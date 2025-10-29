NFL Straight-Up Moneyline Picks for Every Game in Week 9
Week 9 will mark the halfway point of the 2025 NFL season, and as we approach the halfway mark, two of the members of the SI Writers Roundtable are sitting with a profit with their moneyline picks. Conor Orr has the lead at +6.33 units, and Matt Verderame is close behind him at +4.66 units.
Let's see who can take a step in the right direction in the final week before rounding around to the second half of the 2025 campaign. Everyone has their picks locked in for Week 9; it's time to take a look at them.
Week 8 Results
- Clare Brennan, Associate Editor 9-4 (-0.86 units)
- Mitch Goldich, Senior Editor 9-4 (-1.07 units)
- Gilberto Manzano, NFL Staff Writer 6-7 (-5.54 units)
- Conor Orr, Senior Writer 9-4 (+0.98 units)
- John Pluym, NFL Managing Editor 9-4 (-1.07 units)
- Matt Verderame, NFL Staff Writer 8-5 (-2.42 units)
- Iain MacMillan, Senior Editor, Betting 10-3 (+2.65 units)
- Peter Dewey, Associate Managing Editor, Betting 11-2 (+2.38 units)
Season-to-Date Results
- Clare Brennan, Associate Editor 77-43-1 (-5.23 units)
- Mitch Goldich, Senior Editor 78-41-1 (-2.65 units)
- Gilberto Manzano, NFL Staff Writer 66-64 (-19.69 units)
- Conor Orr, Senior Writer 78-42-1 (+6.33 units)
- John Pluym, NFL Managing Editor 75-45-1 (-6.73 units)
- Matt Verderame, NFL Staff Writer 82-38-1 (+4.66 units)
- Iain MacMillan, Senior Editor, Betting 71-49-1 (-6.33 units)
- Peter Dewey, Associate Managing Editor, Betting 79-41-1 (-1.91 units)
NFL Week 9 Picks
All odds are via DraftKings Sportsbook
Ravens (-440) vs. Dolphins (+340)
- Clare Brennan: Ravens
- Mitch Goldich: Ravens
- Gilberto Manzano: Ravens
- Conor Orr: Ravens
- John Pluym: Dolphins
- Matt Verderame: Ravens
- Iain MacMillan: Ravens
- Peter Dewey: Ravens
Bears (-148) vs. Bengals (+124)
- Clare Brennan: Bengals
- Mitch Goldich: Bengals
- Gilberto Manzano: Bears
- Conor Orr: Bears
- John Pluym: Bengals
- Matt Verderame: Bears
- Iain MacMillan: Bears
- Peter Dewey: Bengals
Vikings (+360) vs. Lions (-470)
- Clare Brennan: Lions
- Mitch Goldich: Lions
- Gilberto Manzano: Lions
- Conor Orr: Lions
- John Pluym: Lions
- Matt Verderame: Lions
- Iain MacMillan: Lions
- Peter Dewey: Lions
Panthers (+625) vs. Packers (-950)
- Clare Brennan: Packers
- Mitch Goldich: Packers
- Gilberto Manzano: Packers
- Conor Orr: Packers
- John Pluym: Packers
- Matt Verderame: Packers
- Iain MacMillan: Packers
- Peter Dewey: Packers
Chargers (-520) vs. Titans (+390)
- Clare Brennan: Chargers
- Mitch Goldich: Chargers
- Gilberto Manzano: Chargers
- Conor Orr: Chargers
- John Pluym: Chargers
- Matt Verderame: Chargers
- Iain MacMillan: Chargers
- Peter Dewey: Chargers
Falcons (+215) vs. Patriots (-265)
- Clare Brennan: Patriots
- Mitch Goldich: Patriots
- Gilberto Manzano: Patriots
- Conor Orr: Patriots
- John Pluym: Patriots
- Matt Verderame: Patriots
- Iain MacMillan: Falcons
- Peter Dewey: Patriots
49ers (-155) vs. Giants (+130)
- Clare Brennan: 49ers
- Mitch Goldich: 49ers
- Gilberto Manzano: Giants
- Conor Orr: 49ers
- John Pluym: 49ers
- Matt Verderame: 49ers
- Iain MacMillan: 49ers
- Peter Dewey: 49ers
Colts (-170) vs. Steelers (+142)
- Clare Brennan: Colts
- Mitch Goldich: Colts
- Gilberto Manzano: Colts
- Conor Orr: Colts
- John Pluym: Colts
- Matt Verderame: Steelers
- Iain MacMillan: Colts
- Peter Dewey: Colts
Broncos (+105) vs. Texans (-125)
- Clare Brennan: Broncos
- Mitch Goldich: Broncos
- Gilberto Manzano: Broncos
- Conor Orr: Broncos
- John Pluym: Texans
- Matt Verderame: Texans
- Iain MacMillan: Texans
- Peter Dewey: Broncos
Jaguars (-175) vs. Raiders (+145)
- Clare Brennan: Jaguars
- Mitch Goldich: Jaguars
- Gilberto Manzano: Jaguars
- Conor Orr: Jaguars
- John Pluym: Jaguars
- Matt Verderame: Jaguars
- Iain MacMillan: Raiders
- Peter Dewey: Jaguars
Saints (+600) vs. Rams (-900)
- Clare Brennan: Rams
- Mitch Goldich: Rams
- Gilberto Manzano: Rams
- Conor Orr: Rams
- John Pluym: Rams
- Matt Verderame: Rams
- Iain MacMillan: Rams
- Peter Dewey: Rams
Chiefs (-130) vs. Bills (+110)
- Clare Brennan: Bills
- Mitch Goldich: Chiefs
- Gilberto Manzano: Bills
- Conor Orr: Bills
- John Pluym: Chiefs
- Matt Verderame: Chiefs
- Iain MacMillan: Chiefs
- Peter Dewey: Chiefs
Seahawks(-170) vs. Commanders (+142)
- Clare Brennan: Seahawks
- Mitch Goldich: Seahawks
- Gilberto Manzano: Seahawks
- Conor Orr: Seahawks
- John Pluym: Seahawks
- Matt Verderame: Seahawks
- Iain MacMillan: Seahawks
- Peter Dewey: Seahawks
Cardinals (+124) vs. Cowboys (-148)
- Clare Brennan: Cowboys
- Mitch Goldich: Cowboys
- Gilberto Manzano: Cowboys
- Conor Orr: Cardinals
- John Pluym: Cowboys
- Matt Verderame: Cowboys
- Iain MacMillan: Cowboys
- Peter Dewey: Cowboys
Register with DraftKings today to get $200 in bonus bets and over $200 off an NFL Sunday Ticket subscription. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by depositing and wagering just $5.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.