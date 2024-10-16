SI

NFL Straight-Up Moneyline Picks for Every Game in Week 7

The Sports Illustrated team breaks down their picks to win all 15 games in Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season.

Iain MacMillan

It has been a rough start to the season when it comes to making picks for the SI Team. A historically unpredictable start to the 2024 campaign resulted in a few rough weeks of picking winners.

Finally, the SI Team bounced back massively. Not only were eight of the nine members profitable, but both Albert Breer and Matt Verderame swept the board, going 14-0 with their Week 6 picks!

I wouldn't expect us to continue to put up these types of numbers, but let's see if the SI Team can keep their momentum going into Week 7. Let's remember, we don't care about point spreads here, all we're trying to do is pick the winner in each game.

Let's take a look at where everyone stands through the first six weeks and then we'll dive into our picks for Week 7.

Week 6 Results

Breer and Verderame swept the board at 14-0 and Peter Dewey has one game away from the sweep, going 13-1. His upset pick of the Broncos to beat the Chargers was the only game he missed on.

Season-to-Date Results

The 13-0 sweep has flipped Matt Verderame's season and he's not well into the green at +2.24 units. Three of the nine members of the SI Team are now profitable with their straight-up picks after Week 6.

NFL Week 7 Picks

All odds listed are via DraftKings Sportsbook.

The SI Team makes their Week 7 picks / SI Team

Broncos (-130) vs. Saints (+110)

  • Albert Breer: Broncos
  • Mitch Goldich: Broncos
  • Gilberto Manzano: Broncos
  • Conor Orr: Broncos
  • John Pluym: Saints
  • Matt Verderame: Saints
  • Jennifer Piacenti: Broncos
  • Peter Dewey: Broncos
  • Iain MacMillan: Broncos

Patriots (+200) vs. Jaguars (-245)

  • Albert Breer: Jaguars
  • Mitch Goldich: Jaguars
  • Gilberto Manzano: Jaguars
  • Conor Orr: Patriots
  • John Pluym: Jaguars
  • Matt Verderame: Jaguars
  • Jennifer Piacenti: Jaguars
  • Peter Dewey: Jaguars
  • Iain MacMillan: Patriots

Seahawks (+136) vs. Falcons (-162)

  • Albert Breer: Falcons
  • Mitch Goldich: Falcons
  • Gilberto Manzano: Falcons
  • Conor Orr: Seahawks
  • John Pluym: Falcons
  • Matt Verderame: Falcons
  • Jennifer Piacenti: Falcons
  • Peter Dewey: Falcons
  • Iain MacMillan: Seahawks

Titans (+340) vs. Bills (-440)

  • Albert Breer: Bills
  • Mitch Goldich: Bills
  • Gilberto Manzano: Bills
  • Conor Orr: Bills
  • John Pluym: Bills
  • Matt Verderame: Bills
  • Jennifer Piacenti: Bills
  • Peter Dewey: Bills
  • Iain MacMillan: Bills

Bengals (-278) vs. Browns (+225)

  • Albert Breer: Bengals
  • Mitch Goldich: Bengals
  • Gilberto Manzano: Bengals
  • Conor Orr: Bengals
  • John Pluym: Bengals
  • Matt Verderame: Bengals
  • Jennifer Piacenti: Bengals
  • Peter Dewey: Bengals
  • Iain MacMillan: Bengals

Texans (+124) vs. Packers (-148)

  • Albert Breer: Texans
  • Mitch Goldich: Packers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Texans
  • Conor Orr: Packers
  • John Pluym: Texans
  • Matt Verderame: Packers
  • Jennifer Piacenti: Texans
  • Peter Dewey: Texans
  • Iain MacMillan: Packers

Dolphins (+142) vs. Colts (-170)

  • Albert Breer: Colts
  • Mitch Goldich: Colts
  • Gilberto Manzano: Colts
  • Conor Orr: Colts
  • John Pluym: Colts
  • Matt Verderame: Colts
  • Jennifer Piacenti: Colts
  • Peter Dewey: Colts
  • Iain MacMillan: Dolphins

Lions (+114) vs. Vikings (-135)

  • Albert Breer: Lions
  • Mitch Goldich: Lions
  • Gilberto Manzano: Vikings
  • Conor Orr: Lions
  • John Pluym: Vikings
  • Matt Verderame: Lions
  • Jennifer Piacenti: Vikings
  • Peter Dewey: Lions
  • Iain MacMillan: Lions

Eagles (-162) vs. Giants (+136)

  • Albert Breer: Eagles
  • Mitch Goldich: Eagles
  • Gilberto Manzano: Eagles
  • Connor Orr: Giants
  • John Pluym: Eagles
  • Matt Verderame: Eagles
  • Jennifer Piacenti: Eagles
  • Peter Dewey: Eagles
  • Iain MacMillan: Eagles

Raiders (+245) vs. Rams (-305)

  • Albert Breer: Rams
  • Mitch Goldich: Rams
  • Gilberto Manzano: Rams
  • Connor Orr: Rams
  • John Pluym: Rams
  • Matt Verderame: Rams
  • Jennifer Piacenti: Rams
  • Peter Dewey: Rams
  • Iain MacMillan: Raiders

Panthers (+285) vs. Commanders (-360)

  • Albert Breer: Commanders
  • Mitch Goldich: Commanders
  • Gilberto Manzano: Commanders
  • Connor Orr: Commanders
  • John Pluym: Commanders
  • Matt Verderame: Commanders
  • Jennifer Piacenti: Commanders
  • Peter Dewey: Commanders
  • Iain MacMillan: Commanders

Chiefs (+102) vs. 49ers (-122)

  • Albert Breer: 49ers
  • Mitch Goldich: Chiefs
  • Gilberto Manzano: Chiefs
  • Connor Orr: 49ers
  • John Pluym: 49ers
  • Matt Verderame: Chiefs
  • Jennifer Piacenti: Chiefs
  • Peter Dewey: Chiefs
  • Iain MacMillan: 49ers

Jets (-122) vs. Steelers (+102)

  • Albert Breer: Jets
  • Mitch Goldich: Steelers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Steelers
  • Connor Orr: Steelers
  • John Pluym: Jets
  • Matt Verderame: Jets
  • Jennifer Piacenti: Jets
  • Peter Dewey: Jets
  • Iain MacMillan: Jets

Ravens (-185) vs. Buccaneers (+154)

  • Albert Breer: Ravens
  • Mitch Goldich: Ravens
  • Gilberto Manzano: Buccaneers
  • Connor Orr: Buccaneers
  • John Pluym: Ravens
  • Matt Verderame: Ravens
  • Jennifer Piacenti: Ravens
  • Peter Dewey: Ravens
  • Iain MacMillan: Buccaneers

Chargers (-142) vs. Cardinals (+120)

  • Albert Breer: Chargers
  • Mitch Goldich: Cgargers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Chargers
  • Connor Orr: Cardinals
  • John Pluym: Chargers
  • Matt Verderame: Cardinals
  • Jennifer Piacenti: Chargers
  • Peter Dewey: Chargers
  • Iain MacMillan: Chargers

IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

