NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds Ahead of Week 6 (Ravens Are Back, Rookie QBs Rolling)

Each and every week of the 2024 NFL season, it feels like underdogs are stealing the show.
In Week 5, there were two dogs that made that happen in the 4 p.m. EST window, as the Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants pulled off huge wins that altered the NFC West standings in a big way. Now, Arizona (2-3), San Francisco (2-3) and Seattle (3-2) are separated by one game with the Cards holding the tiebreaker -- for now -- over the defending NFC champs.
While the 1 p.m. slate was as upset heavy, there were still some amazing close wins from the Baltimore Ravens -- who erased a two-score deficit against Cincinnati -- and the Houston Texans, who took advantage of some botched time management by the Buffalo Bills.
With four teams on the bye in Week 5, there was an opportunity for some squads to really improve their spot in this week's Power Rankings.
Ahead of Monday night's Kansas City Chiefs-New Orleans Saints matchup, here's how the league stacks up -- based on the latest Super Bowl odds -- ahead of Week 6.
NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
1. Kansas City Chiefs (+500) Last Week: No. 1
A win on Monday Night Football would keep the Chiefs amongst the ranks of the undefeated with the Minnesota Vikings. It won't be easy with Rashee Rice and Isiah Pacheco both on injured reserve.
2. Baltimore Ravens (+800) LW: No. 6
After an 0-2 start, the Ravens have now won three games in a row and Lamar Jackson is playing like the league MVP. It took some luck to beat the Bengals in Week 5, but Baltimore is now in the driver's seat to win the AFC North -- no matter how you feel about the Steelers.
3. Minnesota Vikings (+1100) LW: No. 4
The Vikings just keep winning. Minnesota rode a strong defensive effort to beat the New York Jets in London, and now it heads into the bye week as the only undefeated team in the NFC.
4. Detroit Lions (+100) LW: No. 5
The Lions were on their bye in Week 5.
5. Houston Texans (+1200) LW: No. 7
Houston could be in trouble in Nico Collins (hamstring) is facing an extended absence, but it picked up a huge win over another AFC contender in Buffalo in Week 5.
6. Buffalo Bills (+1100) LW: No. 2
The Bills have a lot of explaining to do after nearly handing the Texans a win in the final moments of Week 5 by not running ball when backed up inside their own five yard line. Now, Buffalo is on a two-game losing streak and behind several teams in the AFC.
7. Green Bay Packers (+2000) LW: No. 10
Green Bay is back over .500 after a close win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5. Jordan Love has been off and on, but Green Bay has shown it can win games in less than ideal circumstances so far in 2024, a valuable trait for a long NFL season.
8. San Francisco 49ers (+750) LW: No. 3
After Sunday's collapse against Arizona, San Francisco is losing some trust -- especially at this price -- when it comes to be a Super Bowl contender. Hopefully, a midseason return from Christian McCaffrey can right the ship.
9. Dallas Cowboys (+2500) LW: No. 11
Dallas picked up a huge win on Sunday Night Football behind a fourth-quarter drive from Dak Prescott. At 3-2, the Cowboys are right back in the mix for a top seed in the NFC.
10. Philadelphia Eagles (+1400) LW: No. 8
The Eagles were on the bye in Week 5.
11. Washington Commanders (+3500) LW: No. 17
Washington is for real. Another dominant offensive showing against Cleveland moved the Commanders to 4-1 -- firmly in the mix for the No. 1 seed (crazy to say) in the NFC.
12. Atlanta Falcons (+3000) LW: No. 15
A massive overtime win on Thursday night pushed the Falcons into first place in the NFC South, and Kirk Cousins (500+ passing yards in Week 5) is looking healthy and ready to lead this team to a playoff berth.
13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+5000) LW: No. 9
I'm not out on Tampa Bay just yet, but a division loss to Atlanta -- in a game it should have won -- is going to hurt down the line.
14. Pittsburgh Steelers (+4000) LW: No. 14
Pittsburgh has now dropped two games in a row, and it seems like it is coming back to earth after a 3-0 start.
15. Chicago Bears (+7000) LW: No. 21
Caleb Williams had arguably his best game as a pro in a blowout win over Carolina in Week 5. The Bears are firmly in the mix for a playoff spot in the NFC with the NFC West stumbling out of the gate.
16. Seattle Seahawks (+4000) LW: No. 12
Losing to the Giants -- who didn't have Malik Nabers -- at home, is a reason why I wasn't sold on Seattle's 3-0 start. It may be one of the least trustworthy division leaders through the first five weeks of the season.
17. New Orleans Saints (+3500) LW: No. 19
An upset win on Monday night against the Chiefs would push the Saints up even further in these rankings than they are at 2-2.
18. Los Angeles Chargers (+5500) LW: No. 14
The Chargers were on a bye in Week 5.
19. Denver Broncos (+9000) LW: No. 25
Is it time to believe in Bo Nix? Maybe not, but the Denver defense has been the best group in the NFL through five weeks and dismantled the Raiders at home. Nix is now the first Denver quarterback to win three starts in a row and has the Broncos at 3-2 and in the playoff mix this season.
20. New York Jets (+3000) LW: No. 11
Back-to-back poor showings from Aaron Rodgers and the Jets offense has pushed them to 2-3 on the season. Maybe Davante Adams is on the way, but this price is far too high for how this team has looked through five weeks.
21. Cincinnati Bengals (+3000) LW: No. 16
At 1-4, there's only so much confidence bettors can have in the Cincinnati Bengals, especially since their defense has been torched on several occasions in 2024.
22. Miami Dolphins (+10000) LW: No. 22
The Dolphins won in Week 5, even though it was really ugly against the Patriots. I still can't trust this team with Tua Tagovailoa's future -- and potential injury risk -- hanging in the balance.
23. Arizona Cardinals (+9000) LW: No. 26
A huge upset of San Francisco re-inserts Kyler Murray and company as a potential playoff team. Still, the Arizona defense has been really suspect this season, which keeps them in the bottom 10 teams that I'd consider betting in this market.
24. Indianapolis Colts (+9000) LW: No. 20
With Jonathan Taylor and Anthony Richardson hurt, the Colts are going to have a hard time staying afloat as a playoff team -- even in a bad AFC South. Losing to Jacksonville -- and giving up nearly 40 points -- in Week 5 is a sign to stay away in the futures market.
25. New York Giants (+10000) LW: No. 29
I'm not in on the New York Giants right now, but they did turn in an impressive defensive performance -- and offensive for that matter -- to beat Seattle in Seattle without Malik Nabers.
26. Los Angeles Rams (+12000) LW: No. 23
The Rams just don't have enough health on offense to get the job in against some of the best teams in the NFL. At 1-4, they're in serious danger of falling of the playoff picture.
27. Las Vegas Raiders (+25000) LW: No. 24
Las Vegas was blown out by Denver in Week 5 and made a quarterback change midway through the game. Even at 2-3, the Raiders are one of the less serious teams in the AFC -- especially if they move Davante Adams for draft capital. This is not a season to bet on them to do anything in the postseason.
28. Jacksonville Jaguars (+12000) LW: No. 28
Don't let the Jaguars blowing a two-score lead to Joe Flacco and the Colts, but then coming back to win on a last-second field goal persuade into thinking their a worthwhile bet to win the Super Bowl at 1-4.
29. Cleveland Browns (+35000) LW: No. 27
After another horrible offensive showing and blowout loss, do the Browns consider benching Deshaun Watson?
30. Tennessee Titans (+12000) LW: No. 31
The Titans were on the bye in Week 5.
31. Carolina Panthers (+100000) LW: No. 30
So, the Andy Dalton experiment appears to be running its course. When do the Panthers just go back to Bryce Young and hope he can work through his struggles on a flawed roster?
32. New England Patriots (+50000) LW: No. 32
New England lost to an undermanned Miami team at home, and Jacoby Brissett simply isn't good enough to carry a bad offense with a makeshift offensive line to any wins in 2024.
