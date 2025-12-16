NFL Playoff Odds By Team: Ravens, Lions Favored to Miss Postseason Ahead of Week 16
A ton of playoff spots are still up for grabs in the NFL with three games to go, but Week 15 also saw a bunch of teams get eliminated from contention.
The Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins are the latest teams to fall out of the race for a spot in the AFC, leaving only nine times for seven spots (one has been clinched by the Denver Broncos) over the final three weeks of the regular season.
In the NFC, there are 10 teams fighting for the seven spots, although the Los Angeles Rams have already clinched a spot in the postseason ahead of their Thursday Night Football clash with the Seattle Seahawks.
There are nine different teams that can clinch a playoff spot in Week 16, including the New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles, Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers. All of those teams just need to win in Week 16 to clinch a spot.
Here’s a look at the latest playoff odds for every team ahead of Week 16’s action.
AFC Playoff Odds
Denver Broncos
- N/A (clinched playoff spot)
Denver clinched a playoff spot by beating the Green Bay Packers in Week 15, the team’s 11th win in a row. The Broncos and Bo Nix control their own destiny for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, as they have the tiebreaker over the Patriots and a one-game lead with three games to play.
New England Patriots
- To make the playoffs: N/A
- To miss the playoffs: +20000
New England is going to make the playoffs, which is why oddsmakers have taken their odds off the board. The Patriots simply need to win one of their final three games to get in. New England takes on Baltimore in Week 16 before two division games against the New York Jets and Dolphins to close out the regular season.
Jacksonville Jaguars
- To make the playoffs: -10000
- To miss the playoffs: +3000
Jacksonville is viewed as a lock to make the playoffs (-10000), but it could still lose the division to the Houston Texans. The Jaguars have a tough matchup in Week 16 against a Denver team that has won 11 in a row.
Pittsburgh Steelers
- To make the playoffs: -125
- To miss the playoffs: +105
A huge win over Miami on Monday night in Week 15 has pushed the Steelers to 8-6 in the 2025 season, and they’re now favored to make the playoffs in the AFC. Pittsburgh’s easiest path to a playoff spot is by winning the AFC North, and it already has a win over the Baltimore Ravens this season.
The Steelers control their own destiny to win the division with three games to play.
Los Angeles Chargers
- To make the playoffs: -4000
- To miss the playoffs: +1300
In all likelihood, the Chargers are going to end up in a wild card spot, but they could still pass the Broncos in the AFC West if Denver stumbles down the stretch. The two teams play a head-to-head matchup in Week 18 where the Chargers can sweep the season series.
Buffalo Bills
- To make the playoffs: N/A
- To miss the playoffs: +9000
After beating the Patriots in Week 15, the Bills’ playoff odds are off the board, a sign that oddsmakers expect them to get in this season. Buffalo still has a chance to win the AFC East as well, but it’ll need the Patriots to lose some games to make that happen.
Houston Texans
- To make the playoffs: -10000
- To miss the playoffs: +2000
A six-game winning streak has moved Houston to -10000 to make the playoffs, and it’s still alive to win the AFC South.
With Daniel Jones done for the year, the Indianapolis Colts have fallen off in the AFC, setting the stage for Houston to at least lock up a wild card spot over the final three weeks of the regular season.
Indianapolis Colts
- To make the playoffs: +700
- To miss the playoffs: -1200
Once the No. 1 seed in the AFC, the Colts have fallen off a cliff after four losses in a row, dropping to +700 to make the playoffs. Indy has a brutal schedule to finish the season as well, taking on San Francisco, Jacksonville and Houston.
It’s hard to see Philip Rivers leading the Colts to wins in all of those games to get them into the playoffs.
Baltimore Ravens
- To make the playoffs: +105
- To miss the playoffs: -125
For the first time in a while, the Ravens are no longer favored to make the playoffs. Another win by the Steelers puts the Ravens one game back (without the tiebreaker) with three games to play. Baltimore has to win the second meeting with the Steelers to have a chance to win the AFC North.
NFC Playoff Odds
Los Angeles Rams
- N/A (clinched playoff spot)
Chicago Bears
- To make the playoffs: -370
- To miss the playoffs: +280
Even though they’re currently the No. 2 seed, the Bears aren’t getting much love in this market with the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions chasing them in the NFC North division.
The Bears could really silence the critics if they win in Week 16 against Green Bay, as it would put Chicago on the fast track to win the division.
Philadelphia Eagles
- To make the playoffs: N/A
- To miss the playoffs: +5000
The only way Philly loses the NFC East is if Dallas wins out and it loses out, so the Eagles are a virtual lock to make the postseason.
Philly could lock up a spot in Week 16 against the Commanders, where it is now a 6.5-point favorite. Philly also has a home game against Washington in Week 18 on the schedule if it needs that to clinch another playoff berth.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- To make the playoffs: -370
- To miss the playoffs: +290
Despite winning just two of their last eight games, the Bucs are heavily favored to win the NFC South with two games remaining against the Panthers. Tampa Bay is favored on the road against Carolina in Week 16, and it’ll likely be favored again in Week 18.
Still, this is a tough price to pay with a Bucs team that has lost to New Orleans and Atlanta in back-to-back weeks.
Seattle Seahawks
- To make the playoffs: N/A
- To miss the playoffs: +7500
The Seahawks – even if they don’t win the NFC West – are viewed as a lock to make the playoffs since they need just one more win to clinch a spot.
Seattle could do that, and take the division lead, if it beats the Rams on Thursday night. That game is set as a pick’em on the moneyline, although Seattle has jumped to a 1.5-point favorite at home.
San Francisco 49ers
- To make the playoffs: -10000
- To miss the playoffs: +2200
The 49ers are one win away from clinching a playoff spot, and they’re favored on the road on Monday night against the Colts.
San Fran is 4-0 since Brock Purdy returned to the lineup and is still in play to win the NFC West.
Green Bay Packers
- To make the playoffs: -800
- To miss the playoffs: +550
Oddsmakers are giving the Packers the edge to make the playoffs over both the Lions and Bears in the division, but Green Bay is currently the No. 7 seed entering Week 16. The Packers also lost Micah Parsons to a torn ACL, lowering their ceiling a bit in this market.
While I’d expect Green Bay to get in, it’s surprising that it has way better odds than Chicago (-370) when the Bears have the division lead through 14 games.
Detroit Lions
- To make the playoffs: +145
- To miss the playoffs: -175
At 8-6, the Lions are going to need some help to get into the playoffs this season. Detroit closes things out with games against the Steelers, Vikings and Bears, and it could end up playing for a playoff spot in Week 18 against Chicago.
Still, oddsmakers believe Dan Campbell’s team is more likely to miss the postseason with three games to go.
Carolina Panthers
- To make the playoffs: +290
- To miss the playoffs: -370
The easiest path to the playoffs for Carolina is by winning the NFC South, and it has two games against Tampa Bay left on the schedule to take that crown. Both teams are 7-7 entering their Week 16 matchup, where the Bucs are favored by three points on the road.
Dallas Cowboys
- To make the playoffs: +5000
- To miss the playoffs: N/A
There is one scenario where Dallas makes the postseason, and it’s unlikely to happen. The Cowboys need to win out and the Eagles need to lose out for Dallas to get in. Philly is heavily favored against Washington in Week 16, while Dallas has lost back-to-back games after an impressive Thanksgiving win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
