NFL Straight-Up Moneyline Picks for Every Game in Week 6

The Sports Illustrated team breaks down their picks to win all 14 games in Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season.

Iain MacMillan

The NFL season marches on and big favorites continue to lose outright. Both the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks lost outright as touchdown favorites in Week 5.

Now it's time to march on to Week 6. Just like last week, four teams will enter their BYE. The Chiefs, Vikings, Rams, and Dolphins will have the week off.

The Sports Illustrated team will continue to make their straight-up picks for every single game this season. We don't care about point spreads in this article, all we're trying to do is to pick the winner of each game, which is more difficult than you'd think especially in a season full of upsets.

Let's take a look at where everyone stands through the first five weeks and then we'll dive into our picks for Week 6.

Week 5 Results

John Pluyme had the best week of all writers as the only one to have a profitable record. He walked away with a 10-4 record for +3.26 units.

Season-to-Date Results

Connor Orr and John Pluym are the only writers with a profitable record through the first five unpredictable weeks of the NFL season. Conor Orr still sits in first place at +4.34 units.

All odds listed are via DraftKings Sportsbook.

NFL Week 6 Picks

49ers (-170) vs. Seahawks (+142)

  • Albert Breer: 49ers
  • Mitch Goldich: Seahawks
  • Gilberto Manzano: Seahawks
  • Conor Orr: 49ers
  • John Pluym: 49ers
  • Matt Verderame: 49ers
  • Jennifer Piacenti: Seahawks
  • Peter Dewey: 49ers
  • Iain MacMillan: Seahawks

Jaguars (+114) vs. Browns (-135)

  • Albert Breer: Bears
  • Mitch Goldich: Bears
  • Gilberto Manzano: Bears
  • Conor Orr: Bears
  • John Pluym: Bears
  • Matt Verderame: Bears
  • Jennifer Piacenti: Bears
  • Peter Dewey: Bears
  • Iain MacMillan: Bears

Browns (+350) vs. Eagles (-455)

  • Albert Breer: Eagles
  • Mitch Goldich: Eagles
  • Gilberto Manzano: Eagles
  • Conor Orr: Eagles
  • John Pluym: Eagles
  • Matt Verderame: Eagles
  • Jennifer Piacenti: Eagles
  • Peter Dewey: Eagles
  • Iain MacMillan: Eagles

Texans (-325) vs. Patriots (+260)

  • Albert Breer: Texans
  • Mitch Goldich: Texans
  • Gilberto Manzano: Texans
  • Conor Orr: Texans
  • John Pluym: Texans
  • Matt Verderame: Texans
  • Jennifer Piacenti: Texans
  • Peter Dewey: Texans
  • Iain MacMillan: Texans

Commanders (+240) vs. Ravens (-298)

  • Albert Breer: Ravens
  • Mitch Goldich: Ravens
  • Gilberto Manzano: Commanders
  • Conor Orr: Ravens
  • John Pluym: Ravens
  • Matt Verderame: Ravens
  • Jennifer Piacenti: Commanders
  • Peter Dewey: Ravens
  • Iain MacMillan: Commanders

Cardinals (+190) vs. Packers (-230)

  • Albert Breer: Packers
  • Mitch Goldich: Cardinals
  • Gilberto Manzano: Packers
  • Conor Orr: Cardinals
  • John Pluym: Packers
  • Matt Verderame: Packers
  • Jennifer Piacenti: Packers
  • Peter Dewey: Packers
  • Iain MacMillan: Packers

Buccaneers (-180) vs. Saints (+150)

  • Albert Breer: Buccaneers
  • Mitch Goldich: Buccaneers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Buccaneers
  • Conor Orr: Buccaneers
  • John Pluym: Buccaneers
  • Matt Verderame: Buccaneers
  • Jennifer Piacenti: Buccaneers
  • Peter Dewey: Buccaneers
  • Iain MacMillan: Buccaneers

Colts (-112) vs. Titans (-108)

  • Albert Breer: Colts
  • Mitch Goldich: Colts
  • Gilberto Manzano: Titans
  • Conor Orr: Colts
  • John Pluym: Colts
  • Matt Verderame: Colts
  • Jennifer Piacenti: Colts
  • Peter Dewey: Colts
  • Iain MacMillan: Colts

Chargers (-155) vs. Broncos (+130)

  • Albert Breer: Chargers
  • Mitch Goldich: Chargers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Broncos
  • Conor Orr: Chargers
  • John Pluym: Chargers
  • Matt Verderame: Chargers
  • Jennifer Piacenti: Chargers
  • Peter Dewey: Broncos
  • Iain MacMillan: Broncos

Steelers (-162) vs. Raiders (+136)

  • Albert Breer: Steelers
  • Mitch Goldich: Steelers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Steelers
  • Connor Orr: Steelers
  • John Pluym: Raiders
  • Matt Verderame: Steelers
  • Jennifer Piacenti: Steelers
  • Peter Dewey: Steelers
  • Iain MacMillan: Raiders

Lions (-162) vs. Cowboys (+136)

  • Albert Breer: Lions
  • Mitch Goldich: Lions
  • Gilberto Manzano: Lions
  • Connor Orr: Lions
  • John Pluym: Cowboys
  • Matt Verderame: Lions
  • Jennifer Piacenti: Cowboys
  • Peter Dewey: Lions
  • Iain MacMillan: Lions

Falcons (-265) vs. Panthers (+215)

  • Albert Breer: Falcons
  • Mitch Goldich: Falcons
  • Gilberto Manzano: Falcons
  • Connor Orr: Falcons
  • John Pluym: Falcons
  • Matt Verderame: Falcons
  • Jennifer Piacenti: Falcons
  • Peter Dewey: Falcons
  • Iain MacMillan: Falcons

Bengals (-170) vs. Giants (+142)

  • Albert Breer: Bengals
  • Mitch Goldich: Bengals
  • Gilberto Manzano: Bengals
  • Connor Orr: Giants
  • John Pluym: Bengals
  • Matt Verderame: Bengals
  • Jennifer Piacenti: Bengals
  • Peter Dewey: Bengals
  • Iain MacMillan: Bengals

Bills (-135) vs. Jets (+114)

  • Albert Breer: Bills
  • Mitch Goldich: Bills
  • Gilberto Manzano: Jets
  • Connor Orr: Jets
  • John Pluym: Bills
  • Matt Verderame: Bills
  • Jennifer Piacenti: Jets
  • Peter Dewey: Bills
  • Iain MacMillan: Bills

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Published
Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

