NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds: TreVeyon Henderson Skyrockets to Favorite
There’s a new favorite to win the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award with just three games to go in the regular season.
New England Patriots rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson has been on fire as of late, and he’s now the favorite at +185 to win the award ahead of Emeka Egbuka (+205), Tetairoa McMillan (+250) and Jaxson Dart (+550).
Henderson is coming off a monster game in a loss to Buffalo in Week 15 while Egbuka and McMillan both had pedestrian showings. There is still a ton of time for a player to truly stake their claim in this market, but Henderson’s second-half surge has changed the betting odds in a big way.
Here’s a look at the latest odds and a case for each of the top three players in this market with three games to go.
2025 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
- TreVeyon Henderson: +185
- Emeka Egbuka: +205
- Tetairoa McMillan: +250
- Jaxson Dart: +550
- Tyler Warren: +1500
- Tyler Shough: +2500
- RJ Harvey: +3500
- Harold Fannin Jr.: +5000
- Quinshon Judkins: +10000
- Omarion Hampton: +15000
- Kyle Monangai: +15000
- Woody Marks: +20000
- Ashton Jeanty: +20000
- Oronde Gadsden II: +25000
- Shedeur Sanders: +30000
- Colston Loveland: +30000
- Cameron Ward: +30000
TreVeyon Henderson Jumps to OROY Favorite
After starting the season playing behind Rhamondre Stevenson, Henderson has taken on the lead role in the New England backfield.
Since Week 8, he’s played 61.5 percent of the team’s offensive snaps and has run for 620 yards and six scores on 100 carries (6.2 yards per carry). He also has 18 catches for 113 yards and a score.
Henderson has a real chance for a 1,000-yard season (he’s up to 773 rushing yards), and he’s become a focal point of the New England offense. His last seven games have been a case of getting hot at the right time, and oddsmakers are clearly taking notice.
Emeka Egbuka’s OROY Case Has Weakened
After Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Emeka Egbuka looked to be a lock to win this award early in the season, he’s cooled off in recent weeks.
The first-round pick has five straight games with less than 65 receiving yards, including four with less than 50 receiving yards. After racking up six scores in his first nine games, Egbuka hasn’t scored since and the Tampa Bay offense has fallen off a cliff in the process.
Egbuka does still have 58 catches for 870 yards and six scores, but his numbers aren’t nearly as dominant as they looked early in the season.
Tetairoa McMillan Drops in OROY Race
Carolina Panthers wideout Tetairoa McMillan was the favorite in this market, but he has fallen back to third in the odds after a two-catch game against the New Orleans Saints in Week 15.
Over the last three games, McMillan has just five catches for 100 yards, but he’s found the end zone twice. Overall, the young receiver has 59 catches for 851 yards and six scores, a very similar stat line to Egbuka.
At this point, both receivers appear to be trending in the wrong direction while Henderson makes a late push to win this award.
