NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds Ahead of Divisional Round (Ravens, Lions Rising)
The NFL's wild card round has nearly come to a close, and just one lower seed pulled off an upset this weekend, as the Washington Commanders knocked off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night.
The Houston Texans technically pulled off an upset as a home underdog against the Los Angeles Chargers, but seeds one through four have advanced in the AFC, setting up an electric Josh Allen vs. Lamar Jackson matchup in the divisional round.
When it comes to the Super Bowl odds, the Detroit Lions are the biggest winner this week, as they'll get the Commanders in the divisional round and are now favored to win it all. In the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles jumped to third in the Super Bowl odds (ahead of Buffalo and Baltimore) since Allen and Jackson face each other next week.
As always, I've power ranked each of the remaining teams based on their Super Bowl odds and their path to win it all. Let's dive in.
Note: This story will be updated at the conclusion on Monday night's matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams with the latest Super Bowl odds.
NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds
1. Kansas City Chiefs (+340) Last Week: No. 1
The AFC has gone about as good as it could for the Chiefs. With all of the higher seeds winning on wild card weekend, the Chiefs have a home date with a shaky Houston team in the divisional round.
2. Detroit Lions (+290) LW: No. 2
Detroit has a matchup with the Washington Commanders lined up in the divisional round, and it may be grateful to avoid a potential rematch against Minnesota or Los Angeles.
After the Eagles' offense struggled on Sunday, Detroit is in the driver's seat in the NFC (especially in the latest odds).
3. Baltimore Ravens (+500) LW: No. 3
Baltimore turned in a commanding performance against Pittsburgh on Saturday, further solidifying it as a contender in the AFC. A tough matchup with the Buffalo Bills awaits, but with a win the Ravens will have shown they are truly one of the elite teams in the NFL.
4. Buffalo Bills (+500) LW: No. 4
Buffalo blew out Denver on NFL Wild Card Weekend behind a huge performance on the ground, but things get a lot tougher against Baltimore in the divisional round. I lean with the Ravens in that game, but the Bills, Ravens and Chiefs may be the three most viable contenders in the entire league -- they just happen to all be in the AFC.
5. Philadelphia Eagles (+475) LW: No. 6
Philly rode its elite defense to a win over Green Bay, and now it awaits the winner of the Minnesota/Los Angeles matchup on Monday. The Eagles are third in the odds to win the Super Bowl as of Sunday night.
6. Los Angeles Rams (+5500) LW: No. 10
Can the Rams advance to the divisional round? Oddsmakers have them set as slight underdogs on Monday night, but Sean McVay's squad has a little more postseason experience than some of the other teams in the NFC.
7. Minnesota Vikings (+1600) LW: No. 5
Minnesota is favored in the wild card round, but it's looking at a matchup with ... if it ends up winning on Monday. Can Sam Darnold prove that his Week 18 showing was just a bad game and not the norm against playoff competition?
8. Washington Commanders (+2800) LW: No. 11
Rookie Jayden Daniels continues to impress, orchestrating a game-winning drive to upset Tampa Bay. However, the Commaders opened as 8.5-ppint dogs in the divisional round against Detroit.
9. Houston Texans (+5500) LW: No. 14
Houston is going to stay in the last spot despite an impressive defensive showing in the wild card win over Los Angeles. Now, the Texans have to face the back-to-back defending champs in the divisional round.
Kansas City is an insane 13-4 after a bye in the Andy Reid era.
