NFL Rookie of the Year Odds: Caleb Williams Falling, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Malik Nabers Rising
It was a week to remember for two NFL rookie wide receivers and one to forget for the reigning No. 1 overall draft pick.
The betting markets reacted accordingly.
After putting up a second straight stinker to start his NFL career, Bears QB Caleb Williams is no longer the betting favorite to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. Williams is now +300 win the award at FanDuel Sportsbook after opening the year as the favorite with +140 odds.
Commanders QB Jayden Daniels is also +300 to win the award, but it was the movement of Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. and Giants WR Malik Nabers that was most notable.
Harrison is now +320 to win OROY and Nabers is +850. Harrison was +800 heading into Week 2 before turning 4 catches into 130 yards and 2 TDs. Nabers was +1500 before he exploded for 10 catches, 127 yards and a TD.
NFL Rookie of the Year Odds
- Jayden Daniels +300
- Caleb Williams+300
- Marvin Harrison Jr. +320
- Malik Nabers +850
- Xavier Worthy +1700
- Brian Thomas Jr. +2600
- Brock Bowers +3000
- Drake Maye +3000
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
It's no surprise to see the quarterbacks giving up ground to the wide recievers in this race. Neither Williams nor Daniels have thrown for a TD this season and Williams has 2 INTs. Daniels has 2 rushing TDs and is completing over 75% of his passes. Williams is completing just 56.1% of his passes and has 267 passing yards in two games.
Harrison and Nabers, meanwhile, have established themselves as the clear No. 1 wide receivers on their team. Harrinson had a forgettable 1-catch, 4-yard performance in Week 1 before exploding in Week 2. Nabers now has 15 catches for 193 yards after a decent Week 1 performance.
Looking down the list, Raiders TE Brock Bowers is an intriguing option. He has 15 catches for 156 yards and zero TDs, but is seeing a healthy target share and should continue to be featured in what appears to be a pass-heavy Raiders offense.
For this week, it was the rookie wide receivers who showed out most while the quarterbacks continued to underwhelm. There's a long season ahead of us, but the early returns point to one of them winning unless these rookie QBs improve drastically in the coming weeks.
