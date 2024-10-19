NFL Best Bets for Week 7 (Predictions for Chiefs vs. 49ers, Ravens vs. Bucs and Titans vs. Bills)
It's hard to have a better week than the SI Betting team did in Week 6 of the NFL season.
All three of the best bets given out by the team hit (Bucs -3.5, Texans -7 and WAS-BAL OVER 51.5), sending us flying into Week 7.
This week, we're back with some plays for the biggest games of the week, including a total from NFL betting insdier Jennifer Piacenti in the Baltimore Ravens-Tampa Bay Buccaneers matchup on Monday Night Foobtall.
Plus, Peter Dewey is eyeing the Super Bowl rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers with an outright winner to bet.
Here's a breakdown of our three best bets for Week 7 as we eye another sweep!
NFL Week 7 Best Bets
Kansas City Chiefs Moneyline (+102) vs. San Francisco 49ers – Peter Dewey
There are a ton of trends to like on the Kansas City Chiefs side of things in Week 7.
The Chiefs have gotten off to a fast start this season for bettors, going 4-1 against the spread despite being favored in every game. The only matchup that Kansas City has failed to cover in during the 2024 season was in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Now, it finds itself as an underdog against a banged up San Francisco team that has lost to the Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals.
This game looks eerily similar to the Super Bowl last season in terms of the odds, the Chiefs are just without Rashee Rice and Isiah Pacheco and the 49ers are without Christian McCaffrey.
I understand why oddsmakers are setting the Chiefs as dogs on the road, but I’m not going to bet against this crazy Patrick Mahomes trend.
He’s been money as an underdog in his career going 13-3-1 against the spread and he’s 10-3 straight up in his last 13 games as a dog.
Plus, Andy Reid is 12-4 straight up out of a bye (including playoffs) week since he took over in Kansas City.
Give me the Chiefs to win.
Tennessee Titans +9 (-110) vs. Buffalo Bills – Iain MacMillan
Not enough people are giving the Tennessee Titans’ defense the respect it deserves. They lead the NFL in opponent success rate (36.2%) while also allowing the fewest yards per play (4.3). Any team that has a defense that is dominant like the Titans doesn't deserve to be a nine-point underdog.
I also don’t think the Bills are as elite of a team as many people think they are. They’re just 17th in NFL in Net Yards per Play (0.0) while also sporting a Net Yards per Play of -2.0 over their last three games. Don’t be surprised if the Titans give the Bills a scare in this game.
Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Buccaneers OVER 49 (-115) – Jennifer Piacenti
I’m not going to lie: I want this to be a shootout.
Both offenses are a force to be reckoned with. Both defenses have strengths, but struggle in the wrong matchup.
The Bucs will lead with their passing game vs. this Ravens defense that has allowed a 67% completion rate and 8.1 yards per pass attempt this season. Baker Mayfield leads the league with 15 passing touchdowns, he’s doing it with an impressive 71% completion rate. Both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are balling this season, and the matchup this Monday is incredibly favorable.
No team has allowed more passing yards than the Ravens (1789) who have also allowed 11 passing touchdowns.
The Ravens offense leads with the run game, rushing the ball a league-high 53% of the time with mobile QB Lamar Jackson and RB Derrick Henry – who leads the league with eight rushing touchdowns.
The Bucs have been solid vs. running backs this season, allowing just 79 rushing yards per game, but they have been generous vs. runners who catch, allowing more than six catches and 50 receiving yards per game (Justice Hill?).
They have also been generous vs. mobile quarterbacks. The Bucs have allowed a league-most four rushing touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks this year, along with more than 31 rushing yards per game – including big games to Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix.
They have also allowed the fourth-most passing yards this year (though they have only allowed six passing TDs), and with this game total set at 49, we should expect that trend to continue.
Five Ravens games have gone over this season. Four Bucs games have gone over. Let’s root for more of the same.
