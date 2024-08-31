NFL MVP Odds: CJ Stroud Overtakes Josh Allen for No. 2 Spot Ahead of Week 1
As we approach the opening kickoff of the 2024 season, plenty of bets are coming in on several futures markets. One of the most popular markets is NFL MVP and a slew of recent bets on one player has shifted the odds in a big way.
For the entire offseason, Patrick Mahomes was set as the betting favorite to win this third MVP award and Josh Allen was a clear No. 2 on the odds list. Now, at DraftKings Sportsbook, Houston Texans quarterback, C.J. Stroud has leapfrogged Allen for the second best odds.
Let's take a look.
NFL MVP Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Patrick Mahomes +475
- C.J. Stroud +800
- Josh Allen +900
- Joe Burrow +950
- Jalen Hurts +1200
- Jordan Love +1400
- AAron Rodgers +1800
- Lamar Jackson +2000
- Brock Purdy +2000
- Dak Prescott +2000
Mahomes is still the betting favorite at +475 odds, but Stroud has now taken over the No. 2 spot, coming in at +800. At those odds, DraftKings is giving Stroud an implied probability of 11.11% of being named MVP in his sophomore season.
If you've been paying attention to which players have been bet on the most so far this offseason, it shouldn't come as a big surprise. Amongst all players, Stroud has received the most total bets and the most combined dollars bet to win the award in his second year in the league.
He finished the season totaling 4,108 passing yards, completing 63.9% of passes for 23 touchdowns and five interceptions. If he can take a step forward in 2024 while staying healthy for all 17 games, he's certainly going to be in the MVP conversation this season.
He's also going to be aided by new additions on the offense in Stefon Diggs and running back, Joe Mixon. Let's also keep in mind that Tank Dell will be back in the lineup after missing six games due to injury in 2023.
The sky is the limit for Stroud in 2024.
