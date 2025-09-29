NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds Ahead of Week 5 (Eagles, Bills Lead, Chiefs Rising)
Four undefeated teams fell in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season, as the Los Angeles Chargers lost as favorites to the New York Giants, the Indianapolis Colts lost as underdogs to the Los Angeles Rams, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost as underdogs to the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers lost as favorites against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Now, only the Buffalo Bills and Eagles remain as unbeaten teams in the 2025 season -- and they top my power rankings for the second week in a row.
However, there are a few teams making moves after big Week 4 wins, including the Kansas City Chiefs (did we really believe they wouldn't contend?), the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Seattle Seahawks and the Detroit Lions.
The Baltimore Ravens saw the biggest drop in Week 4, as they fell to 1-3 in the 2025 season and now could lose Lamar Jackson (hamstring) for some time. With Cooper Rush backing Jackson up, the Ravens did not compete against the Chiefs in Week 4.
With a ton of teams sitting at 3-1 this season, there is a race for a top-10 spot in the league -- and in the odds -- this season.
Each week, I'll be power ranking every NFL team based on the odds to win the Super Bowl in the 2025 season. Here's a look at who is up and who is down after Sunday's Week 34 action.
NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds
1. Philadelphia Eagles (+700) Last Week: No. 1
I keep saying it, but until someone beats the Eagles, they're staying in this top spot.
Philly hasn't really looked elite on offense with Saquon Barkley struggling with his efficiency and the passing game lagging behind at times, yet the Eagles find a way to win week in and week out.
2. Buffalo Bills (+400) LW: No. 2
Buffalo just keeps on winning, although it failed to cover against the Saints in Week 4.
The Bills are one of two undefeated teams and are the favorite to win the Super Bowl in 2025.
3. Detroit Lions (+850) LW: No. 9
The Lions have won three games in a row in dominant fashion, and they have one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL even without Ben Johnson calling the plays.
Detroit is now up to +850 to win the Super Bowl -- the fifth-best odds in the league.
4. Los Angeles Rams (+1600) LW: No. 8
At 3-1, Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams have a chance to take control of the NFC West in Week 5 againt the 49ers. After knocking off the undefeated Colts in Week 4, the Rams are for real -- especially on defense.
They are a decent value at +1600 to win the Super Bowl.
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+2500) LW: No. 5
I can't knock Tampa Bay back too far for losing to Philly, especially since it battled back to make it a one-possession game. Still, the Bucs need to get healthy on offense to truly contend with the best teams in the NFC.
6. Los Angeles Chargers (+1300) LW: No. 8
A bad loss to the New York Giants may end up coming back to haunt the Chargers, and they lost Joe Alt to a high-ankle sprain in the process. Still, the Chargers have the seventh-best odds to win it all in 2025.
7. Green Bay Packers (+700) LW: No. 7
The Packers are near the top of the odds to win the Super Bowl, but they haven't won in two weeks and allowed 40 points in a Week 4 tie against Dallas.
The betting market may be a little too high on this team right now based on the latest odds.
8. Kansas City Chiefs (+950) LW: No. 10
Did we really doubt the Chiefs? Xavier Worthy returned in Week 4, and the Kansas City offense shredded the Baltimore Ravens in an easy win. Once Rashee Rice returns, the Chiefs could become one of the most dynamic attacks in the NFL.
KC went from +1400 to +950 to win the Super Bowl this week.
9. San Francisco 49ers (+2500) LW: No. 6
San Francisco dropped Brock Purdy's first game back in action, but it could make up for things with an upset win over the Rams in a crucial NFC West battle in Week 5.
10. Seattle Seahawks (+4500) LW: No. 13
After losing in Week 1, Seattle has won three games in a row and is firmly in the mix to win the NFC West. The Seahawks have jumped up to +4500 to win the Super Bowl from +5500 last week.
11. Jacksonville Jaguars (+5500) LW: No. 23
One of the biggest risers in Week 4, Jacksonville is in the mix to win the AFC South at 3-1 and pulled off an impressive win against the 49ers in Week 4.
If the offense can clean up some of the mistakes it has made through the first few weeks, this could be one of the more complete teams in the AFC.
12. Pittsburgh Steelers (+6000) LW: No. 15
DK Metcalf, Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers are 3-1 after knocking off Minnesota in Week 4, and Mike Tomlin looks well on his way to another over .500 season. Still, at +6000, it's clear oddsmakers aren't buying this team as a title contender -- yet.
13. Indianapolis Colts (+4500) LW: No. 12
Are the Colts going to come back to earth? Daniel Jones and company lost to the Rams in Week 4 and the veteran quarterback threw two picks. Still, Indy has a path to win the AFC South at 3-1.
14. Baltimore Ravens (+800) LW: No. 3
Baltimore's season could be on the line in the coming weeks, as Lamar Jackson suffered a hamstring injury in Week 4, and now Baltimore is just 1-3 with losses to contenders like Buffalo, Kansas City and Detroit.
15. Washington Commanders (+2500) LW: No. 11
Washington is in a bit of trouble with Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin hurt, dropping from +1800 to +2500 to win the Super Bowl after losing to Atlanta in Week 4.
16. Denver Broncos (+4000) LW: No. 16
Denver is favored to get back to .500 in the 2025 season on Monday against Cincinnati.
17. Minnesota Vikings (+5500) LW: No. 14
The Carson Wentz experience took an ugly turn in Week 4, as the former No. 2 overall pick took a bunch of sacks (behind a ravaged offensive line) in a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Minnesota has a lot of questions for a team at +5500 to win the Super Bowl.
18. Arizona Cardinals (+12000) LW: No. 17
Arizona's NFC West odds are tanking, as it dropped Thursday's game to the Seattle Seahawks. Now, the Cards are +12000 to win the Super Bowl and looking like a fringe playoff team in 2025.
19. Chicago Bears (+12000) LW: No. 20
The Bears have won back-to-back games, and Caleb Williams led a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter on Sunday against Las Vegas. Can Ben Johnson's team make the playoffs in the NFC? The defense has to be better, but it's not impossible in 2025.
20. Houston Texans (+8000) LW: No. 22
Houston's season remains on life support, but CJ Stroud and company earned a big win by shutting out the helpless Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Still, the Texans are facing an uphill battle to make the playoffs, and their odds reflect that.
21. Dallas Cowboys (+12000) LW: No. 21
Dallas stays at No. 21 this week, as it tied the Green Bay Packers behind a huge offensive showing from Dak Prescott. Dallas is alive in the NFC, but this defense makes it nearly impossible to trust the Cowboys week in and week out.
22. Atlanta Falcons (+10000) LW: No. 24
Atlanta shook off the loss to Carolina in Week 3 to get back to .500 against another NFC playoff contender -- Washington -- in Week 4. That win could end up being huge in the race for a playoff spot in the NFC.
23. New England Patriots (+9000) LW: No. 25
The Patriots bounced back with a dominant win over Carolina in Week 4, but are Drake Maye and company real playoff contenders? They have a real test on Sunday night in Week 5 against Buffalo to prove if they deserve to be at +9000 in the latest Super Bowl odds.
24. Cincinnati Bengals (+25000) LW: No. 19
With Joe Burrow out until December, the Bengals take a step back ahead of their Monday night matchup with Denver.
25. New York Giants (+40000) LW: No. 28
The Jaxson Dart era is here, and it's off to a rousing start.
The 2025 first-round pick led the Giants to an outright win as 6.5-point dogs against the previously undefeated Chargers, and New York has some life in the 2025 season as long as he remains under center.
26. Las Vegas Raiders (+30000) LW: No. 26
Three Geno Smith interceptions and a late blocked field goal doomed the Raiders in Week 4 in a very winnable game against the Chicago Bears. In a loaded AFC West, Las Vegas is poised to finish in last this season.
27. New York Jets (+50000) LW: No. 29
New York is aiming to pick up its first win of the 2025 season on Monday night against Miami.
28. Cleveland Browns (+50000) LW: No. 27
Cleveland may need to consider a quarterback change soon, as Joe Flacco simply cannot do enough on offense to give one of the best defenses in the NFL a chance. Cleveland is as far from a Super Bowl contender as one could be at 1-3.
29. Carolina Panthers (+50000) LW: No. 23
Carolina's 30-0 win over the Falcons in Week 3 looks like a fluke, as it was blown out by the Patriots in Week 4. Now at 1-3, the Panthers have some serious soul searching to do if they believe Bryce Young is their QB of the future.
30. Miami Dolphins (+50000) LW: No. 30
Miami is looking to get its first win of the 2025 season on Monday night.
31. New Orleans Saints (+100000) LW: No. 32
Spencer Rattler and the Saints gave the Bills a test on Sunday, but ultimately a few untimely mistakes led to a fourth loss in row. The Saints are set as underdogs in Week 5 in a winnable game against the New York Giants.
32. Tennessee Titans (+100000) LW: No. 31
Another No. 1 pick incoming? The Titans were shut out in Week 4 and look like an absolute mess in Cam Ward's rookie season.
