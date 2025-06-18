NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds for 2025 Season (Raiders' Ashton Jeanty Opens as Early Favorite)
The NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award celebrates a first-year offensive player that’s a skill player such as a quarterback, wide receiver or running back. This rookie enters the NFL and catapults to the game’s star status by delivering elite production, clutch playmaking and significantly impacting a team's success in regular season play.
Voters favor rookies who stay healthy, rack up high-volume stats (yards, touchdowns, key plays), and both swing momentum and improve their team's offensive output.
Opening odds usually favor players that were selected early on in the first and second rounds.
Last year’s recipient was Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, who dominated as a dual-threat signal caller and a leader. He threw for 3,568 yards, 25 touchdowns and completed 69% of his passes, while adding a league-setting 891 rushing yards with six rushing touchdowns. He had opened as an early favorite, getting selected No. 2 overall in 2024 after winning the Heisman Trophy for LSU. Daniels' historic debut that resulted in a 12-5 record and an NFC Championship appearance drew 49 of 50 first-place AP votes.
Here are 2025’s Offensive Rookie of the Year candidates and how they stack up on the oddsboard ahead of the 2025 season.
NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
- Ashton Jeanty +250
- Cameron Ward +320
- Travis Hunter +900
- Tetairoa McMillan +1000
- Tyler Shough +1200
- Omarion Hampton +1400
- Quinshon Judkins +1500
- TreVeyon Henderson +2200
- Tyler Warren +2500
- Jaxson Dart +2500
- Colston Loveland +2500
- Emeka Egbuka +3000
- R.J. Harvey +3000
- Kaleb Johnson +3000
- Matthew Golden +3300
- Shedeur Sanders +4000
- Luther Burden III +4000
- Jayden Higgins +4500
- Jaydon Blue +5500
- Jack Bech +7500
- Jalen Milroe +7500
- Kyle Williams +7500
Ashton Jeanty Set as 2025 Offensive Rookie of the Year Favorite
Jeanty was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders No. 6 overall in 2025 and opened as the early favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. He gets the best odds to win over Tennessee No. 1 overall pick quarterback Cam Ward and Jacksonville two-way threat Travis Hunter as Pete Carroll is expected to deploy a run-heavy offense that will feature Jeanty as the workhorse back getting 20+ touches per game.
He arrives in Sin City having led FBS with 2,601 rushing yards and 29 TDs in 2024, earning unanimous All-American honors and finishing second in Heisman voting. His rare combination of elite vision, contact balance, and breakaway speed have projected him into generational running back territory.
Lines have only continued to move in Jeanty’s direction since odds were released as he’s showcased his versatility at OTAs and is pointing toward three-down potential.
