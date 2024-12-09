NFL MVP Odds: Josh Allen Extends Lead Over Saquon Barkley After Week 14
There are still four weeks left in the NFL season but the MVP race may be over.
After becoming the odds-on favorite to win his first career MVP last week, Josh Allen took another significant leap forward in the race to win the award in Week 14. Despite losing to the Rams, Josh Allen recorded six total touchdowns, three passing and three rushing, to further bolster his MVP resume.
Let's take a look at the latest odds.
NFL MVP Odds
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Josh Allen -450
- Saquon Barkley +550
- Lamar Jackson +1400
- Jared Goff +1700
- Patrick Mahomes +3300
- Sam Darnold +4000
Allen is now listed as the -450 favorite to win the award. If you translate those odds to implied probability, he has an 81.82% of winning it.
The next closest player on the odds list is Saquon Barkley, who's doing his best to become the first running back to win the award since Adrian Peterson in 2012. His best path of surpassing Allen is by breaking Eric Dickerson's record for most rushing yards in a season of 2,105. He's have to record 482 yards in the Eagles' final four games to match that number.
Three of Philadelphia's four final games rank in the bottom six in opponent yards per carry. The only good run defense they face is the Steelers in Week 15. Then, they face the Commanders (27th in opponent yards per carry), Cowboys (29th in OYPC), and the Giants (30th in OPYC).
With that being said, Allen has chances to pad his stats in the final four weeks as well. If he puts up a solid performance against the Lions in Week 15, he should be able to feast against the Patriots (twice) and the Jets in the final three weeks.
This is the Bills' quarterback's award to lose.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!