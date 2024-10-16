NFL Straight-Up Moneyline Picks for Every Game in Week 7
It has been a rough start to the season when it comes to making picks for the SI Team. A historically unpredictable start to the 2024 campaign resulted in a few rough weeks of picking winners.
Finally, the SI Team bounced back massively. Not only were eight of the nine members profitable, but both Albert Breer and Matt Verderame swept the board, going 14-0 with their Week 6 picks!
I wouldn't expect us to continue to put up these types of numbers, but let's see if the SI Team can keep their momentum going into Week 7. Let's remember, we don't care about point spreads here, all we're trying to do is pick the winner in each game.
Let's take a look at where everyone stands through the first six weeks and then we'll dive into our picks for Week 7.
Week 6 Results
- Albert Breer, Senior NFL Reporter 14-0 (+7.66 units)
- Mitch Goldich, Senior Editor 12-2 (+4.64 units)
- Gilberto Manzano, NFL Staff Writer 9-5 (-0.54 units)
- Conor Orr, Senior Writer 11-3 (+2.9 units)
- John Pluym, NFL Managing Editor 12-2 (+4.43 units)
- Matt Verderame, NFL Staff Writer 14-0 (+7.66 units)
- Jennifer Piacenti, Senior Betting and Fantasy Analyst 10-4 (+1.38 units)
- Peter Dewey, Senior Editor Betting 13-1 (+6.02 units)
- Iain MacMillan, Senior Editor Betting 10-4 (+1.48 units)
Breer and Verderame swept the board at 14-0 and Peter Dewey has one game away from the sweep, going 13-1. His upset pick of the Broncos to beat the Chargers was the only game he missed on.
Season-to-Date Results
- Albert Breer, Senior NFL Reporter 54-38 (-5.04 units)
- Mitch Goldich, Senior Editor 56-36 (-1.76 units)
- Gilberto Manzano, NFL Staff Writer 50-42 (-8.13 units)
- Conor Orr, Senior Writer 56-36 (+7.24 units)
- John Pluym, NFL Managing Editor 60-32 (+7.6 units)
- Matt Verderame, NFL Staff Writer 59-33 (+2.24 units)
- Jennifer Piacenti, Senior Betting and Fantasy Analyst 53-39 (-6.19 units)
- Peter Dewey, Senior Editor Betting 52-40 (-7.99 units)
- Iain MacMillan, Senior Editor Betting 48-44 (-10.19 units)
The 13-0 sweep has flipped Matt Verderame's season and he's not well into the green at +2.24 units. Three of the nine members of the SI Team are now profitable with their straight-up picks after Week 6.
NFL Week 7 Picks
All odds listed are via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Broncos (-130) vs. Saints (+110)
- Albert Breer: Broncos
- Mitch Goldich: Broncos
- Gilberto Manzano: Broncos
- Conor Orr: Broncos
- John Pluym: Saints
- Matt Verderame: Saints
- Jennifer Piacenti: Broncos
- Peter Dewey: Broncos
- Iain MacMillan: Broncos
Patriots (+200) vs. Jaguars (-245)
- Albert Breer: Jaguars
- Mitch Goldich: Jaguars
- Gilberto Manzano: Jaguars
- Conor Orr: Patriots
- John Pluym: Jaguars
- Matt Verderame: Jaguars
- Jennifer Piacenti: Jaguars
- Peter Dewey: Jaguars
- Iain MacMillan: Patriots
Seahawks (+136) vs. Falcons (-162)
- Albert Breer: Falcons
- Mitch Goldich: Falcons
- Gilberto Manzano: Falcons
- Conor Orr: Seahawks
- John Pluym: Falcons
- Matt Verderame: Falcons
- Jennifer Piacenti: Falcons
- Peter Dewey: Falcons
- Iain MacMillan: Seahawks
Titans (+340) vs. Bills (-440)
- Albert Breer: Bills
- Mitch Goldich: Bills
- Gilberto Manzano: Bills
- Conor Orr: Bills
- John Pluym: Bills
- Matt Verderame: Bills
- Jennifer Piacenti: Bills
- Peter Dewey: Bills
- Iain MacMillan: Bills
Bengals (-278) vs. Browns (+225)
- Albert Breer: Bengals
- Mitch Goldich: Bengals
- Gilberto Manzano: Bengals
- Conor Orr: Bengals
- John Pluym: Bengals
- Matt Verderame: Bengals
- Jennifer Piacenti: Bengals
- Peter Dewey: Bengals
- Iain MacMillan: Bengals
Texans (+124) vs. Packers (-148)
- Albert Breer: Texans
- Mitch Goldich: Packers
- Gilberto Manzano: Texans
- Conor Orr: Packers
- John Pluym: Texans
- Matt Verderame: Packers
- Jennifer Piacenti: Texans
- Peter Dewey: Texans
- Iain MacMillan: Packers
Dolphins (+142) vs. Colts (-170)
- Albert Breer: Colts
- Mitch Goldich: Colts
- Gilberto Manzano: Colts
- Conor Orr: Colts
- John Pluym: Colts
- Matt Verderame: Colts
- Jennifer Piacenti: Colts
- Peter Dewey: Colts
- Iain MacMillan: Dolphins
Lions (+114) vs. Vikings (-135)
- Albert Breer: Lions
- Mitch Goldich: Lions
- Gilberto Manzano: Vikings
- Conor Orr: Lions
- John Pluym: Vikings
- Matt Verderame: Lions
- Jennifer Piacenti: Vikings
- Peter Dewey: Lions
- Iain MacMillan: Lions
Eagles (-162) vs. Giants (+136)
- Albert Breer: Eagles
- Mitch Goldich: Eagles
- Gilberto Manzano: Eagles
- Connor Orr: Giants
- John Pluym: Eagles
- Matt Verderame: Eagles
- Jennifer Piacenti: Eagles
- Peter Dewey: Eagles
- Iain MacMillan: Eagles
Raiders (+245) vs. Rams (-305)
- Albert Breer: Rams
- Mitch Goldich: Rams
- Gilberto Manzano: Rams
- Connor Orr: Rams
- John Pluym: Rams
- Matt Verderame: Rams
- Jennifer Piacenti: Rams
- Peter Dewey: Rams
- Iain MacMillan: Raiders
Panthers (+285) vs. Commanders (-360)
- Albert Breer: Commanders
- Mitch Goldich: Commanders
- Gilberto Manzano: Commanders
- Connor Orr: Commanders
- John Pluym: Commanders
- Matt Verderame: Commanders
- Jennifer Piacenti: Commanders
- Peter Dewey: Commanders
- Iain MacMillan: Commanders
Chiefs (+102) vs. 49ers (-122)
- Albert Breer: 49ers
- Mitch Goldich: Chiefs
- Gilberto Manzano: Chiefs
- Connor Orr: 49ers
- John Pluym: 49ers
- Matt Verderame: Chiefs
- Jennifer Piacenti: Chiefs
- Peter Dewey: Chiefs
- Iain MacMillan: 49ers
Jets (-122) vs. Steelers (+102)
- Albert Breer: Jets
- Mitch Goldich: Steelers
- Gilberto Manzano: Steelers
- Connor Orr: Steelers
- John Pluym: Jets
- Matt Verderame: Jets
- Jennifer Piacenti: Jets
- Peter Dewey: Jets
- Iain MacMillan: Jets
Ravens (-185) vs. Buccaneers (+154)
- Albert Breer: Ravens
- Mitch Goldich: Ravens
- Gilberto Manzano: Buccaneers
- Connor Orr: Buccaneers
- John Pluym: Ravens
- Matt Verderame: Ravens
- Jennifer Piacenti: Ravens
- Peter Dewey: Ravens
- Iain MacMillan: Buccaneers
Chargers (-142) vs. Cardinals (+120)
- Albert Breer: Chargers
- Mitch Goldich: Cgargers
- Gilberto Manzano: Chargers
- Connor Orr: Cardinals
- John Pluym: Chargers
- Matt Verderame: Cardinals
- Jennifer Piacenti: Chargers
- Peter Dewey: Chargers
- Iain MacMillan: Chargers
