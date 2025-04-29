NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds: Ashton Jeanty Opens as Favorite Over Cam Ward
The NFL Draft is in the books, which means we have a great idea of what rosters will look like when the 2025 season kicks off in September.
It also means that sportsbooks across the country have released a full list of odds to win each award next season, including who will win Offensive Rookie of the Year. Despite a quarterback winning the award in four of the past seasons, the No. 1 pick, Cam Ward, isn't the top option on the odds list.
Instead, it's Ashton Jeanty, the former Boise State Bronco, who is listed as the favorite. Let's take a look at the full list of odds.
Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
- Ashton Jeanty +200
- Cameron Ward +230
- Travis Hunter +750
- Tyler Shough +1200
- Tetairoa McMillan +1400
- Omarion Hampton +1600
- Quinshon Judkins +1800
- Shedeur Sanders +1900
- TreVeyon Henderson +2000
- Colston Loveland +2200
- Matthew Golden +2500
- Jaxson Dart +2800
- Tyler Warren +3000
- Kaleb Johnson +3000
- Emeka Egbuka +3000
- Luther Burden III +3500
- RJ Harvey +3500
- Will Howard +3500
- Jaydon Blue +4000
- Jalen Milroe +4000
- Dillon Gabriel +4000
- Jalen Royals +5000
- Tre harris +5000
- Jayden Higgins
Ashton Jeanty, Cam Ward, and Travis Hunter Top OROY Odds List
Jeanty, who was selected No. 6 overall by the Las Vegas Raiders, is the betting favorite to be named Offensive Rookie of the Year at +200, an implied probability of 33.33%. The last running back to win the award was Saquon Barkley for the New York Giants in 2018, but with how committed the Raiders seem to be in focusing their offense around the former Boise State Bronco, we can expect him to get plenty of touches in his rookie campaign. He was the Heisman runner-up last season after recording 2,601 rushing yards and 30 total touchdowns while averaging 7.0 yards per carry.
Ward, who was drafted No. 1 overall by the Tennessee Titans, is a clear second on the odds list to win the award at +230, an implied probability of winning of 30.3%. There is a significant drop-off after Ward. The wide receiver and defensive back duel-threat, Travis Hunter, is third on the odds list at +750 an implied probability of 11.76%.
The last two non-quarterbacks to win the award were wide receivers, Garrett Wilson and Ja'Marr Chase, which could work in the favor of rookies like Hunter and Tetairoa McMillan (+1400).
Shedeur Sanders Rookie of the Year Odds
The story of the draft was the fall of Shedeur Sanders. He was projected to be a first-round pick by almost every single draft analysis, but fell all the way to the fifth round when he was finally selected with the No. 144 pick by the Cleveland Browns.
Despite being selected in the fifth round, two rounds after the Browns drafted a different quarterback in Dillon Gabriel, Sanders is eighth on the odds list to be named Offensive Rookie of the Year at +1900. That's well ahead of Gabriel at +4000.
