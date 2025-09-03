SI

NFL Playoff Odds for Every Team in 2025 (Bettors Expect 49ers to Return to Postseason)

Iain MacMillan

Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers are significant betting favorites to return to the NFL Postseason.
Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers are significant betting favorites to return to the NFL Postseason. / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The wait is over, the NFL is finally back this week! 32 teams will hit the gridiron with the hopes of being the last team standing and the ones to lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The first step in winning Super Bowl 60 is making the playoffs. Seven teams from each conference will advance to this year's postseason, so before the season kicks off on Thursday, let's take a look at each team's odds of making it that far.

The Buffalo Bills have the best odds amongst all teams of -750, an implied probability of 88.24%. On the other end of the spectrum, the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints share the dishonor of being the teams with the longest odds at +850, an implied probability of 10.53%.

One team to note is the San Francisco 49ers, who are favored at -210 (67.74%) of returning to the playoffs despite finishing in last place in the NFC West last season.

You'll find the full list of playoff odds for all 32 teams below.

All odds listed in this article are via DraftKings Sportsbook

NFL Playoff Odds

Arizona Cardinals Playoff Odds

  • Yes +1115
  • No -140

Atlanta Falcons Playoff Odds

  • Yes +155
  • No -190

Baltimore Ravens Playoff Odds

  • Yes -650
  • No +475

Buffalo Bills Playoff Odds

  • Yes -750
  • No +500

Carolina Panthers Playoff Odds

  • Yes +270
  • No -350

Chicago Bears Playoff Odds

  • Yes +185
  • No -225

Cincinnati Bengals Playoff Odds

  • Yes -140
  • No +115

Cleveland Browns Playoff Odds

  • Yes +850
  • No -1600

Dallas Cowboys Playoff Odds

  • Yes +270
  • No -350

Denver Broncos Playoff Odds

  • Yes -155
  • No +130

Detroit Lions Playoff Odds

  • Yes -165
  • No +135

Green Bay Packers Playoff Odds

  • Yes -210
  • No +175

Houston Texans Playoff Odds

  • Yes -135
  • No +110

Indianapolis Colts Playoff Odds

  • Yes +210
  • No -260

Jacksonville Jaguars Playoff Odds

  • Yes +180
  • No -220

Kansas City Chiefs Playoff Odds

  • Yes -380
  • No +290

Las Vegas Raiders Playoff Odds

  • Yes +340
  • No -450

Los Angeles Chargers Playoff Odds

  • Yes -130
  • No +110

Los Angeles Rams Playoff Odds

  • Yes -160
  • No +130

Miami Dolphins Playoff Odds

  • Yes +220
  • No -275

Minnesota Vikings Playoff Odds

  • Yes +100
  • No -120

New England Patriots Playoff Odds

  • Yes +115
  • No -140

New Orleans Saints Playoff Odds

  • Yes +850
  • No -1600

New York Giants Playoff Odds

  • Yes +550
  • No -800

New York Jets Playoff Odds

  • Yes +450
  • No -650

Philadelphia Eagles Playoff Odds

  • Yes -370
  • No +290

Pittsburgh Steelers Playoff Odds

  • Yes +115
  • No -140

San Francisco 49ers Playoff Odds

  • Yes -210
  • No +170

Seattle Seahawks Playoff Odds

  • Yes +170
  • No -210

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Playoff Odds

  • Yes -170
  • No +140

Tennessee Titans Playoff Odds

  • Yes +370
  • No -500

Washington Commanders Playoff Odds

  • Yes -150
  • No +125

Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!

Published
Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

Home/Betting