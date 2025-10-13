NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds Ahead of Week 7 (Bucs, Colts, Chargers Rising)
We're nearly through six weeks of the 2025 NFL season, and there really isn't a clear Super Bowl favorite.
The Buffalo Bills (+500) are favored in the latest odds, but they are coming off a home divisional loss against the New England Patriots and are facing a tough road test on Monday night in Week 6.
Meanwhile, only three other teams -- Detroit, Green Bay and Kansas City -- have shorter than 10/1 odds to win it all, and there are only a couple of one-loss squads remaining.
So, there's a new No. 1 in this week's power rankings.
After impressive wins by Tampa Bay, Kansas City, Seattle and others, I've decided to shake up the top 10 quite a bit ahead of Monday Night Football.
Each week, I'll be power ranking every NFL team based on the odds to win the Super Bowl in the 2025 season. Here's a look at who is up and who is down after Sunday's Week 6 action.
NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+1600) LW: No. 5
A new No. 1?
The Buccaneers are rising in the latest Super Bowl odds, as they moved to 5-1 in the 2025 season with a win over San Francisco. Tampa Bay has met just about every test this season despite never being at full strength.
Tampa Bay has a ton of injuries on offense (Bucky Irving, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Emeka Egbuka), yet it has found a way to beat several quality teams in the first six weeks.
Baker Mayfield should be in the mix to win MVP if the Bucs keep this pace up.
2. Buffalo Bills (+500) LW: No. 3
The Bills are looking to bounce back from their Week 5 loss to the Patriots when they take on Atlanta on Monday night.
3. Detroit Lions (+750) Last Week: No. 1
The Lions are second in the odds to win the Super Bowl, and I don't want to knock them too much for losing as underdogs against KC in Week 6. The NFC is pretty much wide open, and the Lions are still firmly in the mix for the No. 1 seed.
4. San Francisco 49ers (+2200) LW: No. 4
The 49ers lost in Week 6, but I'm not going to bump them down for losing to a 5-1 Bucs team. San Fran has played four games without Brock Purdy, but the injury bug is worrisome now that Fred Warner is out for the season.
5. Green Bay Packers (+800) LW: No. 7
Green Bay came out of the bye with a strong performance, riding a big game from Josh Jacobs to a win over Cincinnati.
Jordan Love and the Packers are one of four teams with shorter than 10/1 odds to win the Super Bowl this season.
6. Kansas City Chiefs (+800) LW: No. 6
Every time it feels like we should be out on the Chiefs, they pull off an impressive win against a contender.
Week 6 was no different, as Patrick Mahomes diced the Detroit defense. Now, Rashee Rice comes back in Week 7 and the Chiefs are back at .500.
7. Los Angeles Rams (+1500) LW: No. 8
The Rams moved to 4-2 in Week 6, bouncing back from a bad loss to San Francisco in Week 5. Matthew Stafford and the Rams head to London for a date with the Jaguars in Week 7.
8. Philadelphia Eagles (+1300) LW: No. 2
The Eagles have lost back-to-back games and drop out of the top five despite being +1300 to win the Super Bowl.
This offense needs to figure things out quick if it wants to contend for the top spot in the NFC.
9. Indianapolis Colts (+1500) LW: No. 11
I can't keep the Colts out of the top 10, they are proving they are for real week in and week out. Indy is 5-1 and holding the top spot in the AFC South behind one of the best offenses in the NFL.
10. Denver Broncos (+1800) LW: No. 10
The Broncos won an ugly game in London on Sunday, but they moved to 4-2 on the season. I can't push Denver up after nearly losing the New York Jets, but oddsmakers have bumped it into a tie with the Chargers in the latest Super Bowl odds.
11. Washington Commanders (+1600) LW: No. 9
The Commanders and Jayden Daniels are aiming to move to 4-2 on the season on Monday night against Chicago.
12. Los Angeles Chargers (+1800) LW: No. 15
Justin Herbert led a late comeback drive to move the Chargers to 4-2 and snap a two-game skid. Los Angeles moved up to +1800 to win the Super Bowl, and it's in first place in the AFC West.
However, Los Angeles has a ton of injuries on offense, and it can't really afford any more if it wants to hold off Denver and Kansas City.
13. Seattle Seahawks (+3000) LW: No. 14
Jaxon Smith-Njigba's big day led the Seattle Seahawks to 4-2 with a big win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Seattle is firmly in the mix to win an crowded NFC West, and it's jumped to +3000 to win the Super Bowl.
14. Pittsburgh Steelers (+2800) LW: No. 13
Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers came out of the bye and beat the Cleveland Browns, moving to 4-1 in the 2025 season. Pittsburgh has the inside track to win the AFC North with no other team picking up more than two wins through six weeks.
15. New England Patriots (+4000) LW: No. 16
The Patriots have a cupcake schedule coming up, and their win over the Saints has moved them to 4-2 in the 2025 season. There's a chance they'll be in first place in the AFC East soon, and it could come in Week 6 if the Bills lose on Monday night.
16. Jacksonville Jaguars (+5500) LW: No. 12
After a 4-1 start, Jacksonville scored just 12 points in Week 6 in a loss to Seattle. The Jags are now +5500 to win the Super Bowl and a game behind Indy in the AFC South standings.
17. Houston Texans (+3500) LW: No. 17
The Texans remain in the No. 17 spot during their Week 6 bye.
18. Minnesota Vikings (+6000) LW: No. 18
The Vikings remain in the No. 18 spot during their Week 6 bye.
19. Chicago Bears (+15000) LW: No. 19
Caleb Williams and the Bears are looking to win a third game in a row in Week 6 against the Commanders on Monday night.
20. Carolina Panthers (+30000) LW: No. 24
Carolina is extremely frisky in the NFC, as it's now 3-3 in the 2025 season and coming off wins against Miami and Dallas.
The Panthers' odds aren't great (+30000 to win the Super Bowl), but they are in the mix for a playoff spot this season.
21. Atlanta Falcons (+11000) LW: No. 21
Atlanta will aim to pull off an upset at home in Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.
22. Dallas Cowboys (+15000) LW: No. 20
Dak Prescott may be playing better than any quarterback right now, but this Dallas defense is downright awful. The Cowboys lost on the road against Carolina in Week 6, and they've fallen from +11000 to +15000 to win the Super Bowl in the process.
23. New York Giants (+30000) LW: No. 27
The Giants jump up a few spot this week after an impressive win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night. New York has moved up to +30000 to win the Super Bowl, and it's 2-1 since Jaxson Dart was named the starter.
24. Baltimore Ravens (+2200) LW: No. 22
The Ravens are still +2200 to win the Super Bowl (they were +1700 last week), but they're just 1-5 through six weeks.
Lamar Jackson is expected to return after the team's Week 7 bye, but the Ravens may need to go 9-2 the rest of the way to make the playoffs in the AFC.
25. Arizona Cardinals (+20000) LW: No. 23
Arizona has dropped four straight games, although Jacoby Brissett played well in a loss to the Colts on Sunday. With Kyler Murray (foot) up in the air, Arizona's playoff chances are tanking -- and so are its Super Bowl odds.
26. Cincinnati Bengals (+50000) LW: No. 25
Cincy has now lost four games in a row, and the addition of Joe Flacco wasn't a big of enough of a spark against Green Bay.
The Bengals may be in a lost season even if Joe Burrow can return in December.
27. Las Vegas Raiders (+30000) LW: No. 29
The Raiders knocked off the Tennssee Titans in Week 6, but they still struggled to move the ball on offense against one of the worst teams in the NFL.
Even with two wins, the Raiders aren't true contenders for a playoff spot in the AFC, and their Super Bowl odds reflect that.
28. New Orleans Saints (+80000) LW: No. 26
Spencer Rattler and the Saints came up just short again in Week 6, showing that they can hang around but don't have what it takes to contend for a playoff spot.
Still, Rattler may be showing that he can be an answer at quarterback.
29. Cleveland Browns (+50000) LW: No. 28
After hanging tough in Week 5, the Browns couldn't get anything going on offense in a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6. The Browns have a good defense, but they are anything but a contender this season.
30. Miami Dolphins (+50000) LW: No. 30
Tua Tagovailoa called out teammates for not showing up to meetings after the Dolphins fell to 1-5. This team is a dumpster fire, and it should be even longer to win the Super Bowl than it already is.
31. Tennessee Titans (+100000) LW: No. 31
The Titans' offense remains stuck in mud, struggling to get anything going against a bad Raiders team on Sunday.
It's hard to take much away from Cam Ward's rookie season with so much dysfunction around him.
32. New York Jets (+100000) LW: No. 32
The Jets had negative net passing yards in a 13-11 loss to Denver in London, wasting a really strong defensive performance. Justin Fields isn't the answer, and New York remains the only winless team in the NFL.
