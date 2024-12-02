NFL MVP Odds: Josh Allen Skyrockets to Outright Favorite While Saquon Barkley Keeps Rising
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen became the first quarterback ever to score a rushing, receiving and passing touchdown in a single game, and he led the Bills to a massive win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football.
After his record-setting performance, Allen saw his MVP odds skyrocket, as he's now a -210 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the award. Based on implied probability, Allen has a 67.74 percent chance to capture his first career regular season MVP.
The Buffalo quarterback has been great in the 2024 season, throwing for 20 touchdowns and just five interceptions while completing 64.6 percent of his passes. He's led Buffalo to a 10-2 record, and the team has won seven games in a row, including a win over the 11-1 Kansas City Chiefs.
That win is massive, as it keeps Allen and the Bills within striking distance for the No. 1 seed in the AFC down the stretch of this season. Buffalo, who has won seven games in a row, would earn the No. 1 seed if it finishes with the same record as Kansas City.
Right now, oddsmakers have Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley as the top contender to Allen in the MVP odds. Barkley is attempting to become the first running back to win the NFL's MVP award since Adrian Peterson did it back in the 2012 season.
Barkley had yet another big game in the Eagles' win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, rushing for 107 yards and a touchdoown, putting him at 1,499 rushing yards on the season. For comparison, Peterson had 2,097 rushing yards and 2,314 scrimmage yards the season he won MVP.
So far this season, Barkley has 1,766 yards from scrimmage with five games to play. The Eagles have also won eight games in a row, keeping them within striking distance for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
The only other player with shorter than +1000 odds to win the MVP is Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson, who sits at +950. The reigning league MVP is having a great season, but Baltimore's loss to Philly -- and the Pittsburgh Steelers win over Cincinnati -- makes it increasingly tougher for Jackson and company to win the AFC North. That likely puts a major dent in his MVP case.
After Jackson, Jared Goff (+1000) and Patrick Mahomes (+2800) round out the top five in the latest MVP odds.
For now, it appears this is Allen's award to lose over the final weeks of the regular season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
