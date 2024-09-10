NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds Ahead of Week 2 (Cowboys, Eagles Climbing)
An exciting Week 1 of the NFL season has come to a close, and there is already plenty of movement in the odds to win the Super Bowl in the 2024 season.
Each week this season, I'll be Power Ranking every team in the NFL based on their Super Bowl odds -- but there will be some discrepancies in the rankings versus the odds depending upon how teams play.
For example, the Cincinnati Bengals looked awful in Week 1, but they're still in the top 10 in the latest odds. That means they'll remain fairly high on this list, until they start losing in a way that could knock them completely out of contention.
Part of the goal of these rankings is to give bettors an idea of who may be overvalued or undervalued in the Super Bowl market. While the New England Patriots are 1-0, they still are highly unlikely to win the Super Bowl this season, so they won't move up into the top half of this list.
The first few teams this week are remaining by the book, but a few teams have made a case that they deserve more respect from oddsmakers.
With the Kansas City Chiefs still leading the way, here's my NFL Power Rankings ahead of Week 2.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds
1. Kansas City Chiefs (+475) Last Week: No. 1
The Chiefs handled business in Week 1 -- although it was close -- beating the Baltimore Ravens to move to 1-0. Until someone dethrones the two-time defending champs, they're likely to be near the top of these rankings all season long.
2. San Francisco 49ers (+550) LW: No. 2
San Francisco scored on eight straight drives on Monday night, dominating the New York Jets in time of possession. They didn't even need Christian McCaffrey (cal/ankle) to get the win on MNF.
3. Philadelphia Eagles (+1000) LW: No. 6
Saquon Barkley, take a bow!
The Eagles new running back scored three times on Friday against the Green Bay Packers, adding a fun wrinkle to an already good offense. Philly's odds took a major step forward after its Week 1 win.
4. Detroit Lions (+1000) LW: No. 4
Detroit needed overtime to take down the Los Angeles Rams, but it made it happen on Sunday Night Football. The Lions remain a true contender after making the NFC title game last season.
5. Baltimore Ravens (+1200) LW: No. 3
We're sticking with chalk in the odds through the first five teams. The Ravens were underdogs on Thursday, and they came an Isaiah Likely toe away from having a chance to upset the Chiefs on a two-point conversion. I still view them as contenders in the AFC.
6. Dallas Cowboys (+1500) LW: No. 10
Our first change from the odds!
Dallas was dominant on both sides of the ball, but particularly defensively, sacking Deshaun Watson six times to pick up a road win over the Browns. Dallas is one of the biggest movers in the odds this week.
7. Houston Texans (+1300) LW: No. 7
It was close, but Houston picked up an impressive road win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. New additions Stefon Diggs and Joe Mixon combined for three scores in the win.
8. Buffalo Bills (+1500) LW: No. 8
Josh Allen put together quite the performance on Sunday for the Bills, throwing for two scores and rushing for two more. He moved to No. 2 in the odds to win the MVP, but the bigger test comes on Thursday night against the division rival Miami Dolphins.
9. Miami Dolphins (+2000) LW: No. 12
Miami needed a last-second field goal to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, but it rallied from a major deficit to make it happen. I'm not entirely sold on the Dolphins this year, but they did step up on defense, holding the Jags scoreless in the second half.
10. Cincinnati Bengals (+1800) LW: No. 5
Let's not sugercoat it: The Bengals looked awful in their Week 1 loss against the New England Patriots.
Tee Higgins did miss this game with a hamstring injury, but Cincy cost itself what should have been an easy win (the Bengals were favored by eight points) in Week 1.
11. Chicago Bears (+3500) LW: No. 15
Caleb Williams struggled in his NFL debut, but the Bears defense picked him up with some key players, including a pick-six to give the team the lead in the second half. Chicago suddenly has a real path to an playoff spot with Jordan Love going down for Green Bay.
12. New York Jets (+1700) LW: No. 11
New York got out to an early lead, but it ultimately fell short in Week 1 against San Francisco. Aaron Rodgers showed flashes of his vintage self, but the Jets were overmatched against the defending NFC champs.
13. Los Angeles Chargers (+4500) LW: No. 17
The Jim Harbaugh era started with a win, and running back JK Dobbins looked like his old self in Week 1. How long will that last? I couldn't tell you. But, it's a good start for an L.A. team that needed a division win.
14. Los Angeles Rams (+3500) LW: No. 13
I'm not going to penalize the Rams much for losing in overtime as a five-point underdog on the road, but losing Puka Nacua (knee) could be an issue going forward.
15. Green Bay Packers (+3500) LW: No. 9
The Packers' Super Bowl odds have fallen off a cliff after Jordan Love injured his knee in the Week 1 loss to Philly. Love is expected to miss 3-4 weeks, which may be too many for the Packers to overcome this season.
16. Pittsburgh Steelers (+5000) LW: No. 19
Justin Fields started for the injured Russell Wilson in Week 1, but it was the Steelers defense that stole the show in an 18-10 win over Atlanta. I'm worried about the Pittsburgh offense (did not score a TD all game), but Mike Tomlin's teams still find ways to win each week.
17. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+7000) LW: No. 22
It came against the Washington Commanders, but the Bucs put together an impressive Week 1 showing, led by quarterback Baker Mayfield. Tampa Bay may be a little undervalued at +7000 in one of the easiest divisions in the NFL.
18. Jacksonville Jaguars (+4500) LW: No. 18
The Jaguars' mistakes -- a Travis Etienne goal-line fumble and a failed fourth down in their own territory -- doomed them in Week 1. I'm not out on this team, but Trevor Lawrence (162 passing yards) needs to do more for this team to truly contend.
19. Atlanta Falcons (+4000) LW: No. 14
A three-turnover game by Kirk Cousins, who didn't look particularly healthy either, in Week 1 led to a home-opening loss for the Falcons. The NFC South may be tougher than people thought with the Bucs and Saints winning big in Week 1.
20. Seattle Seahawks (+6000) LW: No. 20
Seattle made things interesting, but it held off Denver in Week 1 for a win at home. I don't think this team can truly contend for a Super Bowl, but it may sneak into a playoff spot.
21. New Orleans Saints (+6500) LW: No. 26
The most dominant showing of the week came from the Saints, who blew out the Panthers and went from +10000 to +6500 in the latest Super Bowl odds. Carolina stinks, but the Saints did what they were supposed to in Week 1.
22. Minnesota Vikings (+7000) LW: No. 23
Sam Darnold and the Vikings got off to a fast start against the New York Giants in Week 1, and the former No. 3 overall pick played pretty well. Minnesota is likely a fringe playoff team at best, but Darnold could shock some people this season.
23. Cleveland Browns (+6000) LW: No. 16
An ugly, ugly loss to the Dallas Cowboys showcased Cleveland's issue at quarterback this season: Deshaun Watson simply isn't the same player he was in Houston. Unless that changes, the Browns' playoff hopes are in a tough spot.
24. Indianapolis Colts (+7500) LW: No. 21
Anthony Richardson uncorked some long throws on Sunday in a loss to the Texans, showing some serious promise after he was a first-round pick in 2023. Still, Indy falls on this list -- and in the odds -- with the home loss.
25. Arizona Cardinals (+10000) LW: No. 24
The Arizona Cardinals squandered a two-score lead in road loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. There were things to like from Kyler Murray's play, but rookie receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. had just one catch in the loss.
26. New England Patriots (+15000) LW: No. 32
New England pulled off the upset of the week over the Bengals, so it gets a nice boost from 32 to 26 this week. Still, the Pats aren't contenders with Jacoby Brissett at QB.
27. Tennessee Titans (+10000) LW: No. 28
Tennessee looked to be in line for a Week 1 win, then Will Levis threw a dreadful pick-six to cost his team the game. It's a learning experience for the second-year quarterback, but the Titans have to feel like they gave one away in Week 1.
28. Las Vegas Raiders (+10000) LW: No. 25
The most memorable part about the Raiders' 22-10 Week 1 loss? The brawl that ensued in the fourth quarter that got Jack Jones and Josh Palmer ejected.
29. Washington Commanders (+13000) LW: No. 27
Jayden Daniels showcased some real talent with his legs in Week 1, but he didn't get a ton going through the air in a loss to Tampa Bay. This Commanders team is still in a rebuild -- especially if its defense is going to be as bad as it was on Sunday.
30. Denver Broncos (+30000) LW: No. 29
Rookie quarterback Bo Nix did not look great in Week 1, averaging just 3.3 yards per attempt of 42 passes. He was also just 2-for-12 on passes longer than 10 yards. That's a major concern for a Broncos team that was already expected to be amongst the worst in the NFL.
31. New York Giants (+30000) LW: No. 30
New York was not competitive against the Minnesota Vikings, and quarterback Daniel Jones struggled mightily. Brian Daboll is sticking with Jones in Week 2, but the Giants look to be headed for another rough season.
32. Carolina Panthers (+35000) LW: No. 31
Carolina picked up right where it left off last season: playing terribly.
The Panthers were blown out in Week 1 and Bryce Young ended up coming out of the game late for Andy Dalton (likely to avoid any injury). It's hard to find a positive in Carolina right now.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
