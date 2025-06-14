NFL Defensive Player of the Year Odds for 2025 Season (Micah Parsons Favored to Win First Career DPOY)
The Defensive Player of the Year award is always a fun race. Typically, it has gone to the best pass-rusher in the NFL, but Patrick Surtain II of the Denver Broncos ended up winning it last season as a cornerback, the first of the position to win the award since Stephon Gilmore in 2019.
With mandatory minicamps starting and training camp just two months away, let's take a look at the latest odds to be named the 2025 Defensive Player of the Year.
NFL Defensive Player of the Year Odds
- Micah Parsons +650
- Myles Garrett +700
- Aidan Hutchinson +900
- T.J. Watt +900
- Maxx Crosby +1200
- Will Anderson Jr. +1300
- Jared Verse +1500
- Nick Bosa +1600
- Trey Hendrickson +2200
- Jalen Carter +3300
- Pat Surtain +3300
- chris Jones +4000
- Nik Bonito +4000
- Dexter Lawrence II +5000
- Kyle Hamilton +5000
- Joshua Hines-Allen +5000
- Daniell Hunter +5500
- Nolan Smith Jr. +6000
- Derek Stingley Jr. +6000
- Sauce Gardner +7500
- Quinnen Williams +7500
- Fred Warner +7500
- Andrew Van Ginkel +8500
- Devon Witherspoon +8500
- Greg Rousseau +8500
- Kerby Joseph +8500
- Xavier McKinney +8500
- Quinyon Mitchell +10000
- Leonard Williams +10000
- Brian Branch +10000
- Jessie Bates III +10000
- Will McDonald IV +10000
- Christian Gonzalez +10000
- Zack Baun +10000
- Brian Burnes +10000
Micah Parsons Favored to Finally Win DPOY
Micah Parsons has been one of the elite pass-rushers in the NFL since he entered the league in 2021 and he has been in the mix to be named the Defensive Player of the Year every season, but has yet to capture it. He finished second in voting in both 2021 and 2022 and third in voting in 2023.
Oddsmakers and bettors have faith in him finally being able to break through and win the award. He's the betting favorite at +650 odds, an implied probability of 13.33%. He played in just 13 games last season, but still managed to rack up 12.0 sacks. He has shown no signs of slowing down so I expect him to be a significant disruption on the Cowboys defense again in 2025.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
