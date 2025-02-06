NFL Defensive Player of the Year Odds Ahead of NFL Honors: Pat Surtain II Closed as Favorite
The NFL will announce its season-long awards on Thursday night at the NFL Honors, and the Defenisve Player of the Year award appears to be heading to Denver.
Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II closed as the favorite in the betting odds, but there are a couple other players (mainly T.J. Watt and Trey Hendrickson) that could make a push for this award.
Before Super Bowl LIX takes center stage over the weekend, bettors have a chance to cash some season-long slips in the futures market tonight. Here's a look at the closing odds for the DPOY award this season.
Closing NFL Defensive Player of the Year Odds
- Pat Surtain II: -550
- TJ Watt: +140
- Trey Hendrickson: +850
- Myles Garrett: +5000
- Zack Baun: +5000
Surtain is an interesting favorite, as he'd become the first corner since Stephon Gilmore in 2019 and just the second since 2009 if he wins the award.
A key cog in Denver's No. 1 defense (in terms of EPA/Play), Surtain finsihed this season with 45 tackles, 11 passes defended and four picks, leading to a First-Team All-Pro selection.
Outside of Surtain, Watt is eyeing his second DPOY of his career after finishing the regular season with 11.5 sacks and six forced fumbles (the forced fumbles led the league). The other player that has a real chance to win this award appears to be Hendrickson, who led the NFL with 17.5 sacks in the 2024 regualr season.
