NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds Ahead of Week 9 (Washington's Miracle Season Continues)
Plenty of games came down to the wire on Sunday in Week 8 of the NFL season as the Green Bay Packers, Washington Commanders, Arizona Cardinals, New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns all saw their wins come down to a final dirve or final play late in the fourth quarter.
While there were some dramatic walk-off kicks, nothing was more dramatic than Jayden Daniels' Hail Mary to Noah Brown to give the Commanders a win over the Chicago Bears after Caleb Williams had just given the Bears the lead with less than a minute left.
We're nearing the "halfway point" of the 2024 season in Week 9, and the odds to win the Super Bowl are becoming clearer and clearer with some teams falling out of contention and others making a real case for the playoffs.
How likely would I be willing to bet on each squad entering Week 9? Here's a look at our NFL Power Rankings ahead of Monday night's action and Week 9 in the NFL.
NFL Power Rankings Based on Super Bowl Odds
1. Kansas City Chiefs (+400) Last Week: No. 1
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs remained undefeated in Week 8, knocking off the Las Vegas Raiders in Vegas. Mahomes is now 32-5 straight up all time against the AFC West.
2. Detroit Lions (+650) LW: No. 3
Detroit is now No. 2 in the NFL in the latest Super Bowl odds after putting up 52 points in a thrashing of the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
3. Baltimore Ravens (+650) LW: No. 3
The Ravens drop a spot after losing to the Cleveland Browns in Week 8, but they are still tied with Detroit for the second-best odds to win it all. Baltimore has a tough test against another 5-3 team -- Denver -- in Week 9.
4. Buffalo Bills (+900) LW: No. 6
Buffalo blew out Seattle in Week 8, moving from +1100 to +900 to win the Super Bowl. With the Jets and Dolphins losing the Bills have as clear a path as any team to a division title since no other AFC East squad has more than two wins.
5. Houston Texans (+1500) LW: No. 7
CJ Stroud and the Texans swept their season series with the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, but they have lost another weapon in the process after Stefon Diggs left with a non-contact knee injury.
6. Green Bay Packers (+1500) LW: No. 5
Green Bay is now 6-2 after a walk-off win over the Jaguars, but Jordan Love was injured again on Sunday, His status going forward could make or break the Packers in this market.
7. Philadelphia Eagles (+1400) LW: No. 8
The Eagles had a statement win behind four scores from Jalen Hurts on Sunday, beating the Cincinnati Bengals. Now, Philly is right on the heels of the Washington Commanders in the NFC East.
8. San Francisco 49ers (+1100) LW: No. 6
San Francisco picked up a big win on Sunday night over the Dallas Cowboys, but it still faces an uphill battle to win the NFC West. After a Week 9 bye, San Fran plays Tampa Bay, Seattle, Green Bay and Buffalo in four straight weeks.
9. Washington Commanders (+2200) LW: No. 11
We're getting real "team of destiny" vibes out of Washington right now. At 6-2, the Commanders are in first in the NFC East and have seen their Super Bowl odds slashed from +2800 to +2200 over the past week. If Jayden Daniels can stay healthy, this team is shaping up to be a playoff team in 2024.
10. Minnesota Vikings (+1600) LW: No. 4
Back-to-back losses have dropped the Vikings from +1200 to +1600 to win the Super Bowl. Could this team be regressing to the mean after a 5-0 start?
11. Atlanta Falcons (+2800) LW: No. 16
A Week 8 win over Tampa puts Atlanta in the driver's seat to win the NFC South. Securing a home playoff game would be huge for the team's chances to win the Super Bowl this season.
12. Los Angeles Chargers (+4500) LW: No. 13
It isn't always pretty with the Chargers, but they picked up a win over New Orleans to get back over .500 and in the mix for a wild card spot in the AFC in Week 8.
13. Pittsburgh Steelers (+3500) LW: No. 14
Does Pittsburgh handle business as a home favorite on Monday night and move to 6-2?
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+6000) LW: No. 10
Tampa Bay's injuries on offense may be too much to overcome, especially with two losses to Atlanta on the resume already.
15. Denver Broncos (+5000) LW: No. 19
Sean Payton's Denver Broncos are 5-3 and will have some real tests the next two weeks against Baltimore and Kansas City to see if they're for real -- or not.
16. Chicago Bears (+5500) LW: No. 12
Chicago's offense was stuck in mud for the majority of the loss to Washington. OC Shane Waldron has to be better getting Caleb Williams easy looks in the passing game if this team wants to make the playoffs in the toughest division in the NFL.
17. Arizona Cardinals (+7500) LW: No. 25
Your first-place Arizona Cardinals have won back-to-back games on walk-off kicks and have a win over San Francisco that should help them in the NFC West division race.
18. Cincinnati Bengals (+4500) LW: No. 15
After their fifth loss of the season, the Bengals moved from +2800 to +4500 to win the Super Bowl and are trending down nearing the NFL's halfway point.
19. Seattle Seahawks (+6500) LW: No. 17
Seattle is now 4-4 on the season and really only has one impressive win (Week 7 over Atlanta). I can't trust it in this market at all.
20. Dallas Cowboys (+8000) LW: No. 18
Dallas dropped from +5500 to +8000 to win the Super Bowl after losing to the 49ers on Sunday night. At 3-4, the Cowboys are in serious danger of missing the playoffs in a close NFC wild card race.
21. Los Angeles Rams (+6000) LW: No. 22
The Rams picked up a big win on Thursday night and are getting healthier with Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp back. Still, they have some ground to make up in the NFC to truly get in the playoff picture.
22. Indianapolis Colts (+12000) LW: No. 20
I'll be brutally honest. No team with this version of Anthony Richardson at quarterback has a prayer to win the Super Bowl. He can't even complete 50 percent of his passes.
23. Miami Dolphins (+15000) LW: No. 23
Tua Tagovailoa is back, but it doesn't matter. The Dolphins lost to the Arizona Cardinals on a last second field goal and are just 2-5 on the season.
24. Cleveland Browns (+50000) LW: No. 30
FAMOUS JAMEIS! Winston led a comeback drive in Week 8 -- helping the Browns score 20+ points for the first time this season. Cleveland may be frisky with him under center the rest of the way.
25. New York Jets (+5000) LW: No. 21
Is it safe to say the Aaron Rodgers experiment is a massive failure? A 2-6, the Jets are the biggest stay away on the board since they're still at +5000 (HOW?) to win the Super Bowl.
26. New York Giants (+25000) LW: No. 26
Can New York steal a win as an underdog on Monday Night Football?
27. Jacksonville Jaguars (+25000) LW: No. 27
The Jaguars are bad, but they've been competitive at least the last two weeks, nearly upsetting Green Bay on Sunday. Still, at 2-6, there's no chance I'd bet on them to be in the playoff mix right now.
28. New Orleans Saints (+35000) LW: No. 24
From bad to worse for the New Orleans Saints who have dropped six games in a row and are now +35000 to win the Super Bowl after ending last week at+8000.
29. New England Patriots (+70000) LW: No. 31
The Patriots only have two wins, but Drake Maye has brought something to this offense. Even though he left Week 8 with a head injury, New England's ceiling the rest of the season is a little higher than expected if he can suit up for the majority of the remaining games.
30. Las Vegas Raiders (+70000) LW: No. 28
Another week, another loss for the Raiders who are now 2-6 and have dropped five games in a row. This season is slipping away fast from a squad that was in the mix for a playoff spot late in the 2023 season.
31. Tennessee Titans (+70000) LW: No. 29
A 38-point loss moved the Titans to just 1-6 on the season. This team doesn't have nearly good enough quarterback play to compete for anything in 2024.
32. Carolina Panthers (+100000) LW: No. 32
Bryce Young didn't look awful against Denver, but he wasn't good either. Carolina is in yet another lost season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.