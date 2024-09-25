NFL Straight-Up Moneyline Picks for Every Game in Week 4
We're three weeks into the 2024 NFL season and if you want an idea of just how unpredictable this season has been so far, just take a look at how our NFL experts have done with their picks so far.
The biggest favorites each week continuously are finding ways to lose. In fact, underdogs of 5.5 points or more are 10-6 so far this season, decimating Survivor Pools and anyone who's trying to predict the winner of every game.
We march on to Week 4 of the season, seeking some level of normalcy to the 2024 NFL campaign. Let's take a look at the full records of all our Sports Illustrated staff before we dive into their Week 4 picks.
Week 3 Results
- Albert Breer, Senior NFL Reporter (7-9, -4.13 units)
- Mitch Goldich, Senior Editor (9-7, -0.44 units)
- Gilberto Manzano, NFL Staff Writer (6-10, -6.15 units)
- Conor Orr, Senior Writer (10-6 +4.03 units)
- John Pluym, NFL Managing Editor (8-8, -1.14 units)
- Matt Verderame, NFL Staff Writer (9-7, -0.82 units)
- Jennifer Piacenti, Senior Betting and Fantasy Analyst (8-8, -2.12 units)
- Peter Dewey, Senior Editor Betting (6-10, -6.15 units)
- Iain MacMillan, Senior Editor Betting (4-12, -7.86 units)
Season-to-Date Results
- Albert Breer, Senior NFL Reporter (25-23, -6.97 units)
- Mitch Goldich, Senior Editor (30-18, +1.72 units)
- Gilberto Manzano, NFL Staff Writer (23-25, -11.08 units)
- Conor Orr, Senior Writer (27-21, +4.13 units)
- John Pluym, NFL Managing Editor (26-22, -4.54 units)
- Matt Verderame, NFL Staff Writer (29-19, -0.82 units)
- Jennifer Piacenti, Senior Betting and Fantasy Analyst (28-20, -1.82 units)
- Peter Dewey, Senior Editor Betting (25-23, -5.48 units)
- Iain MacMillan, Senior Editor Betting (20-28, -12.73 units)
Special shoutout to Conor Orr, who not only was the only person able to turn a profit in Week 3, but he's also leading all writers with a 27-21 overall record at +4.13 units.
Let's take a look at everyone's picks for Week 4. All odds listed are via DraftKings Sportsbook.
NFL Week 4 Picks
Cowboys (-245) vs. Giants (+200)
- Albert Breer: Cowboys
- Mitch Goldich: Cowboys
- Gilberto Manzano: Cowboys
- Conor Orr: Giants
- John Pluym: Cowboys
- Matt Verderame: Cowboys
- Jennifer Piacenti: Cowboys
- Peter Dewey: Cowboys
- Iain MacMillan: Cowboys
Eagles (-135) vs. Buccaneers (+114)
- Albert Breer: Buccaneers
- Mitch Goldich: Eagles
- Gilberto Manzano: Buccaneers
- Conor Orr: Buccaneers
- John Pluym: Eagles
- Matt Verderame: Eagles
- Jennifer Piacenti: Buccaneers
- Peter Dewey: Eagles
- Iain MacMillan: Eagles
Broncos (+275) vs. Jets (-345)
- Albert Breer: Jets
- Mitch Goldich: Jets
- Gilberto Manzano: Broncos
- Conor Orr: Jets
- John Pluym: Jets
- Matt Verderame: Jets
- Jennifer Piacenti: Jets
- Peter Dewey: Jets
- Iain MacMillan: Jets
Vikings (+120) vs. Packers (-142)
- Albert Breer: Vikings
- Mitch Goldich: Vikings
- Gilberto Manzano: Vikings
- Conor Orr: Vikings
- John Pluym: Vikings
- Matt Verderame: Packers
- Jennifer Piacenti: Vikings
- Peter Dewey: Packers
- Iain MacMillan: Vikings
Saints (+102) vs. Falcons (-122)
- Albert Breer: Saints
- Mitch Goldich: Saints
- Gilberto Manzano: Saints
- Conor Orr: Falcons
- John Pluym: Falcons
- Matt Verderame: Falcons
- Jennifer Piacenti: Saints
- Peter Dewey: Falcons
- Iain MacMillan: Falcons
Bengals (-205) vs. Panthers (+170)
- Albert Breer: Bengals
- Mitch Goldich: Bengals
- Gilberto Manzano: Panthers
- Conor Orr: Bengals
- John Pluym: Bengals
- Matt Verderame: Bengals
- Jennifer Piacenti: Bengals
- Peter Dewey: Bengals
- Iain MacMillan: Panthers
Jaguars (+240) vs. Texans (-298)
- Albert Breer: Texans
- Mitch Goldich: Texans
- Gilberto Manzano: Texans
- Conor Orr: Texans
- John Pluym: Texans
- Matt Verderame: Texans
- Jennifer Piacenti: Texans
- Peter Dewey: Texans
- Iain MacMillan: Jaguars
Steelers (-122) vs. Colts (+102)
- Albert Breer: Steelers
- Mitch Goldich: Steelers
- Gilberto Manzano: Colts
- Conor Orr: Steelers
- John Pluym: Colts
- Matt Verderame: Steelers
- Jennifer Piacenti: Steelers
- Peter Dewey: Steelers
- Iain MacMillan: Colts
Rams (+124) vs. Bears (-148)
- Albert Breer: Rams
- Mitch Goldich: Rams
- Gilberto Manzano: Rams
- Conor Orr: Bears
- John Pluym: Rams
- Matt Verderame: Rams
- Jennifer Piacenti: Bears
- Peter Dewey: Rams
- Iain MacMillan: Bears
Commanders (+142) vs. Cardinals (-170)
- Albert Breer: Cardinals
- Mitch Goldich: Cardinals
- Gilberto Manzano: Commanders
- Conor Orr: Cardinals
- John Pluym: Commanders
- Matt Verderame: Cardinals
- Jennifer Piacenti: Cardinals
- Peter Dewey: Cardinals
- Iain MacMillan: Cardinals
Patriots (+390) vs. 49ers (-520)
- Albert Breer: 49ers
- Mitch Goldich: 49ers
- Gilberto Manzano: 49ers
- Connor Orr: 49ers
- John Pluym: Rams
- Matt Verderame: 49ers
- Jennifer Piacenti: 49ers
- Peter Dewey: 49ers
- Iain MacMillan: 49ers
Browns (-102) vs. Raiders (-118)
- Albert Breer: Browns
- Mitch Goldich: Raiders
- Gilberto Manzano: Raiders
- Connor Orr: Browns
- John Pluym: Raiders
- Matt Verderame: Browns
- Jennifer Piacenti: Browns
- Peter Dewey: Browns
- Iain MacMillan: Raiders
Chiefs (-425) vs. Chargers (+330)
- Albert Breer: Chiefs
- Mitch Goldich: Chiefs
- Gilberto Manzano: Chiefs
- Connor Orr: Chiefs
- John Pluym: Chiefs
- Matt Verderame: Chiefs
- Jennifer Piacenti: Chiefs
- Peter Dewey: Chiefs
- Iain MacMillan: Chiefs
Bills (+110) vs. Ravens (-130)
- Albert Breer: Bills
- Mitch Goldich: Bills
- Gilberto Manzano: Bills
- Connor Orr: Ravens
- John Pluym: Bills
- Matt Verderame: Ravens
- Jennifer Piacenti: Bills
- Peter Dewey: Bills
- Iain MacMillan: Ravens
Titans (-108) vs. Dolphins (-112)
- Albert Breer: Titans
- Mitch Goldich: Dolphins
- Gilberto Manzano: Dolphins
- Connor Orr: Titans
- John Pluym: Titans
- Matt Verderame: Dolphins
- Jennifer Piacenti: Titans
- Peter Dewey: Titans
- Iain MacMillan: Titans
Seahawks (+150) vs. Lions (-180)
- Albert Breer: Lions
- Mitch Goldich: Lions
- Gilberto Manzano: Seahawks
- Connor Orr: Lions
- John Pluym: Lions
- Matt Verderame: Lions
- Jennifer Piacenti: Seahawks
- Peter Dewey: Lions
- Iain MacMillan: Seahawks
More NFL Week 4 Betting Stories
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.