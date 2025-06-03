NFL Opening Odds for 2025 Season: 5 Games to Bet Before Training Camp Starts
The countdown is on until the start of the NFL season, and DraftKings Sportsbook has released odds for all 272 regular-season games.
While betting on a game this far in advance may seem crazy, it's a great way to earn some closing line value. If you can predict how the season will begin for some teams, there are opportunities out there for you to take advantage of.
Let's take a look at five games I recommend betting on before training camp begins.
5 NFL Games to Bet for 2025 Season
Week 1: Chiefs -3 (-105) vs. Chargers
The Super Bowl blowout is still fresh in the minds of NFL fans and bettors, which has likely played a role in them being just three-point favorites against the Chargers in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season. Remember, this game is set to take place in Brazil, so there will be no home-field advantage, which leads me to think the Chiefs will close as bigger favorites than they currently are.
Once training camp begins and people remember just how good the Chiefs are, I expect this spread to grow.
Week 2: Falcons +4.5 (-110) vs. Vikings
People are high on the Vikings this season and as a result, they're set as 4.5-point favorites against the Falcons in the Week 2 edition of Sunday Night Football. People seem to forget that J.J. McCarthy, a completely unproven player, will be their starting quarterback this season. Michael Penix Jr. may be entering his second year as well, but at least we have a few games of his to reference.
If McCarthy stumbles at all in preseason or in Week 1, expect the spread in this game to shrink by the time we get to Week 2.
Week 5: 49ers +1.5 (-110) vs. Rams
The Rams are favored against the 49ers in the Week 5 edition of Thursday Night Football. They won the NFC West last season, but I expect the 49ers to bounce back in a big way in 2025. Last year, everything that could have gone wrong for the 49ers, went wrong. Despite injuries and bad luck, they still finished second in the NFL in net yards per play at +1.0.
If the 49ers get off to a strong start to the season, I expect them to close as favorites in this Week 5 prime time game.
Week 7: Buccaneers +3.5 (-110) vs. Lions
The Detroit Lions lose their offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator, and starting center this offseason. We'll see whether or not they can keep up the level of play they've competed at the past two years. If they don't the Buccaneers, who people expect to have a strong season, won't be as big of underdogs as they are now when they meet each other on Monday Night Football in Week 7.
Beware of Baker Mayfield this season. He has the weapons to beat any team they face this season.d
Week 13: Bengals +5.5 (-110) vs. Ravens
The Cincinnati Bengals are expected to bounce back in a big way after failing to make the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. If they do, the spread for this game will shrink ahead of their prime time showdown in Week 13.
Even if it doesn't rivalry matchups between two great teams rarely close with this big of a point spread. Last year, the Ravens were favored by six points in their game in November, and while they ended up winning the game, the Bengals covered the spread, losing by just a single point.
