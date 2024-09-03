NFL Betting Trends for Every Team in Week 1 (Lions Have Been Hot in September)
Breaking down the best betting trends for Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season
Week 1 of the NFL season is arguably the toughest slate of games to bet on. With a long offseason and plenty of roster turnover, it's difficult to evaluate all 32 teams and determine which side is the best to bet on.
One of the things you can do to help you make your decisions is to take a look at some of the best betting trends across the NFL. To make that easier for you, we've compiled all of the best Week 1 trends in one article for you.
Let's dive into them.
Ravens vs. Chiefs Betting Trends
- The Chiefs failed to cover – and lost outright – in Week 1 last season.
- Kansas City was 13-7-1 against the spread in 2023.
- The Chiefs were 5-4 against the spread as home favorites in 2023.
- Baltimore was 12-7 against the spread in the 2023 season.
- The Ravens were 2-0 ATS as road underdogs last season.
- The UNDER went 10-8-1 in the Ravens’ games last season.
- The UNDER went 14-7 in the Chiefs’ games last season.
Packers vs. Eagles Betting Trends
- The Packers were 11-8 against the spread last season.
- Green Bay is 53-37 against the spread under Matt LaFleur, the best record in the NFL since 2019.
- The Packers were 8-4 ATS as underdogs last season.
- Philadelphia was 7-9-2 against the spread in 2023.
- The Eagles were 6-7-2 against the spread as favorites in 2023.
- The OVER was 11-8 in the Packers’ 19 games last season.
- The OVER was 9-9 in the Eagles’ 18 games last season.
Vikings vs. Giants Betting Trends
- Vikings are 0-6-2 against the spread in their last eight games vs. NFC East opponents
- Vikings are 0-4-1 ATS in their last five games played in September
- The UNDER is 4-1 the last five times the Vikings have played the Giants on the road
- Giants finished the 2023 season on a 6-1 run against the spread
- Giants are 5-0-1 ATS in their last six home games
Patriots vs. Bengals Betting Trends
- Patriots are 5-14-1 against the spread in their last 20 games
- Patriots are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games vs. Bengals
- Patriots are 13-4-1 ATS in their last 18 games vs. AFC North opponents
- The UNDER is 7-2 in the Patriots' last nine games played in September
- The UNDER is 5-0 the last five times the Bengals have played AFC East opponents
Titans vs. Bears Betting Trends
- The UNDER is 14-6 in the Titans' last 20 games
- Titans finished the 2023 season on a 1-10 straight-up run
- The OVER is 6-1 the last seven times the Titans have faced an AFC North team
- Bears finished the 2023 season on a 5-2 ATS run
- The OVER is 8-2 in the Bears' last 10 games vs. AFC opponents
Panthers vs. Saints Betting Trends
- Panthers have gone 5-10 ATS in their last 15 games
- The UNDER is 9-2 in the Panthers' last 11 games
- Panthers have lost nine-straight road games
- The UNDER is 7-0 in the last seven meetings between these two teams
- The UNDER is 14-6 in the Saints' last 20 games
- Saints are 2-8 ATS in its last 10 Week 1 games
Steelers vs. Falcons Betting Trends
- The OVER is 5-1 in the Steelers' last six games
- Steelers are 13-1-1 straight up in their last 15 games against the Falcons
- The UNDER is 7-3 in the Steelers' last 10 road games
- Steelers are 9-0 ATS in their last nine games vs. NFC South opponents
- Falcons are 2-5 ATS in their last seven home games
- Falcons are 1-11 ATS in their last 12 games vs. AFC North opponents
Cardinals vs. Bills Betting Trends
- The Cardinals were 9-8 against the spread last season.
- Arizona was 4-5 against the spread as a road underdog last season.
- The Cardinals went 3-5 straight up with Kyler Murray in the 2023 season.
- Buffalo was 8-11 against the spread in the 2023 season.
- The Bills went 5-5 against the spread as home favorites last season.
- The OVER was 10-7 in the Cardinals’ 17 games in 2023.
- The UNDER was 11-8 in the Bills’ 19 games in 2023.
Jaguars vs. Dolphins Betting Trends
- Jaguars are 1-5 ATS in their last six games
- Jaguars are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 road games
- The UNDER is 4-1 in the Dolphins' last five games
- The UNDER is 8-1 in the last nine meetings between these two teams
- Dolphins are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games played in September
Texans vs. Colts Betting Trends
- Colts are 10-4-1 SU and 10-5 ATS in the last 15 meetings between these teams
- Texans are 8-4 ATS in their last 12 road games
- The UNDER is 12-3 the last 15 times the Texans played in Indianapolis
- Colts are 1-4 ATS in their last five games
- Colts are 0-9-1 straight up in its last 10 Week 1 games
Broncos vs. Seahawks Betting Trends
- The Broncos went 6-10-1 against the spread last season.
- Denver was just 2-5 against the spread as a road underdog last season.
- Seattle was 8-7-2 against the spread in the 2023 campaign.
- The Seahawks were 2-3-1 when favored at home in 2023.
- The UNDER was 9-8 in the Broncos’ 17 games.
- The UNDER was 10-7 in the Seahawks’ 17 games.
Raiders vs. Chargers Betting Trends
- Raiders went 4-0-1 ATS in their last five games in 2023
- The UNDER is 12-6 in the Raiders' last 18 games
- Raiders are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games vs. AFC West opponents
- Chargers are 1-4 ATS in their last five games in 2023
- Chargers are 0-5 ATS in their last five games vs. AFC West opponents
Cowboys vs. Browns Betting Trends
- Cowboys are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games vs. AFC North opponents
- The UNDER is 9-4 in the Cowboys' last 13 road games
- The OVER is 7-1 in the Browns' last eight games
- Browns are 6-0 ATS in their last six home games
- Cowboys are 5-0 ATS in their last five games vs. NFC East opponents
Commanders vs. Buccaneers Betting Trends
- Commanders went 1-6 ATS in their last seven games in 2023
- Commanders are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games vs. NFC South opponents
- The UNDER is 7-1 in the Buccaneers' last eight home games
- The UNDER is 8-0 in the Buccaneers' last eight games vs. NFC East opponents
Rams vs. Lions Betting Trends
- Rams went 7-1 ATS in their last eight games in 2023
- Rams are 13-5-2 ATS in their last 20 games played in September
- Lions went 6-1 ATS in their last seven games in 2023
- Lions are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games played in September
- The OVER is 12-1 in the Lions' last 13 Week 1 games
Jets vs. 49ers Betting Trends
- The UNDER is 7-1 the last eight times the Jets played NFC West opponents
- Jets are 2-16 SU in their alst 18 games played in September
- 49ers are 8-2 SU and 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games vs. Jets
- 49ers went 1-5 ATS in their last six games in 2023
- 49ers are 0-7 ATS in their last seven home games
