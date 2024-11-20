SI

NFL Straight-Up Moneyline Picks for Every Game in Week 12

The Sports Illustrated team breaks down their picks to win all 13 games in Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season.

SI Staff

The SI Team makes their picks for Week 12
The SI Team makes their picks for Week 12 / SI Staff

The entire Sports Illustrated team finished with a winning record making picks in Week 11, but with plenty of big favorites winning, only two writers managed to finish the week with a profitable record.

John Pluyme and Conor Orr finished with a profit and Orr continues to have the best season amongst the SI Staff. He's now up almost 20 units picking moneyline winners throughout the season. Let's take a look at the full standings for Week 11 and for the season and then we'll get to the Week 12 picks.

Week 11 Results

Season-to-Date Results

NFL Week 12 Picks

The SI Team makes their pick for every NFL Week 12 game.
The SI Team makes their pick for every NFL Week 12 game. / SI Staff

All odds listed are via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Steelers (-198) vs. Browns (+164) Picks

  • Albert Breer: Steelers
  • Mitch Goldich: Steelers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Steelers
  • Conor Orr: Steelers
  • John Pluym: Steelers
  • Matt Verderame: Steelers
  • Peter Dewey: Steelers
  • Iain MacMillan: Steelers

Buccaneers (-265) vs. Giants (+215) Picks

  • Albert Breer: Buccaneers
  • Mitch Goldich: Buccaneers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Buccaneers
  • Conor Orr: Giants
  • John Pluym: Buccaneers
  • Matt Verderame: Buccaneers
  • Peter Dewey: Buccaneers
  • Iain MacMillan: Buccaneers

Chiefs (-650) vs. Panthers (+470) Picks

  • Albert Breer: Chiefs
  • Mitch Goldich: Chiefs
  • Gilberto Manzano: Chiefs
  • Conor Orr: Chiefs
  • John Pluym: Chiefs
  • Matt Verderame: Chiefs
  • Peter Dewey: Chiefs
  • Iain MacMillan: Chiefs

Cowboys (+440) vs. Commanders (-600) Picks

  • Albert Breer: Commanders
  • Mitch Goldich: Commanders
  • Gilberto Manzano: Commanders
  • Conor Orr: Commanders
  • John Pluym: Commanders
  • Matt Verderame: Commanders
  • Peter Dewey: Commanders
  • Iain MacMillan: Commanders

Patriots (+285) vs. Dolphins (-360) Picks

  • Albert Breer: Dolphins
  • Mitch Goldich: Dolphins
  • Gilberto Manzano: Patriots
  • Conor Orr: Dolphins
  • John Pluym: Dolphins
  • Matt Verderame: Dolphins
  • Peter Dewey: Dolphins
  • Iain MacMillan: Dolphins

Titans (+340) vs. Texans (-440) Picks

  • Albert Breer: Texans
  • Mitch Goldich: Texans
  • Gilberto Manzano: Texans
  • Conor Orr: Titans
  • John Pluym: Texans
  • Matt Verderame: Texans
  • Peter Dewey: Texans
  • Iain MacMillan: Texans

Lions (-425) vs. Colts (+330) Picks

  • Albert Breer: Lions
  • Mitch Goldich: Lions
  • Gilberto Manzano: Lions
  • Conor Orr: Lions
  • John Pluym: Lions
  • Matt Verderame: Lions
  • Peter Dewey: Lions
  • Iain MacMillan: Lions

Vikings (-175) vs. Bears (+145) Picks

  • Albert Breer: Vikings
  • Mitch Goldich: Vikings
  • Gilberto Manzano: Vikings
  • Conor Orr: Vikings
  • John Pluym: Bears
  • Matt Verderame: Vikings
  • Peter Dewey: Vikings
  • Iain MacMillan: Bears

Broncos (-238) vs. Raiders (+195) Picks

  • Albert Breer: Broncos
  • Mitch Goldich: Broncos
  • Gilberto Manzano: Broncos
  • Conor Orr: Broncos
  • John Pluym: Broncos
  • Matt Verderame: Broncos
  • Peter Dewey: Broncos
  • Iain MacMillan: Broncos

49ers (+114) vs. Packers (-135) Picks

  • Albert Breer: 49ers
  • Mitch Goldich: Packers
  • Gilberto Manzano: 49ers
  • Conor Orr: Packers
  • John Pluym: Packers
  • Matt Verderame: Packers
  • Peter Dewey: Packers
  • Iain MacMillan: 49ers

Cardinals (-108) vs. Seahawks (-112) Picks

  • Albert Breer: Cardinals
  • Mitch Goldich: Cardinals
  • Gilberto Manzano: Cardinals
  • Conor Orr: Cardinals
  • John Pluym: Seahawks
  • Matt Verderame: Cardinals
  • Peter Dewey: Cardinals
  • Iain MacMillan: Cardinals

Eagles (-155) vs. Rams (+130) Picks

  • Albert Breer: Eagles
  • Mitch Goldich: Eagles
  • Gilberto Manzano: Eagles
  • Conor Orr: Eagles
  • John Pluym: Eagles
  • Matt Verderame: Eagles
  • Peter Dewey: Eagles
  • Iain MacMillan: Eagles

Ravens (-142) vs. Chargers (+120) Picks

  • Albert Breer: Ravens
  • Mitch Goldich: Chargers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Chargers
  • Conor Orr: Ravens
  • John Pluym: Ravens
  • Matt Verderame: Ravens
  • Peter Dewey: Ravens
  • Iain MacMillan: Chargers

More NFL Week 12 Betting Articles

manual

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
SI Staff
SI STAFF

Home/Betting