NFL MVP Odds: Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson Co-Favorites, Justin Herbert Rising Ahead of Monday Night
Will the 2025 NFL season feature another Josh Allen vs. Lamar Jackson battle for the MVP?
Through two weeks of the regular season, it sure looks like it.
After Allen got the best of Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 on Sunday Night Football, Jackson responded with a four-touchdown pass Game in Week 2, making the two star quarterbacks co-favorites atop of the odds list.
They’re far and away the favorites at +300 while Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (+700) is the only player with shorter than 12/1 odds to win MVP. Love’s Packers are 2-0 and could be the No. 1 seed in the NFC, giving him a real case to win his first MVP award if that happens.
While Jackson and Allen have already stole the show for MVP with Joe Burrow (toe) potentially set to miss three months, is there a dark horse that we should monitor in this race?
Here’s a breakdown of the latest odds to win the NFL MVP award after most of the Week 2 action.
NFL MVP Odds for 2025 Season
- Lamar Jackson: +300
- Josh Allen: +300
- Jordan Love: +700
- Justin Herbert: +1200
- Jayden Daniels: +1300
- Jalen Hurts: +1700
- Patrick Mahomes: +1800
- Baker Mayfield: +2500
- Dak Prescott: +2800
- Matthew Stafford: +3000
- Kyler Murray: +4000
- J.J. McCarthy: +6000
- CJ Stroud: +6000
- Aaron Rodgers: +6000
- Jared Goff: +6000
- Trevor Lawrence: +6500
- Drake Maye: +7500
- Daniel Jones: +7500
- Brock Purdy: +7500
- Geno Smith: +8000
- Derrick Henry: +8000
- Caleb Williams: +8000
- Michael Penix Jr.: +8000
- Saquon Barkley: +8000
Lamar Jackson Jumps to Co-Favorite for NFL MVP
Jackson was as good as it gets on Sunday, throwing four scores in a rout of the Cleveland Browns.
Since Jackson had such a big game, he caught up to Allen in the MVP odds, as the Bills quarterback didn’t need to do much in a win over the New York Jets.
Lamar put up big numbers in Week 1 as well, and if it weren’t for a Derrick Henry fumble, the Ravens may be 2-0. Jackson has seven total scores through the first two weeks of the regular season.
Josh Allen Falls Back in NFL MVP Odds
Allen’s MVP case took a little bit of a step back in Week 2, as he ended up exiting the game briefly with a nose injury and threw for just 148 yards.
The Bills quarterback really made his MVP case in Week 1, and the win over Baltimore could loom large in the future, as Buffalo has the inside track to the No. 1 seed in the AFC. That could be the ultimate tiebreaker for Allen over Jackson in the MVP race.
Still, it’s worth noting that Allen is no longer the lone favorite in this market after Jackson’s Week 2 showing.
Justin Herbert’s NFL MVP Stock Rising Ahead of Monday
The Los Angeles Chargers don’t play until Monday night, but Justin Herbert is now fourth in the odds to win the league MVP at +1200.
Herbert had a huge Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs, and with both Kansas City and Denver losing in Week 2, the Chargers have a chance to take control of the AFC West on Monday.
Herbert didn’t rack up major numbers in the 2024 season, but he threw for 318 yards and three scores in Week 1. He’s worth monitoring, especially if the Chargers end up in the race for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
Honorable Mentions
Dak Prescott (+2800): Dallas isn’t going to win enough games for Dak to win MVP in all likelihood, but the star quarterback threw for 361 yards and two scores in Week 2. Dallas’ defense is so bad that we may see more gaudy passing numbers from Dak as the season goes on.
Jared Goff (+6000): All the worries about the Lions’ offense were erased on Sunday, as they put up 52 points in a win over the Chicago Bears. Jared Goff (a long shot in the MVP odds) was terrific in the game, throwing for 334 yards and five scores. If the Lions get back to the top of the NFC North, he’ll have an argument in this market.
Daniel Jones (+7500): I won’t endorse Daniel Jones for MVP, but his first two games have been impressive. Jones led the Colts to a comeback win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday, and he’s thrown for 588 yards, two scores and no picks this season while adding three scores on the ground. At 2-0, the Colts are in a good position in a weak AFC South division.
