NFL Playoff Odds for Every Team in 2025 (Bettors Expect 49ers to Return to Postseason)
The wait is over, the NFL is finally back this week! 32 teams will hit the gridiron with the hopes of being the last team standing and the ones to lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy.
The first step in winning Super Bowl 60 is making the playoffs. Seven teams from each conference will advance to this year's postseason, so before the season kicks off on Thursday, let's take a look at each team's odds of making it that far.
The Buffalo Bills have the best odds amongst all teams of -750, an implied probability of 88.24%. On the other end of the spectrum, the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints share the dishonor of being the teams with the longest odds at +850, an implied probability of 10.53%.
One team to note is the San Francisco 49ers, who are favored at -210 (67.74%) of returning to the playoffs despite finishing in last place in the NFC West last season.
You'll find the full list of playoff odds for all 32 teams below.
All odds listed in this article are via DraftKings Sportsbook
NFL Playoff Odds
Arizona Cardinals Playoff Odds
- Yes +1115
- No -140
Atlanta Falcons Playoff Odds
- Yes +155
- No -190
Baltimore Ravens Playoff Odds
- Yes -650
- No +475
Buffalo Bills Playoff Odds
- Yes -750
- No +500
Carolina Panthers Playoff Odds
- Yes +270
- No -350
Chicago Bears Playoff Odds
- Yes +185
- No -225
Cincinnati Bengals Playoff Odds
- Yes -140
- No +115
Cleveland Browns Playoff Odds
- Yes +850
- No -1600
Dallas Cowboys Playoff Odds
- Yes +270
- No -350
Denver Broncos Playoff Odds
- Yes -155
- No +130
Detroit Lions Playoff Odds
- Yes -165
- No +135
Green Bay Packers Playoff Odds
- Yes -210
- No +175
Houston Texans Playoff Odds
- Yes -135
- No +110
Indianapolis Colts Playoff Odds
- Yes +210
- No -260
Jacksonville Jaguars Playoff Odds
- Yes +180
- No -220
Kansas City Chiefs Playoff Odds
- Yes -380
- No +290
Las Vegas Raiders Playoff Odds
- Yes +340
- No -450
Los Angeles Chargers Playoff Odds
- Yes -130
- No +110
Los Angeles Rams Playoff Odds
- Yes -160
- No +130
Miami Dolphins Playoff Odds
- Yes +220
- No -275
Minnesota Vikings Playoff Odds
- Yes +100
- No -120
New England Patriots Playoff Odds
- Yes +115
- No -140
New Orleans Saints Playoff Odds
- Yes +850
- No -1600
New York Giants Playoff Odds
- Yes +550
- No -800
New York Jets Playoff Odds
- Yes +450
- No -650
Philadelphia Eagles Playoff Odds
- Yes -370
- No +290
Pittsburgh Steelers Playoff Odds
- Yes +115
- No -140
San Francisco 49ers Playoff Odds
- Yes -210
- No +170
Seattle Seahawks Playoff Odds
- Yes +170
- No -210
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Playoff Odds
- Yes -170
- No +140
Tennessee Titans Playoff Odds
- Yes +370
- No -500
Washington Commanders Playoff Odds
- Yes -150
- No +125
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
