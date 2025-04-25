NFL Rookie of the Year Odds: Travis Hunter Among Betting Favorites to Win Offensive and Defensive ROY
For the first time in NFL betting history, we have one player who is among the Top 5 in the odds to win the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.
The Jaguars made a monster trade to kick off the NFL Draft, giving up a king’s ransom to move up to the No. 2 pick, where they selected Colorado WR/DB Travis Hunter. Hunter said he expects to play on both sides of the ball, though how much remains to be seen.
Oddsmakers clearly believe he’s capable of starring on both sides of the ball. At FanDuel Sportsbook, Hunter has the third-highest odds to win Offensive Rookie of the Year (+750) and the fifth-highest odds to win Defensive Rookie of the Year (+1000).
What the odds suggest is that Hunter is more likely to win OROY, which you could interpret as him playing more on that side of the ball in Jacksonville. How the Jags balance his playing time will be an important element of betting on this market. Adam Schefter reported they’ll give him a “heavy dose” of involvement at WR and will also play him at “his more natural position” of DB.
The Titans selected Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the first overall pick and he is atop the oddsboard to win Offensive Rookie of the Year with +330 odds at FanDuel. Ashton Jeanty, picked by the Raiders with the No. 6 pick, has the second-best odds at +340.
The Giants picked Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter with the third overall pick and he leads the Defensive Rookie of the Year market with +240 odds.
Here are the top 10 odds for both Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year.
NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
- Cameron Ward +330
- Ashton Jeanty +340
- Travis Hunter +750
- Shedeur Sanders +1100
- Tetairoa McMillan +1200
- Jaxson Dart +1200
- Omarion Hampton +1600
- TreVeyon Henderson +1800
- Matthew Golden +1900
- Emeka Egbuka +2300
- Jalen Milroe +2300
NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds
- Abdul Carter +240
- Jalon Walker +700
- Mason Graham +750
- Mykel Williams +900
- Travis Hunter +1000
- Mike Green +1000
- Shemar Stewart +1900
- Donovan Ezeiruaku +2100
- James Pearce Jr. +2200
- Walter Nolen +2300
- Will Johnson +2300
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.