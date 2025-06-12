NFL MVP Odds for 2025 Season (Lamar Jackson Favored to Win Third Career MVP)
The 2025 NFL season is closer than you think. With mandatory minicamps starting this week, we're just two months out from training camp and less than three months away from the start of the regular season.
Now is a great time to dive into the awards market for the upcoming season, starting with the odds to be named NFL MVP. All of the betting sites across the internet have their MVP odds posted, and there are no surprises atop the odds list as the usual suspects will likely be battling it out to win the award in 2025.
Let's take a look.
2025 NFL MVP Odds
- Lamar Jackson +500
- Josh Allen +600
- Patrick Mahomes +600
- Joe Burrow +600
- Jayden Daniels +850
- Justin Herbert +2000
- Jalen Hurts +2000
- CJ Stroud +2500
- Brock Purdy +2500
- Jared Goff +3100
- Caleb Williams +3100
- Jordan Love +3100
- Baker Mayfield +3400
- Dak Prescott +4000
- Matthew Stafford +4000
- Trevor Lawrence +4000
- Saquon Barkley +5000
- Kyler Murray +5000
- Tua Tagovailoa +5000
- Drake Maye +6000
- Sam Darnold +7000
- Bryce Young +7500
- Geno Smith +7500
- Bo Nix +7500
- Michael Penix Jr. +7500
- Aaron Rodgers +7500
- J.J. McCarthy +7500
Jackson Favored Over Allen, Burrow, and Mahomes to Win NFL MVP
Lamar Jackson is expected to once again be in the mix to win NFL MVP. He has already won it twice, both in 2019 and in 2023, and many people believed he deserved it last year, but Josh Allen edged him out in voting. At +500 odds, he has an implied probability of 16.67% of winning his third career MVP.
Behind him on the list are Allen, Patrick Mahomes, and Joe Burrow at +600. If voter fatigue played a role in Allen winning the award over Jackson last season, perhaps Joe Burrow is the strongest candidate of the top four. He has been in the mix for the award for several seasons but has continued to fall just short.
Jayden Daniels at +850 isn't quite to the level of the top four quarterbacks, but the reigning offensive rookie of the year has a great shot to be named MVP if he improves on his historic rookie season. A big drop off comes after Daniels with the likes of Justin Herbert and Jalen Hurts at +2000.
Can Travis Hunter Win NFL MVP?
Ever since Shohei Ohtani entered Major League Baseball, he has become a near lock to win the MVP every year. How could you not vote for a player who dominates at more than one position?
Travis Hunter, while a rookie, will attempt to be the first player of our generation to play on both sides of the ball, both at wide receiver and cornerback. While his being elite at both positions is going to be a tall order for the Jacksonville Jaguar, there's a world in which he's in contention for purely being able to do something that no one else in the league does.
FanDuel has his odds set at 200-1, meaning a $1 bet would win a bettor a profit of $200 if the rookie wins NFL MVP this season. I could be worth a shot if you think he lives up to the lofty expectations people have laid out for him.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!