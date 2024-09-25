SI

NFL Straight-Up Moneyline Picks for Every Game in Week 4

The Sports Illustrated team breaks down their picks to win all 16 games in Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season.

SI Staff

We're three weeks into the 2024 NFL season and if you want an idea of just how unpredictable this season has been so far, just take a look at how our NFL experts have done with their picks so far.

The biggest favorites each week continuously are finding ways to lose. In fact, underdogs of 5.5 points or more are 10-6 so far this season, decimating Survivor Pools and anyone who's trying to predict the winner of every game.

We march on to Week 4 of the season, seeking some level of normalcy to the 2024 NFL campaign. Let's take a look at the full records of all our Sports Illustrated staff before we dive into their Week 4 picks.

Week 3 Results

Season-to-Date Results

Special shoutout to Conor Orr, who not only was the only person able to turn a profit in Week 3, but he's also leading all writers with a 27-21 overall record at +4.13 units.

Let's take a look at everyone's picks for Week 4. All odds listed are via DraftKings Sportsbook.

NFL Week 4 Picks

Cowboys (-245) vs. Giants (+200)

  • Albert Breer: Cowboys
  • Mitch Goldich: Cowboys
  • Gilberto Manzano: Cowboys
  • Conor Orr: Giants
  • John Pluym: Cowboys
  • Matt Verderame: Cowboys
  • Jennifer Piacenti: Cowboys
  • Peter Dewey: Cowboys
  • Iain MacMillan: Cowboys

Eagles (-135) vs. Buccaneers (+114)

  • Albert Breer: Buccaneers
  • Mitch Goldich: Eagles
  • Gilberto Manzano: Buccaneers
  • Conor Orr: Buccaneers
  • John Pluym: Eagles
  • Matt Verderame: Eagles
  • Jennifer Piacenti: Buccaneers
  • Peter Dewey: Eagles
  • Iain MacMillan: Eagles

Broncos (+275) vs. Jets (-345)

  • Albert Breer: Jets
  • Mitch Goldich: Jets
  • Gilberto Manzano: Broncos
  • Conor Orr: Jets
  • John Pluym: Jets
  • Matt Verderame: Jets
  • Jennifer Piacenti: Jets
  • Peter Dewey: Jets
  • Iain MacMillan: Jets

Vikings (+120) vs. Packers (-142)

  • Albert Breer: Vikings
  • Mitch Goldich: Vikings
  • Gilberto Manzano: Vikings
  • Conor Orr: Vikings
  • John Pluym: Vikings
  • Matt Verderame: Packers
  • Jennifer Piacenti: Vikings
  • Peter Dewey: Packers
  • Iain MacMillan: Vikings

Saints (+102) vs. Falcons (-122)

  • Albert Breer: Saints
  • Mitch Goldich: Saints
  • Gilberto Manzano: Saints
  • Conor Orr: Falcons
  • John Pluym: Falcons
  • Matt Verderame: Falcons
  • Jennifer Piacenti: Saints
  • Peter Dewey: Falcons
  • Iain MacMillan: Falcons

Bengals (-205) vs. Panthers (+170)

  • Albert Breer: Bengals
  • Mitch Goldich: Bengals
  • Gilberto Manzano: Panthers
  • Conor Orr: Bengals
  • John Pluym: Bengals
  • Matt Verderame: Bengals
  • Jennifer Piacenti: Bengals
  • Peter Dewey: Bengals
  • Iain MacMillan: Panthers

Jaguars (+240) vs. Texans (-298)

  • Albert Breer: Texans
  • Mitch Goldich: Texans
  • Gilberto Manzano: Texans
  • Conor Orr: Texans
  • John Pluym: Texans
  • Matt Verderame: Texans
  • Jennifer Piacenti: Texans
  • Peter Dewey: Texans
  • Iain MacMillan: Jaguars

Steelers (-122) vs. Colts (+102)

  • Albert Breer: Steelers
  • Mitch Goldich: Steelers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Colts
  • Conor Orr: Steelers
  • John Pluym: Colts
  • Matt Verderame: Steelers
  • Jennifer Piacenti: Steelers
  • Peter Dewey: Steelers
  • Iain MacMillan: Colts

Rams (+124) vs. Bears (-148)

  • Albert Breer: Rams
  • Mitch Goldich: Rams
  • Gilberto Manzano: Rams
  • Conor Orr: Bears
  • John Pluym: Rams
  • Matt Verderame: Rams
  • Jennifer Piacenti: Bears
  • Peter Dewey: Rams
  • Iain MacMillan: Bears

Commanders (+142) vs. Cardinals (-170)

  • Albert Breer: Cardinals
  • Mitch Goldich: Cardinals
  • Gilberto Manzano: Commanders
  • Conor Orr: Cardinals
  • John Pluym: Commanders
  • Matt Verderame: Cardinals
  • Jennifer Piacenti: Cardinals
  • Peter Dewey: Cardinals
  • Iain MacMillan: Cardinals

Patriots (+390) vs. 49ers (-520)

  • Albert Breer: 49ers
  • Mitch Goldich: 49ers
  • Gilberto Manzano: 49ers
  • Connor Orr: 49ers
  • John Pluym: Rams
  • Matt Verderame: 49ers
  • Jennifer Piacenti: 49ers
  • Peter Dewey: 49ers
  • Iain MacMillan: 49ers

Browns (-102) vs. Raiders (-118)

  • Albert Breer: Browns
  • Mitch Goldich: Raiders
  • Gilberto Manzano: Raiders
  • Connor Orr: Browns
  • John Pluym: Raiders
  • Matt Verderame: Browns
  • Jennifer Piacenti: Browns
  • Peter Dewey: Browns
  • Iain MacMillan: Raiders

Chiefs (-425) vs. Chargers (+330)

  • Albert Breer: Chiefs
  • Mitch Goldich: Chiefs
  • Gilberto Manzano: Chiefs
  • Connor Orr: Chiefs
  • John Pluym: Chiefs
  • Matt Verderame: Chiefs
  • Jennifer Piacenti: Chiefs
  • Peter Dewey: Chiefs
  • Iain MacMillan: Chiefs

Bills (+110) vs. Ravens (-130)

  • Albert Breer: Bills
  • Mitch Goldich: Bills
  • Gilberto Manzano: Bills
  • Connor Orr: Ravens
  • John Pluym: Bills
  • Matt Verderame: Ravens
  • Jennifer Piacenti: Bills
  • Peter Dewey: Bills
  • Iain MacMillan: Ravens

Titans (-108) vs. Dolphins (-112)

  • Albert Breer: Titans
  • Mitch Goldich: Dolphins
  • Gilberto Manzano: Dolphins
  • Connor Orr: Titans
  • John Pluym: Titans
  • Matt Verderame: Dolphins
  • Jennifer Piacenti: Titans
  • Peter Dewey: Titans
  • Iain MacMillan: Titans

Seahawks (+150) vs. Lions (-180)

  • Albert Breer: Lions
  • Mitch Goldich: Lions
  • Gilberto Manzano: Seahawks
  • Connor Orr: Lions
  • John Pluym: Lions
  • Matt Verderame: Lions
  • Jennifer Piacenti: Seahawks
  • Peter Dewey: Lions
  • Iain MacMillan: Seahawks

