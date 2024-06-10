NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds: Caleb Williams Favored to Win Award
A loaded NFL draft featured a ton of interest on the offensive side of the ball, with the first 14 picks all being offensive players.
However, its No. 1 pick Caleb Williams who is way ahead of the pack in the eyes of oddsmakers as to who will make the biggest impact amongst rookies. Williams, the prospect tabbed as the savior of the Bears, is the favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, ahead of wide receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Malik Nabers as well as No. 2 pick Jayden Daniels.
Williams, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner at USC, joins a talented offense in Chicago that added Rome Odunze in the top 10 as well this season. While Daniels is the 2023 Heisman winner, he has more question marks around him with the Commanders, impacting his odds to win the award.
Here are the early odds for the award, with Williams ahead of the pack, but plenty of contenders.
2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
- Caleb Williams: +140
- Jayden Daniels: +600
- Marvin Harrison Jr.: +700
- J.J. McCarthy: +1200
- Malik Nabers: +1400
- Xavier Worthy: +2000
- Bo Nix: +2000
- Drake Maye: +2000
- Keon Coleman: +2600
- Rome Odunze: +3000
- Ladd McConkey: +3000
- Brian Thomas Jr.: +3000
- Brock Bowers: +4000
- Jonathon Brooks: +5000
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Caleb Williams Favored to Win Offensive Rookie of the Year
Williams, the top pick in the 2024 Draft, is the clear favorite, likely due to the expectations he enters.
The Bears, who had the first pick last season and traded back with the Panthers, built a strong defense in 2023 to go with an emerging offense. It's expected now after the Panthers had the worst record in 2023 while Chicago improved to 7-9, that Williams can thrive in a ready-made roster. He will be passing to fellow top 10 pick Odunze as well as talented veterans D.J. Moore and recently acquired Keenan Allen.
The blend of likely impressive stats, mixed with playoff contention makes Williams a surefire favorite, but there are plenty of talented offensive players in the mix.
Daniels may be the favorite for the award, but the Commanders are at the onset of its rebuild, making it tougher for him to hold up with Williams both statistically and through team success. Meanwhile, Harrison Jr. enters as the clear No. 1 option for a Cardinals team that will have a healthy Kyler Murray under center.
Can Harrison Jr. capture enough stats to overtake Williams? He appears to be the top contender in the best situation to keep up.
In what is a talented rookie class, who else can emerge? This is a market worth monitoring ahead of training camp in a few short weeks.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
