NFL Straight-Up Moneyline Picks for Every Game in Week 12
The Sports Illustrated team breaks down their picks to win all 13 games in Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season.
The entire Sports Illustrated team finished with a winning record making picks in Week 11, but with plenty of big favorites winning, only two writers managed to finish the week with a profitable record.
John Pluyme and Conor Orr finished with a profit and Orr continues to have the best season amongst the SI Staff. He's now up almost 20 units picking moneyline winners throughout the season. Let's take a look at the full standings for Week 11 and for the season and then we'll get to the Week 12 picks.
Week 11 Results
- Albert Breer, Senior NFL Reporter 8-6 (-2.61 units)
- Mitch Goldich, Senior Editor 9-5 (-0.11 units)
- Gilberto Manzano, NFL Staff Writer 9-5 (-0.16 units)
- Conor Orr, Senior Writer 11-3 (+3.87 units)
- John Pluym, NFL Managing Editor 10-4 (+1.61 units)
- Matt Verderame, NFL Staff Writer 9-5 (-0.11 units)
- Peter Dewey, Senior Editor Betting 9-5 (-0.36 units)
- Iain MacMillan, Senior Editor Betting 8-6 (-1.55 units)
Season-to-Date Results
- Albert Breer, Senior NFL Reporter 103-63 (-6.76 units)
- Mitch Goldich, Senior Editor 112-54 (+12.38 units)
- Gilberto Manzano, NFL Staff Writer 99-67 (-3.07 units)
- Conor Orr, Senior Writer 108-58 (+19.90 units)
- John Pluym, NFL Managing Editor 110-56 (+7.72 units)
- Matt Verderame, NFL Staff Writer 113-53 (+11.4 units)
- Peter Dewey, Senior Editor Betting 104-62 (-2.39 units)
- Iain MacMillan, Senior Editor Betting 92-74 (-12.68 units)
NFL Week 12 Picks
All odds listed are via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Steelers (-198) vs. Browns (+164) Picks
- Albert Breer: Steelers
- Mitch Goldich: Steelers
- Gilberto Manzano: Steelers
- Conor Orr: Steelers
- John Pluym: Steelers
- Matt Verderame: Steelers
- Peter Dewey: Steelers
- Iain MacMillan: Steelers
Buccaneers (-265) vs. Giants (+215) Picks
- Albert Breer: Buccaneers
- Mitch Goldich: Buccaneers
- Gilberto Manzano: Buccaneers
- Conor Orr: Giants
- John Pluym: Buccaneers
- Matt Verderame: Buccaneers
- Peter Dewey: Buccaneers
- Iain MacMillan: Buccaneers
Chiefs (-650) vs. Panthers (+470) Picks
- Albert Breer: Chiefs
- Mitch Goldich: Chiefs
- Gilberto Manzano: Chiefs
- Conor Orr: Chiefs
- John Pluym: Chiefs
- Matt Verderame: Chiefs
- Peter Dewey: Chiefs
- Iain MacMillan: Chiefs
Cowboys (+440) vs. Commanders (-600) Picks
- Albert Breer: Commanders
- Mitch Goldich: Commanders
- Gilberto Manzano: Commanders
- Conor Orr: Commanders
- John Pluym: Commanders
- Matt Verderame: Commanders
- Peter Dewey: Commanders
- Iain MacMillan: Commanders
Patriots (+285) vs. Dolphins (-360) Picks
- Albert Breer: Dolphins
- Mitch Goldich: Dolphins
- Gilberto Manzano: Patriots
- Conor Orr: Dolphins
- John Pluym: Dolphins
- Matt Verderame: Dolphins
- Peter Dewey: Dolphins
- Iain MacMillan: Dolphins
Titans (+340) vs. Texans (-440) Picks
- Albert Breer: Texans
- Mitch Goldich: Texans
- Gilberto Manzano: Texans
- Conor Orr: Titans
- John Pluym: Texans
- Matt Verderame: Texans
- Peter Dewey: Texans
- Iain MacMillan: Texans
Lions (-425) vs. Colts (+330) Picks
- Albert Breer: Lions
- Mitch Goldich: Lions
- Gilberto Manzano: Lions
- Conor Orr: Lions
- John Pluym: Lions
- Matt Verderame: Lions
- Peter Dewey: Lions
- Iain MacMillan: Lions
Vikings (-175) vs. Bears (+145) Picks
- Albert Breer: Vikings
- Mitch Goldich: Vikings
- Gilberto Manzano: Vikings
- Conor Orr: Vikings
- John Pluym: Bears
- Matt Verderame: Vikings
- Peter Dewey: Vikings
- Iain MacMillan: Bears
Broncos (-238) vs. Raiders (+195) Picks
- Albert Breer: Broncos
- Mitch Goldich: Broncos
- Gilberto Manzano: Broncos
- Conor Orr: Broncos
- John Pluym: Broncos
- Matt Verderame: Broncos
- Peter Dewey: Broncos
- Iain MacMillan: Broncos
49ers (+114) vs. Packers (-135) Picks
- Albert Breer: 49ers
- Mitch Goldich: Packers
- Gilberto Manzano: 49ers
- Conor Orr: Packers
- John Pluym: Packers
- Matt Verderame: Packers
- Peter Dewey: Packers
- Iain MacMillan: 49ers
Cardinals (-108) vs. Seahawks (-112) Picks
- Albert Breer: Cardinals
- Mitch Goldich: Cardinals
- Gilberto Manzano: Cardinals
- Conor Orr: Cardinals
- John Pluym: Seahawks
- Matt Verderame: Cardinals
- Peter Dewey: Cardinals
- Iain MacMillan: Cardinals
Eagles (-155) vs. Rams (+130) Picks
- Albert Breer: Eagles
- Mitch Goldich: Eagles
- Gilberto Manzano: Eagles
- Conor Orr: Eagles
- John Pluym: Eagles
- Matt Verderame: Eagles
- Peter Dewey: Eagles
- Iain MacMillan: Eagles
Ravens (-142) vs. Chargers (+120) Picks
- Albert Breer: Ravens
- Mitch Goldich: Chargers
- Gilberto Manzano: Chargers
- Conor Orr: Ravens
- John Pluym: Ravens
- Matt Verderame: Ravens
- Peter Dewey: Ravens
- Iain MacMillan: Chargers
