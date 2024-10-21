NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds Ahead of Week 8 (Chiefs Stay Perfect, Packers Rising)
Week 7 in the NFL featured a ton of great matchups on Sunday, including a Super Bowl rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs picked up yet another win as underdogs in that meeting, keeping them undefeated on the season -- the only unbeaten team left in the NFL.
That's right, the Minnesota Vikings finally lost in Week 7, falling to the Detroit Lions. Detroit is red hot right now, moving to 5-1 through six games and sitting atop the NFC North. Right behind the Lions and Vikings?
The Green Bay Packers and Jordan Love, who knocked off the 5-1 Houston Texans (now 5-2) in a last-second Week 7 win.
With so much movement amongst the top teams, how do the latest Super Bowl odds look?
Here's a breakdown of the odds for every team ahead of the two-game slate on Monday Night Football in Week 7.
NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
1. Kansas City Chiefs (+400) Last Week: No. 1
The Chiefs are a perfect 6-0 and remained rolling -- despite two Patrick Mahomes picks -- in Week 7. They've now hit their peak in the odds at +400 ahead of Week 8.
2. Baltimore Ravens (+750) LW: No. 2
Can Lamar Jackson and the Ravens extend their winning streak to five on Monday night?
3. Detroit Lions (+800) LW: No. 4
The Lions have put together back-to-back statement wins, blowing out Dallas and then winning on the road against undefeated Minnesota. They have a pretty clear path to the No. 1 seed in the NFC if they keep playing this well.
4. Minnesota Vikings (+1200) LW: No. 3
I'm not dropping Minnesota too far, as it hung tight with the Lions before losing on a last-second field goal. This team still profiles as a real contender in the NFC.
5. Green Bay Packers (+1600) LW: No. 7
Three NFC North teams in the top five? After Green Bay knocked off the Texans in Week 7, it is 5-2 and thriving with Jordan Love under center. I love Green Bay at this current price in the Super Bowl odds.
6. Buffalo Bills (+1100) LW: No. 8
Buffalo handled the Tennessee Titans in Week 7 after falling in an early 10-0 hole. With Miami losing again in Week 7, Buffalo has a pretty clear path to the No. 1 spot in the AFC East at this point in the season.
7. Houston Texans (+1600) LW: No. 5
I won't drop Houston far on my list, but it's worth noting the Texans' odds went from +1100 to +1600 after losing to Green Bay.
8. Philadelphia Eagles (+1400) LW: No. 11
Philly cruised to an easy win in Week 7 over the New York Giants while Saquon Barkley torched his former team. If the offense gets going, Philly is going to be in the mix for the top spot in the NFC.
9. San Francisco 49ers (+1200) LW: No. 6
The San Francisco 49ers' odds have fallen off a cliff after losing to the Chiefs -- going from +650 to +1200. They also may have lost Brandon Aiyuk for the season to a torn ACL...
10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3500) LW: No. 10
Does Tampa Bay have a home upset over the Ravens in it on Monday?
11. Washington Commanders (+2800) LW: No. 17
Jayden Daniels was hurt in Week 7, but Marcus Mariota stepped in and thrived in a blowout over the Panthers. Can Washington (5-2) hold this top spot in the NFC East?
12. Chicago Bears (+3500) LW: No. 12
The Bears were on the bye in Week 7.
13. Los Angeles Chargers (+4500) LW: No. 13
The Chargers will look to pick up a win as road favorites against Arizona on Monday night in Week 7.
14. Pittsburgh Steelers (+3000) LW: No. 14
Pittsburgh dominated the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football in the first game of the Russell Wilson era. At 5-2, Pittsburgh is a legit playoff contender this season.
15. Cincinnati Bengals (+2800) LW: No. 15
Here we go, again. The Bengals have jumped to 3-4 on the season at +2800 to win the Super Bowl heading into a Week 8 showdown with Philly.
16. Atlanta Falcons (+3500) LW: No. 12
It was cool watching the Falcons beat up on the NFC South, but they were blown out by the Seahawks in Week 7. Atlanta needs to get back on track with Tampa Bay (4-2) looking to take first place in the division on Monday night.
17. Seattle Seahawks (+3500) LW: No. 18
Seattle avoided a four-game losing streak, knocking off Atlanta and improving its Super Bowl odds from +5000 to +3500 in the process.
18. Dallas Cowboys (+3500) LW: No. 16
The Cowboys were on the bye in Week 7.
19. Denver Broncos (+7500) LW: No. 23
The Denver Broncos are 4-3 with the Carolina Panthers awaiting in Week 8. Does Sean Payton's team have a shot at the playoffs this season?
20. Indianapolis Colts (+7500) LW: No. 20
Yes, the Colts beat the Dolphins in Week 7. No, Anthony Richardson (10-for-24) did not look good. I can't trust this Indy team in any future with him under center.
21. New York Jets (+4000) LW: No. 19
Davante Adams didn't change enough for the Jets, who are now just 2-5 on the season. They'll need a massive win streak to get back in the mix for the playoffs and the AFC East in 2024.
22. Los Angeles Rams (+10000) LW: No. 24
The Rams defense starred in Week 7, picking up four turnovers against the Raiders. Now, help is on the way. Sean McVay confirmed that star receiver Cooper Kupp is expected to return in Week 8.
23. Miami Dolphins (+13000) LW: No. 22
Even if Tua Tagovailoa comes back in Week 8, the Dolphins can't stop the run and have already dug themselves a 2-4 hole. Mike McDaniel also hasn't been able to get Tyreek Hill the ball without Tua under center -- a major concern if the quarterback isn't cleared soon.
24. New Orleans Saints (+8000) LW: No. 17
Make it five straight losses for the New Orleans Saints, who may be out of playoff contention before Derek Carr takes another snap in 2024.
25. Arizona Cardinals (+15000) LW: No. 26
Arizona would love to pull off an upset of the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night.
26. New York Giants (+15000) LW: No. 25
Brian Daboll benched Daniel Jones at the end of a blowout loss to Philly. At some point, the Giants just have to move on...
27. Jacksonville Jaguars (+15000) LW: No. 30
I don't want to give the Jaguars too much credit for beating New England, but Brian Thomas Jr. is looking like a star in his rookie season.
28. Las Vegas Raiders (+35000) LW: No. 27
Another loss for the Raiders, who turned the ball over four times against the previously one-win Los Angeles Rams. Antonio Pierce's seat may be getting hot...
29. Tennessee Titans (+35000) LW: No. 28
Will Levis is out with a shoulder injury, and the Titans fell apart after leading the Bills 10-0 on Sunday. At this point, Tennessee needs to start thinking "what's next" at the quarterback spot.
30. Cleveland Browns (+50000) LW: No. 29
Deshaun Watson likely ruptured his Achilles on Sunday, and backup Dorian Thompson-Robinson injured his finger. The one-win Browns are looking worse each week.
31. New England Patriots (+70000) LW: No. 31
Drake Maye looks promising, but Jerod Mayo called his football team "soft" after a blowout loss to the Jaguars in London on Sunday. Things aren't going great in Foxborough.
32. Carolina Panthers (+100000) LW: No. 32
How in the world is Andy Dalton still starting for this football team?
