SI

NFL Defensive Player of the Year Odds Ahead of NFL Honors: Pat Surtain II Closed as Favorite

Breaking down the closing odds to win the Defensive Player of the Year with Patrick Surtain II listed as the favorite.

Peter Dewey

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II closed as the favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year.
Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II closed as the favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

The NFL will announce its season-long awards on Thursday night at the NFL Honors, and the Defenisve Player of the Year award appears to be heading to Denver.

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II closed as the favorite in the betting odds, but there are a couple other players (mainly T.J. Watt and Trey Hendrickson) that could make a push for this award.

Before Super Bowl LIX takes center stage over the weekend, bettors have a chance to cash some season-long slips in the futures market tonight. Here's a look at the closing odds for the DPOY award this season.

Closing NFL Defensive Player of the Year Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.

  • Pat Surtain II: -550
  • TJ Watt: +140
  • Trey Hendrickson: +850
  • Myles Garrett: +5000
  • Zack Baun: +5000

Surtain is an interesting favorite, as he'd become the first corner since Stephon Gilmore in 2019 and just the second since 2009 if he wins the award.

A key cog in Denver's No. 1 defense (in terms of EPA/Play), Surtain finsihed this season with 45 tackles, 11 passes defended and four picks, leading to a First-Team All-Pro selection.

Outside of Surtain, Watt is eyeing his second DPOY of his career after finishing the regular season with 11.5 sacks and six forced fumbles (the forced fumbles led the league). The other player that has a real chance to win this award appears to be Hendrickson, who led the NFL with 17.5 sacks in the 2024 regualr season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets.

Published
Peter Dewey
PETER DEWEY

Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.

Home/Betting