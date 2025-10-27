NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds Ahead of Week 9 (Eagles, Bills Make Statements)
A few contenders made statement wins on Sunday in Week 8, as the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills both won by double digits, improving their Super Bowl odds in the process.
Philadelphia heads into the bye week at 6-2, as do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a bounce-back win over the New Orleans Saints. There are a few teams that saw their spot jump this week, including Philly, Buffalo, Indianapolis, Kansas City (plays Monday against Washington), Denver and New England.
All of those teams seem primed to land playoff spot, while the San Francisco 49ers are a team that could be in danger of missing the playoffs with Mac Jones struggling the last few weeks.
Plus, both the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens -- teams that were expected to make the playoffs before the season -- picked up wins in Week 8 and pushed themselves up in the odds to win the Super Bowl. There's still so much season left, but the playoff picture in each conference is starting to take shape.
Each week, I'll be power ranking every NFL team based on the odds to win the Super Bowl in the 2025 season. Here's a look at who is up and who is down after Sunday's Week 8 action.
NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds
1. Detroit Lions (+600) Last Week: No. 2
The Lions were on the bye in Week 8, but they re-take the top spot after their win on Monday night in Week 7.
2. Kansas City Chiefs (+550) LW: No. 3
The Chiefs will take on the Washington Commanders on Monday night, and they're favored by double digits in that matchup.
3. Philadelphia Eagles (+1100) LW: No. 8
The defending champs are 6-2 heading into their bye week, and Saquon Barkley had by far his best game of the season. Hopefully, he and A.J. Brown will be good to go after the bye (Barkley tweaked his groin on Sunday).
Still, the Eagles cannot be counted out as contenders as they're right in the mix for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
4. Indianapolis Colts (+900) LW: No. 7
At 7-1, Indianapolis is in the top spot in the AFC and showing no signs of stopping behind running back Jonathan Taylor. Indy is in a prime spot to clinch a playoff spot, moving it into the top-four this week.
Still, it's really hard to justify betting on Daniel Jones to win a Super Bowl.
5. Los Angeles Rams (+900) LW: No. 5
The Rams remain in the top five even though they were on the bye in Week 8.
6. Buffalo Bills (+700) LW: No. 9
James Cook turned in one of the biggest games of his career (216 rushing yards, two scores) to lead the Bills to a massive bounce-back win over Carolina.
At 5-2, Buffalo is still in the mix atop the AFC East, and Josh Allen and company have one of the 10 easiest remaining schedules in the league.
7. Green Bay Packers (+800) LW: No. 6
Green Bay pulled off a come-from-behind win on Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and it's now 5-1-1 in the 2025 season. The Pack are one of the few teams with shorter than 10/1 odds to win the Super Bowl.
8. Denver Broncos (+1900) LW: No. 10
Bo Nix and the Broncos put on an offensive clinic in Week 8 against Dallas, winning their fifth game in a row to get to 6-2, which is good for first place in the AFC West. The Broncos are in a great spot in a loaded division entering Week 9.
9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+1900) LW: No. 1
Tampa Bay drops a bit after losing to Detroit in Week 7 (last week's rankings came out before Monday night), but it bounced back with a win over New Orleans in Week 8.
Baker Mayfield is making the most of a banged-up offense right now, and Tampa enters the Week 9 bye at 6-2.
10. New England Patriots (+2800) LW: No. 11
Drake Maye and the Patriots struggled early but quickly turned things around in a win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 8. At 6-2, the Pats are atop the AFC East and in a prime spot to make the playoffs.
Maye has also kept himself in the top-five in the odds to win MVP this season.
11. San Francisco 49ers (+3000) LW: No. 4
Mac Jones has come back to earth over the last three weeks, leading the 49ers to a 1-2 record while throwing two scores to four picks.
With all the injuries the 49ers have on both sides of the ball, it's hard to justify them as a contender without Brock Purdy. They've fallen from +2500 to +3000 to win the Super Bowl.
12. Seattle Seahawks (+2500) LW: No. 12
The Seahawks were on the bye in Week 8, but remain a legit contender in the NFC West at 5-2.
13. Los Angeles Chargers (+2800) LW: No. 13
Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers blew out the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night, rebounding nicely from their stretch of three losses in four games. At 5-3, L.A. remains firmly in the mix for a playoff spot in the AFC and jumped from +3500 to +2800 to win the Super Bowl after Thursday's win.
14. Pittsburgh Steelers (+6000) LW: No. 14
Pittsburgh is in trouble. The Steelers remain in this spot since they're still leading the AFC North, but a loss to Green Bay (in Aaron Rodgers' return) pushes the team to just 4-3 in 2025.
Now, the Baltimore Ravens are back within striking distance as the Steelers need to right the ship in Week 9 against a tough Indianapolis team.
15. Houston Texans (+6000) LW: No. 17
CJ Stroud diced up the the 49ers on Sunday to move to 3-4 in the 2025 season, keeping the Texans in the mix for a playoff spot in the AFC. Houston still has some work to do, especially since it has the second-hardest strength of schedule remaining in the league.
16. Baltimore Ravens (+1900) LW: No. 24
Baltimore makes a major jump on Sunday, as it beat the Chicago Bears without Lamar Jackson.
The Ravens are now +1900 to win the Super Bowl (up from +2200), and they are expected (for now) to get Jackson back in Week 9 against Miami. The Ravens have a favorable schedule that could see them back over .500 in just a few weeks.
17. Dallas Cowboys (+20000) LW: No. 16
Dallas dropped to 3-4-1 with a loss to Denver in Week 8, and the team's defense simply isn't good enough to keep up against elite teams. If only Dallas had a top-five pass rusher to help out on that side of the ball...
18. Chicago Bears (+15000) LW: No. 15
Chicago's four-game winning streak came to an end on Sunday, as it struggled on offense against the Ravens.
Caleb Williams threw a bad pick late in the game and was unable to get Chicago in the end zone on multiple red-zone drives. He has to be better if the Bears want to make the playoffs in the NFC.
19. Jacksonville Jaguars (+7000) LW: No. 19
Jacksonville was on the bye in Week 8.
20. Washington Commanders (+6000) LW: No. 21
The Commanders are 3-4 and without Jayden Daniels on Monday night in a crucial matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
21. Carolina Panthers (+40000) LW: No. 20
Anyone that thinks Andy Dalton gives the Panthers a better chance to win than Bryce Young was served a dose of reality on Sunday. Carolina was blown out by Buffalo 40-9, and Dalton moved to 1-6 as a starter with the Panthers.
Hopefully, Young (ankle) can return soon for a Carolina team that has a small chance to make the playoffs at 4-4.
22. Atlanta Falcons (+20000) LW: No. 18
Kirk Cousins started for the injured Michael Penix, and the Falcons suffered a horrible blowout loss to Miami. At 3-4, the Falcons are a fringe playoff team and have multiple bad losses to bad teams on their resume.
They're a stay away in the futures market right now.
23. Minnesota Vikings (+25000) LW: No. 22
Will J.J. McCarthy ever return?
The Vikings are now 3-4 after a blowout loss to the Chargers on Thursday, and they're on the outside of the playoff mix in the NFC. The Vikings have fallen from +8000 to +25000 to win the Super Bowl over the last week.
24. Cincinnati Bengals (+30000) LW: No. 23
Cincy looked to be in the mix for a spot in the AFC playoff picture after upsetting the Steelers in Week 7, but it lost to the previously winless New York Jets in Week 8. Now at 3-5, the Bengals are a long shot in a loaded AFC playoff race.
25. New York Giants (+100000) LW: No. 25
The Giants were unable to re-create their upset magic against the Eagles in Week 8, and they lost Cam Skattebo to a significant leg injury. This season is just about Jaxson Dart's development -- and keeping him healthy.
26. Arizona Cardinals (+30000) LW: No. 26
Arizona was on the bye in Week 8.
27. Cleveland Browns (+100000) LW: No. 27
Five sacks from Myles Garrett wasn't enough for the Browns to compete on Sunday against the New England Patriots. It's a shame Cleveland has not found an answer under center, because it does have a lot of great pieces on defense.
The loss moved the Browns from +40000 to +100000 to win the Super Bowl.
28. New Orleans Saints (+100000) LW: No. 28
Spencer Rattler was benched in a blowout loss to the Bucs in Week 8, and the Saints remain with just one win in the 2025 season. New Orleans has been decent against the spread, but it will be in the mix for the No. 1 pick in 2026.
29. Miami Dolphins (+100000) LW: No. 30
Mike McDaniel's Dolphins responded after a terrible loss in Week 7 by upsetting the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Tua Tagovailoa had arguably his best game of the season with four touchdown passes, a positive sign for Miami going forward.
Now, the Baltimore Ravens await on a short week.
30. Las Vegas Raiders (+100000) LW: No. 29
The Raiders were on the bye in Week 8.
31. New York Jets (+100000) LW: No. 32
The Jets finally have a win! New York upset the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8, riding big games from Justin Fields and Breece Hall. Aaron Glenn is officially in the win column as a head coach, but New York's season is pretty much over when it comes to any playoff chances.
32. Tennessee Titans (+100000) LW: No. 31
The Titans were blown out once again in Week 8 against the Colts. Cam Ward simply does not have a system around him that allows him to succeed, and the Tennessee defense ranks in the bottom five in the NFL in points allowed.
