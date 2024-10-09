NFL Straight-Up Moneyline Picks for Every Game in Week 6
The NFL season marches on and big favorites continue to lose outright. Both the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks lost outright as touchdown favorites in Week 5.
Now it's time to march on to Week 6. Just like last week, four teams will enter their BYE. The Chiefs, Vikings, Rams, and Dolphins will have the week off.
The Sports Illustrated team will continue to make their straight-up picks for every single game this season. We don't care about point spreads in this article, all we're trying to do is to pick the winner of each game, which is more difficult than you'd think especially in a season full of upsets.
Let's take a look at where everyone stands through the first five weeks and then we'll dive into our picks for Week 6.
Week 5 Results
- Albert Breer, Senior NFL Reporter 6-8 (-4.21 units)
- Mitch Goldich, Senior Editor 6-8 (-4.38 units)
- Gilberto Manzano, NFL Staff Writer 8-6 (-0.06 units)
- Conor Orr, Senior Writer 7-7 (-2.13 units)
- John Pluym, NFL Managing Editor 10-4 (+3.26 units)
- Matt Verderame, NFL Staff Writer 8-6 (-0.4 units)
- Jennifer Piacenti, Senior Betting and Fantasy Analyst 6-8 (-4.35 units)
- Peter Dewey, Senior Editor Betting 6-8 (-4.49 units)
- Iain MacMillan, Senior Editor Betting 8-6 (-0.03 units)
John Pluyme had the best week of all writers as the only one to have a profitable record. He walked away with a 10-4 record for +3.26 units.
Season-to-Date Results
- Albert Breer, Senior NFL Reporter 40-38 (-12.7 units)
- Mitch Goldich, Senior Editor 44-34 (-6.4 units)
- Gilberto Manzano, NFL Staff Writer 41-37 (-7.59 units)
- Conor Orr, Senior Writer 45-33 (+4.34 units)
- John Pluym, NFL Managing Editor 48-30 (+3.17 units)
- Matt Verderame, NFL Staff Writer 45-33 (-5.42 units)
- Jennifer Piacenti, Senior Betting and Fantasy Analyst 43-35 (-7.57 units)
- Peter Dewey, Senior Editor Betting 39-39 (-14.01 units)
- Iain MacMillan, Senior Editor Betting 38-40 (-11.67 units)
Connor Orr and John Pluym are the only writers with a profitable record through the first five unpredictable weeks of the NFL season. Conor Orr still sits in first place at +4.34 units.
All odds listed are via DraftKings Sportsbook.
NFL Week 6 Picks
49ers (-170) vs. Seahawks (+142)
- Albert Breer: 49ers
- Mitch Goldich: Seahawks
- Gilberto Manzano: Seahawks
- Conor Orr: 49ers
- John Pluym: 49ers
- Matt Verderame: 49ers
- Jennifer Piacenti: Seahawks
- Peter Dewey: 49ers
- Iain MacMillan: Seahawks
Jaguars (+114) vs. Browns (-135)
- Albert Breer: Bears
- Mitch Goldich: Bears
- Gilberto Manzano: Bears
- Conor Orr: Bears
- John Pluym: Bears
- Matt Verderame: Bears
- Jennifer Piacenti: Bears
- Peter Dewey: Bears
- Iain MacMillan: Bears
Browns (+350) vs. Eagles (-455)
- Albert Breer: Eagles
- Mitch Goldich: Eagles
- Gilberto Manzano: Eagles
- Conor Orr: Eagles
- John Pluym: Eagles
- Matt Verderame: Eagles
- Jennifer Piacenti: Eagles
- Peter Dewey: Eagles
- Iain MacMillan: Eagles
Texans (-325) vs. Patriots (+260)
- Albert Breer: Texans
- Mitch Goldich: Texans
- Gilberto Manzano: Texans
- Conor Orr: Texans
- John Pluym: Texans
- Matt Verderame: Texans
- Jennifer Piacenti: Texans
- Peter Dewey: Texans
- Iain MacMillan: Texans
Commanders (+240) vs. Ravens (-298)
- Albert Breer: Ravens
- Mitch Goldich: Ravens
- Gilberto Manzano: Commanders
- Conor Orr: Ravens
- John Pluym: Ravens
- Matt Verderame: Ravens
- Jennifer Piacenti: Commanders
- Peter Dewey: Ravens
- Iain MacMillan: Commanders
Cardinals (+190) vs. Packers (-230)
- Albert Breer: Packers
- Mitch Goldich: Cardinals
- Gilberto Manzano: Packers
- Conor Orr: Cardinals
- John Pluym: Packers
- Matt Verderame: Packers
- Jennifer Piacenti: Packers
- Peter Dewey: Packers
- Iain MacMillan: Packers
Buccaneers (-180) vs. Saints (+150)
- Albert Breer: Buccaneers
- Mitch Goldich: Buccaneers
- Gilberto Manzano: Buccaneers
- Conor Orr: Buccaneers
- John Pluym: Buccaneers
- Matt Verderame: Buccaneers
- Jennifer Piacenti: Buccaneers
- Peter Dewey: Buccaneers
- Iain MacMillan: Buccaneers
Colts (-112) vs. Titans (-108)
- Albert Breer: Colts
- Mitch Goldich: Colts
- Gilberto Manzano: Titans
- Conor Orr: Colts
- John Pluym: Colts
- Matt Verderame: Colts
- Jennifer Piacenti: Colts
- Peter Dewey: Colts
- Iain MacMillan: Colts
Chargers (-155) vs. Broncos (+130)
- Albert Breer: Chargers
- Mitch Goldich: Chargers
- Gilberto Manzano: Broncos
- Conor Orr: Chargers
- John Pluym: Chargers
- Matt Verderame: Chargers
- Jennifer Piacenti: Chargers
- Peter Dewey: Broncos
- Iain MacMillan: Broncos
Steelers (-162) vs. Raiders (+136)
- Albert Breer: Steelers
- Mitch Goldich: Steelers
- Gilberto Manzano: Steelers
- Connor Orr: Steelers
- John Pluym: Raiders
- Matt Verderame: Steelers
- Jennifer Piacenti: Steelers
- Peter Dewey: Steelers
- Iain MacMillan: Raiders
Lions (-162) vs. Cowboys (+136)
- Albert Breer: Lions
- Mitch Goldich: Lions
- Gilberto Manzano: Lions
- Connor Orr: Lions
- John Pluym: Cowboys
- Matt Verderame: Lions
- Jennifer Piacenti: Cowboys
- Peter Dewey: Lions
- Iain MacMillan: Lions
Falcons (-265) vs. Panthers (+215)
- Albert Breer: Falcons
- Mitch Goldich: Falcons
- Gilberto Manzano: Falcons
- Connor Orr: Falcons
- John Pluym: Falcons
- Matt Verderame: Falcons
- Jennifer Piacenti: Falcons
- Peter Dewey: Falcons
- Iain MacMillan: Falcons
Bengals (-170) vs. Giants (+142)
- Albert Breer: Bengals
- Mitch Goldich: Bengals
- Gilberto Manzano: Bengals
- Connor Orr: Giants
- John Pluym: Bengals
- Matt Verderame: Bengals
- Jennifer Piacenti: Bengals
- Peter Dewey: Bengals
- Iain MacMillan: Bengals
Bills (-135) vs. Jets (+114)
- Albert Breer: Bills
- Mitch Goldich: Bills
- Gilberto Manzano: Jets
- Connor Orr: Jets
- John Pluym: Bills
- Matt Verderame: Bills
- Jennifer Piacenti: Jets
- Peter Dewey: Bills
- Iain MacMillan: Bills
