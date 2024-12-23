NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds Ahead of Week 17 (Commanders, Ravens Rising)
With just two week left in the 2024 NFL season, the playoff picture in both the AFC and NFC is truly rounding into form, as several teams were eliminated from contention on Sunday.
There were also teams that furthered their cases for playoff position, including the Washington Commanders, who pulled off a thrilling upset over the Philadelphia Eagles behind five touchdowns from Jayden Daniels.
In addition to Washington, the Baltimore Ravens picked up a statement win over Pittsburgh to keep their AFC North hopes alive this season.
Kansas City and Detroit both are in play to lock up the No. 1 seed in their respective conferences if they handle business the rest of the way, and the Chiefs could clinch as early as Christmas Day.
With so many teams out of the running for the postseason, how should we power rank the remaining playoff contenders?
Here's a look at the latest odds entering Week 17.
NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
1. Kansas City Chiefs (+400) Last Week: No. 1
Despite an ankle injury, Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to a win over the Houston Texans on Saturday, putting Kansas City just one win away from clinching the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
2. Detroit Lions (+400) LW: No. 2
The Lions dominated the Chicago Bears in Week 16, and with the Philadelphia Eagles losing, Detroit has a little less competition for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
3. Buffalo Bills (+500) LW: No. 4
Buffalo got off to a slow start against New England, but it ultimately picked up a win on Sunday, keeping it in play for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
4. Philadelphia Eagles (+650) LW: No. 3
Jalen Hurts was ruled out with a concussion early in Week 16 -- a major concern for the Eagles with the playoffs so close. Philly's odds to win the Super Bowl have fallen from +650 to +450.
5. Minnesota Vikings (+1100) LW: No. 5
Another week, another Vikings win, as they remain in the mix for the No. 1 seed with a matchup with Detroit still left on the schedule. Justin Jefferson and Sam Darnold continue to make big plays to keep the Vikings' in the win column.
6. Baltimore Ravens (+750) LW: No. 6
The Ravens are one of the biggest winners in Week 16 after beating the Steelers, and they could take the lead in the AFC North as soon as Christmas if they win and the Chiefs beat Pittsburgh.
7. Green Bay Packers (+1400) LW: No. 7
Can the Packers keep pace with some other NFC contenders and win as double-digit favorites against the Saints on Monday?
8. Los Angeles Rams (+3500) LW: No. 14
The Rams remain in first in the NFC West again, as they knocked off the New York Jets on Sunday. Can Sean McVay's squad win out to clinch the division?
9. Washington Commanders (+5000) LW: No. 12
After upsetting the Eagles the Commanders now have a 92 percent chance to make the playoffs in the NFC with games against Atlanta and Dallas left on the schedule.
10. Houston Texans (+4500) LW: No. 11
CJ Stroud and the Texans lost Tank Dell for the season, and even though they've clinched the AFC South, their Super Bowl odds are falling ahead of a Christmas Day matchup with Baltimore.
11. Los Angeles Chargers (+4500) LW: No. 13
The Chargers went from +6000 to +4500 to win the Super Bowl after a huge win over Denver on Thursday night, giving them the tiebreaker in the standings in the AFC wild card race.
12. Pittsburgh Steelers (+3500) LW: No. 9
Are the Steelers in trouble? With matchups against Kansas City and Cincinnati left, the Steelers could end up 10-7 and in a wild card spot.
13. Denver Broncos (+6000) LW: No. 10
After blowing a lead to Los Angeles on Thursday, the Broncos now have just a 79 percent chance to make the playoffs -- they need to win one of their last two games. Denver has fallen from +3500 to +6000 to win the Super Bowl.
14. Atlanta Falcons (+9000) LW: No. 22
The Michael Penix era began with a dominant defensive performance to keep Atlanta's season alive. With Tampa's loss, Atlanta is back in first in the NFC South.
15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+5000) LW: No. 11
Tampa Bay's loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night gives Atlanta the lead in the NFC South with two games to play. The Bucs need the Falcons to lose a game (since they don't have the tiebreaker) to win the division.
16. Seattle Seahawks (+18000) LW: No. 15
Geno Smith returned from a knee injury, but the Seahawks quarterback threw a pair of picks, including one of the final drive, to potentially doom Seattle's playoff chances.
17. Cincinnati Bengals (+13000) LW: No. 20
Don't look now, but if the Bengals win out and Denver loses out, there's a real chance Joe Burrow and company earn the final spot in the AFC. The Broncos and Bengals play in Week 17.
18. Miami Dolphins (+50000) LW: No. 18
Miami kept its season alive with a win over the San Francisco 49ers, and it has winnable games against the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets to close the regular season.
19. Indianapolis Colts (+60000) LW: No. 19
Three rushing scores by Jonathan Taylor kept the Colts' season alive, but the loss to Denver in Week 15 may end up dooming them in the playoff race.
20. Arizona Cardinals (N/A) LW: No. 16
A loss in overtime to Carolina was a tough end to the Cardinals season, as they are eliminated from playoff contention.
21. Dallas Cowboys (N/A) LW: No. 17
The Cowboys are eliminated from playoff contention.
22. San Francisco 49ers (N/A) LW: No. 21
The 49ers are eliminated from playoff contention.
23. New Orleans Saints (N/A) LW: No. 23
The Saints are eliminated from playoff contention.
24. Carolina Panthers (N/A) LW: No. 27
The Panthers are eliminated from playoff contention.
25. New York Jets (N/A) LW: No. 24
The Jets are eliminated from playoff contention.
26. Chicago Bears (N/A) LW: No. 25
The Bears are eliminated from playoff contention.
27. Cleveland Browns (N/A) LW: No. 26
The Browns are eliminated from playoff contention.
28. Tennessee Titans (N/A) LW: No. 28
The Titans are eliminated from playoff contention.
29. New England Patriots (N/A) LW: No. 30
The Patriots are eliminated from playoff contention.
30. Las Vegas Raiders (N/A) LW: No. 31
The Raiders are eliminated from playoff contention.
31. Jacksonville Jaguars (N/A) LW: No. 29
The Jaguars are eliminated from playoff contention.
32. New York Giants (N/A) LW: No. 32
The Giants are eliminated from playoff contention.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
