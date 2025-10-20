NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds Ahead of Week 8 (Colts, Chiefs Rising)
Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season is nearly in the books (we still have two games on Monday night), and there is officially a new favorite to win the Super Bowl.
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are now +500 to win the Super Bowl after moving to 4-3 on Sunday in a dominant win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Rashee Rice's return to the lineup. The KC offense has been humming in recent weeks, and now oddsmakers see the path to another Super Bowl appearance for Mahomes and company.
Still, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1) top this week's rankings ahead of their Monday night matchup with the Detroit Lions. A road win in that game would undoubtedly shoot the Bucs up the odds boards ahead of Week 8.
Meanwhile, the Indianapolis Colts (6-1) have the best record in the NFL and picked up an impressive road win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Is it time to consider them a true Super Bowl contender?
Plus, another Jayden Daniels injury has dropped Washington 3-4 in the 2025 season and way down the board in the odds to win the Super Bowl. That's caused a little bit of a shakeup near the top of this week's ranking.
Each week, I'll be power ranking every NFL team based on the odds to win the Super Bowl in the 2025 season. Here's a look at who is up and who is down after Sunday's Week 7 action.
NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+1800) LW: No. 1
The 5-1 Bucs find themselves as underdogs on Monday Night Football against Detroit in Week 7.
2. Detroit Lions (+750) Last Week: No. 3
The Lions are looking to get back in the mix for the top spot in the NFC with a win over the Bucs on Monday.
3. Kansas City Chiefs (+500) LW: No. 6
The Chiefs are now favored to win the Super Bowl, and they've won four of their last five games after an 0-2 start. Mahomes is playing at an MVP level right now, and the return of Rashee Rice makes this one of the most dangerous offenses in the NFL.
4. San Francisco 49ers (+2500) LW: No. 4
No Fred Warner? No Brock Purdy? No Nick Bosa? No problem. San Francisco's defense dominated Atlanta in Week 4, moving it to 5-2 even though Purdy has missed five games this season.
The 49ers are priced at +2500 due to their injuries, but they continue to find ways to win week in and week out.
5. Los Angeles Rams (+900) LW: No. 7
Matthew Stafford sent the Rams into the bye week on a high note, throwing five scores against the Jacksonville Jaguars even with Puka Nacua out. The Rams are in the mix to win the NFC West this season.
6. Green Bay Packers (+800) LW: No. 5
Green Bay didn't cover in Week 7, but it held off the Arizona Cardinals behind two scores from Josh Jacobs and remains at 8/1 to win the Super Bowl. The addition of Micah Parsons paid off in this win, as he had three sacks to seal Sunday's game.
7. Indianapolis Colts (+1000) LW: No. 9
The Colts are for real, and they've reached a high point at +1000 to win the Super Bowl this season. At 6-1, Indy is in the driver's seat in the AFC South (and the AFC) in 2025.
8. Philadelphia Eagles (+1100) LW: No. 8
A massive bounce-back game from Jalen Hurts (326 yards, three scores) bumped the Eagles back to +1100 to win the Super Bowl, as they beat the Minnesota Vikings on the road in Week 7.
Philly is 5-2 despite everyone complaining about its start to the season.
9. Buffalo Bills (+750) LW: No. 2
The Bills fall a bit on their bye week, as they've lost two in a row and are in second in the AFC East.
10. Denver Broncos (+2000) LW: No. 10
Denver pulled off an insane comeback on Sunday, erasing an 18-point deficit in the final six minutes to win 33-32 on a game-winning field goal.
The Broncos have struggled the last two weeks against the Jets and Giants, but they're off to a 5-2 start and in first place in the AFC West.
11. New England Patriots (+3000) LW: No. 15
Drake Maye has put himself in the MVP conversation, as New England has won four games in a row and is 5-2 in the 2025 season. The Patriots have a cupcake schedule coming up, starting with Cleveland in Week 8.
They may be undervalued at +3000 to win the Super Bowl this season.
12. Seattle Seahawks (+3000) LW: No. 13
Seattle takes on the Houston Texans on Monday night as it looks to move to 5-2.
13. Los Angeles Chargers (+3500) LW: No. 12
The Chargers gave up 38 points in a loss to the Colts in Week 7, and they've now lost three of four after a 3-0 start. Los Angeles has a quick turnaround against the Vikings in Week 8 on Thursday.
14. Pittsburgh Steelers (+5000) LW: No. 14
Pittsburgh lost a wild game on Thursday night to Cincinnati, but it still has a clear path to win the AFC North with Cincy, Cleveland and Baltimore all under .500 entering Week 8.
15. Chicago Bears (+8000) LW: No. 19
Another 100-yard game from D'Andre Swift led the Bears to a 4-2 start this season, and they're firmly in the mix for a playoff spot in the NFC.
16. Dallas Cowboys (+10000) LW: No. 22
Dallas is now 3-3-1 after blowing out Washington in Week 7, and Dak Prescott has a serious MVP case, throwing 1,881 yards, 16 scores and just three picks.
Dallas is in second place in the NFC East, although it is multiple games back of Philly.
17. Houston Texans (+3500) LW: No. 17
Houston has a Monday night matchup with Seattle as it looks to get back to .500.
18. Atlanta Falcons (+5500) LW: No. 21
Atlanta jumps up for last week's upset over Buffalo, but the offense continues to struggle on the road in the 2025 season. Atlanta sits at 3-3 through six games heading into a must-win against Miami in Week 8.
19. Jacksonville Jaguars (+7000) LW: No. 16
Back-to-back losses (and a bad one on Sunday) have sent the Jaguars into the bye at 4-3. Once in the mix to win the AFC South, Jacksonville is trending down in the AFC playoff picture.
20. Carolina Panthers (+25000) LW: No. 20
Carolina is now 4-3 in the 2025 season, but it may have lost Bryce Young (ankle) for some time in the process. Carolina is a fringe playoff team in the NFC.
21. Washington Commanders (+5500) LW: No. 11
Washington's season could be in trouble, as Jayden Daniels' hamstring injury could be a major issue with the Chiefs waiting in Week 8. Washington is under .500 and fell from +1800 to +5500 to win the Super Bowl after losing to Dallas.
22. Minnesota Vikings (+8000) LW: No. 18
Minnesota simply can't be taken serious with Carson Wentz at quarterback, and J.J. McCarthy (ankle) wasn't anything to write home about in Weeks 1 and 2.
23. Cincinnati Bengals (+20000) LW: No. 26
The Bengals have some life this season after upsetting the Pittsburgh Steelers behind a massive Joe Flacco game in Week 7. Cincy could get back to .500 against the New York Jets in Week 8.
24. Baltimore Ravens (+2200) LW: No. 24
Baltimore needs Lamar Jackson back in Week 8, as it entered its Week 7 bye at 1-5.
25. New York Giants (+35000) LW: No. 23
An epic collapse on Sunday cost the Giants a chance for their third win with Jaxson Dart at the helm, and they've fallen way out of the playoff picture in the NFC.
26. Arizona Cardinals (+35000) LW: No. 25
Arizona has lost five games in a row and one could argue that Jacoby Brissett has been better than Kyler Murray in 2025. That's not a great sign for the Cardinals' chances of turning this season around.
27. Cleveland Browns (+40000) LW: No. 27
A big game from Quinshon Judkins and the Cleveland defense led the Browns to their second win in 2025. Still, they're not a playoff contender in the AFC.
28. New Orleans Saints (+100000) LW: No. 28
New Orleans fell behind early in a loss to Chicago in Week 7, and it's going to have a hard time picking up more than a handful of wins -- even though it has been decent against thd spread -- in 2025.
29. Las Vegas Raiders (+100000) LW: No. 27
The Raiders turned in arguably the worst offensive showing of the season, totaling 95 yards while benching Geno Smith in a 31-0 loss to Kansas City. This team is limping into the bye at 2-5.
30. Miami Dolphins (+100000) LW: No. 30
Could the end be near for Mike McDaniel in Miami? A terrible loss to Cleveland in Week 7 dropped the team to 1-6, and Tua Tagovailoa was benched in the process. This season is OVER for the Dolphins.
31. Tennessee Titans (+100000) LW: No. 31
Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans continue to struggle to score the ball, losing 31-13 to New England in Week 7. With Brian Callahan fired, the Titans are just looking to see if Ward makes any progression in his rookie season.
32. New York Jets (+100000) LW: No. 32
The Jets are 0-7, and it's getting hard to find a win on their schedule in 2025.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.