn’t have the ability with Mac Jones at quarterback to make up for the shortcomings of their defense. Over their last three games, they’re 31st in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at -1.4.
The Jets have won their backers many bets this season, but this is one spot I like New York to cover.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.