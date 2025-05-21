NFL Schedule Power Rankings: 3 Teams That Can Hit the OVER on Win Total Projection
The NFL schedule for the 2025 season has been released, which means we can now prepare for the upcoming campaign, which includes placing some bets.
If you want to get in early on a few win total bets, I'm here to help. Now that we have the schedules in our hands, there are three teams I'm targeting who I think will be able to use their schedule to their advantage and go over their projected win totals.
Let's dive into them.
San Francisco 49ers OVER 10.5 Wins (+115)
The San Francisco 49ers had a nightmare season in 2024. They suffered numerous injuries, close losses, and poor luck. Despite all of that, they still finished second in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at +1.0, with only the Baltimore Ravens ranking higher. That leads me to believe we're going to see a huge bounce-back season for the 49ers, and they're only going to benefit from a fourth-place schedule.
They now have the easiest schedule in the league based on each team's projected win total. In fact, they'll play just four games against teams who made the playoffs last year: Rams (twice), Texans, and Buccaneers.
The 49ers will also benefit from a relatively easy final stretch of the season. Their final six games are against the Cardinals, Browns, Titans, Colts, Bears, and Seahawks, meaning as long as they can have a solid first half of the year, they're a strong candidate to finish strong and go over their win total.
New England Patriots OVER 7.5 Wins (-150)
This may seem like a high win total for a team that has gone 4-13 the past two seasons, but the New England Patriots have a lot of things working in their favor in 2025, including their schedule. They have the easiest schedule in the AFC based on opponents' projected win total, and the AFC East could be entering a bit of a down year.
Last season, the AFC East was looked at as one of the strongest in the league, but the Aaron Rodgers experiment didn't work in New York, and the Miami Dolphins seem to be in no-man's land with little direction.
The Patriots will play just four games against teams that made the postseason in 2024: Bills (twice), Ravens, and Buccaneers. They also get to play the weak NFC South, in which they'll have a strong chance to win against at least two of those opponents. Their first four games against the Raiders, Dolphins, Steelers, and Panthers give them a legitimate possibility at starting their first season under Mike Vrabel with a 4-0 record.
Atlanta Falcons OVER 7.5 Wins (-140)
The Falcons, once again, have one of the easiest schedules in the NFL. They'll play just five games against teams who made the playoffs last season: Buccaneers (twice), Bills, Commanders, Rams, and Vikings. Can they finally take advantage of their easy lineup and return to the postseason for the first time in years?
The Falcons already have the weapons they need to succeed on offense, as long as Michael Penix Jr. looks as good as he did in his three starts from his rookie season. Defensively, they added Leonard Floyd in free agency and then used to first-round picks to try to solve their pass-rush issue. They also fired their defensive coordinator and brought in Jeff Ulbrich to breathe new life into this unit.
Remember, this is a team that went 8-9 last season, so even if, after all these changes, they put together the same amount of wins as they did in 2024, this bet would cash.
Atlanta has a relatively balanced schedule this season, but three of their last five games are against the Seahawks, Cardinals, and Saints should give them a great late-season boost. They'll also be featured in prime time for five of their games.
