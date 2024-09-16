NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds Ahead of Week 3 (Packers Are Alive, AFC North Questions)
A wild, wild Sunday in the NFL featured plenty of upsets, and it's shaken up the odds to win the Super Bowl in the 2024 season.
With one game left in the Week 2 slate, I'm back with our latest edition of NFL Power Rankings, where there are several new teams in the top 10 after Sunday's action.
The Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, and Green Bay Packers pulled off upsets as moneyline underdogs in Week 2, and Green Bay kept its season alive without star quarterback Jordan Love.
Meanwhile, contenders like the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals have seen themselves fall to 0-2 on the season, a major concern with other AFC teams like Houston, Kansas City, Buffalo, Los Angeles, and Pittsburgh starting 2-0.
Here's the breakdown of our latest power rankings ahead of tonight's Monday Night Football matchup.
NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds
1. Kansas City Chiefs (+450) Last Week: No. 1
It took a last-second field goal, but the Chiefs pulled off a huge win over the Bengals to move to 2-0 on the season. Patrick Mahomes has not been terrific yet in 2024, but the defending champs are going to be hard to knock out of this top spot.
2. Philadelphia Eagles (+900) LW: No. 3
Can Philly build on a big Week 1 win and take over the top spot in the NFC after San Francisco lost on Sunday?
3. Buffalo Bills (+1200) LW: No. 8
A three-touchdown game from James Cook propelled the Bills to a massive division road win over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night. Buffalo's defense has been impressive since the second half of Week 1.
4. Houston Texans (+1100) LW: No. 7
It wasn't pretty for the second straight week, but the Houston Texans earned a win on Sunday Night Football to move to 2-0 on the season.
5. San Francisco 49ers (+600) LW: No. 2
San Francisco took a step back -- losing to Minnesota in Week 2. Now, with Christian McCaffrey on injured reserve, there is a little less margin for error for San Fran in the next few weeks.
6. Detroit Lions (+1200) LW: No. 4
Detroit came up short at home against the Tampa Bay Bucs, but Amon-Ra St. Brown had his first big game of 2024. I'm not overly concerned about the Lions despite the 1-1 start.
7. New Orleans Saints (+3500) LW: No. 21
Alvin Kamara is going crazy. He ran all over the Dallas defense in Week 2 to propel the Saints to a second-straight 40-point showing and blowout win. Don't sleep on New Orleans in 2024.
8. Baltimore Ravens (+1400) LW: No. 5
The Ravens blew a 10-point fourth-quarter lead to Las Vegas, falling to 0-2 on the season. There is still time to work their way back into contention, but this is a concerning start.
9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+4500) LW: No. 17
Baker Mayfield and the Bucs pulled off the second biggest upset of the week, winning outright as 7.5-point underdogs. This offense has been one of the better groups through two weeks.
10. Los Angeles Chargers (+4000) LW: No. 13
The Chargers moved to 2-0 after handling business against the Carolina Panthers. Quentin Johnston and JK Dobbins both had big games, a huge sign for this revamped Chargers offense.
11. New York Jets (+1500) LW: No. 12
Aaron Rodgers and company picked up their first win of 2024 on Sunday, taking down the Tennessee Titans. Breece Hall and Braelon Allen are looking like an intriguing 1-2 punch in the backfield.
12. Dallas Cowboys (+1800) LW: No. 6
Dallas' defense wasn't good on Sunday, but Dak Prescott and company didn't get much going against the Saints' offense. Now, Dallas has a tough test with Baltimore on deck in Week 3.
13. Green Bay Packers (+2200) LW: No. 15
The Packers running game led them to a MASSIVE win to stay alive in the NFC with Jordan Love out. Malik Willis played well enough, and the defense stepped up, holding Indy to just 10 points on Sunday.
14. Pittsburgh Steelers (+4000) LW: No. 16
The Steelers are 2-0 on the season, riding their defense, which has allowed just 16 points to wins. Does Justin Fields deserve to hang on to the starting job ahead of Week 3?
15. Seattle Seahawks (+4500) LW: No. 20
Seattle had two easy games to open the season, but it needed overtime to hold off the pesky New England Patriots in Week 2. Seattle is now in first place in the NFC West -- for now.
16. Arizona Cardinals (+6000) LW: No. 25
The Marvin Harrison Jr. breakout we were waiting for happened in Arizona's blowout win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2. The Cards have now scored 69 points through two weeks.
17. Cincinnati Bengals (+1600) LW: No. 10
Joe Burrow and the Bengals are 0-2 once again, losing on a last-second field goal to the Chiefs in Week 2. Can they turn things around again? Or, will this finally be the season that starting slow catches up to them?
18. Atlanta Falcons (+4500) LW: No. 19
Will the Falcons avoid an 0-2 start when they take on the Eagles on Monday?
19. Minnesota Vikings (+5000) LW: No. 22
Sam Darnold beat his former team -- the San Francisco 49ers -- finding Justin Jefferson and Jalen Nailor for scores in Week 2. Are the Vikings for real in the NFC?
20. Cleveland Browns (+5500) LW: No. 23
Cleveland bounced back from a dreadful showing in Week 1 to upset the Jaguars on the road. I'm still not sold on this team until we see Deshaun Watson string together several good games in a row.
21. Miami Dolphins (+4000) LW: No. 9
With Tua Tagovailoa's status up in the air due to another concussion, it's hard to trust Miami in the futures market as long as Skylar Thompson is under center.
22. Chicago Bears (+5500) LW: No. 11
Chicago's offense line struggled again in Week 2, giving Caleb Williams very little time to throw. Yes, the Bears' defense has been good, but this offense has to be better to contend for a playoff spot.
23. Las Vegas Raiders (+7000) LW: No. 28
What a win by the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. They erased a 10-point deficit in the final quarter to upset Baltimore, getting them back to .500 on the season. I don't think the Raiders are a playoff team, but this win could be a season-changer.
24. Los Angeles Rams (+6500) LW: No. 14
Things are not looking good for the Rams, who have already lost Puka Nacua and then saw Cooper Kupp also go down in a blowout loss on Sunday.
25. Jacksonville Jaguars (+6500) LW: No. 18
The 0-2 Jaguars have not gotten anything going on offense, and Trevor Lawrence has to be better for them to have any chance at making the playoffs.
26. New England Patriots (+20000) LW: No. 26
The Patriots stay in the same spot here after nearly going 2-0 to open the season. They're going to be a frisky team because of how well their defense has played through two weeks.
27. Indianapolis Colts (+10000) LW: No. 24
The worst loss of the week may have been from the Colts, who couldn't beat a backup quarterback in Malik Willis. Now at 0-2, Indy is in trouble to contend in the AFC.
28. Washington Commanders (+12000) LW: No. 29
Do we give Washington credit for beating the kicker-less Giants on Sunday? I'll move them up a slot, but this passing offense has not been good in 2024.
29. Tennessee Titans (+20000) LW: No. 27
Tennessee is now 0-2 on the season and looks primed to be picked in the top 10 in the 2025 NFL Draft.
30. Denver Broncos (+40000) LW: No. 30
Another two picks from Bo Nix, including one in the end zone, doomed Denver on a day it scored just six points. How long does Sean Payton stick with the struggling rookie before looking to a veteran?
31. New York Giants (+50000) LW: No. 31
Daniel Jones and Malik Nabers had a nice thing going in the loss to Washington, but ultimately the injury to kicker Graham Gano cost the Giants a win on Sunday.
32. Carolina Panthers (+100000) LW: No. 32
Stop me if you've heard this before: The Panthers were blown out again. Bryce Young is on serious bust watch after getting benched for Andy Dalton -- even though the team around him isn't that great either.
