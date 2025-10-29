SI

NFL Straight-Up Moneyline Picks for Every Game in Week 9

Iain MacMillan

The SI Team makes their picks for Week 9 of the 2025 NFL Season.
Week 9 will mark the halfway point of the 2025 NFL season, and as we approach the halfway mark, two of the members of the SI Writers Roundtable are sitting with a profit with their moneyline picks. Conor Orr has the lead at +6.33 units, and Matt Verderame is close behind him at +4.66 units.

Let's see who can take a step in the right direction in the final week before rounding around to the second half of the 2025 campaign. Everyone has their picks locked in for Week 9; it's time to take a look at them.

Week 8 Results

Season-to-Date Results

NFL Week 9 Picks

All odds are via DraftKings Sportsbook

Ravens (-440) vs. Dolphins (+340)

  • Clare Brennan: Ravens
  • Mitch Goldich: Ravens
  • Gilberto Manzano: Ravens
  • Conor Orr: Ravens
  • John Pluym: Dolphins
  • Matt Verderame: Ravens
  • Iain MacMillan: Ravens
  • Peter Dewey: Ravens

Bears (-148) vs. Bengals (+124)

  • Clare Brennan: Bengals
  • Mitch Goldich: Bengals
  • Gilberto Manzano: Bears
  • Conor Orr: Bears
  • John Pluym: Bengals
  • Matt Verderame: Bears
  • Iain MacMillan: Bears
  • Peter Dewey: Bengals

Vikings (+360) vs. Lions (-470)

  • Clare Brennan: Lions
  • Mitch Goldich: Lions
  • Gilberto Manzano: Lions
  • Conor Orr: Lions
  • John Pluym: Lions
  • Matt Verderame: Lions
  • Iain MacMillan: Lions
  • Peter Dewey: Lions

Panthers (+625) vs. Packers (-950)

  • Clare Brennan: Packers
  • Mitch Goldich: Packers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Packers
  • Conor Orr: Packers
  • John Pluym: Packers
  • Matt Verderame: Packers
  • Iain MacMillan: Packers
  • Peter Dewey: Packers

Chargers (-520) vs. Titans (+390)

  • Clare Brennan: Chargers
  • Mitch Goldich: Chargers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Chargers
  • Conor Orr: Chargers
  • John Pluym: Chargers
  • Matt Verderame: Chargers
  • Iain MacMillan: Chargers
  • Peter Dewey: Chargers

Falcons (+215) vs. Patriots (-265)

  • Clare Brennan: Patriots
  • Mitch Goldich: Patriots
  • Gilberto Manzano: Patriots
  • Conor Orr: Patriots
  • John Pluym: Patriots
  • Matt Verderame: Patriots
  • Iain MacMillan: Falcons
  • Peter Dewey: Patriots

49ers (-155) vs. Giants (+130)

  • Clare Brennan: 49ers
  • Mitch Goldich: 49ers
  • Gilberto Manzano: Giants
  • Conor Orr: 49ers
  • John Pluym: 49ers
  • Matt Verderame: 49ers
  • Iain MacMillan: 49ers
  • Peter Dewey: 49ers

Colts (-170) vs. Steelers (+142)

  • Clare Brennan: Colts
  • Mitch Goldich: Colts
  • Gilberto Manzano: Colts
  • Conor Orr: Colts
  • John Pluym: Colts
  • Matt Verderame: Steelers
  • Iain MacMillan: Colts
  • Peter Dewey: Colts

Broncos (+105) vs. Texans (-125)

  • Clare Brennan: Broncos
  • Mitch Goldich: Broncos
  • Gilberto Manzano: Broncos
  • Conor Orr: Broncos
  • John Pluym: Texans
  • Matt Verderame: Texans
  • Iain MacMillan: Texans
  • Peter Dewey: Broncos

Jaguars (-175) vs. Raiders (+145)

  • Clare Brennan: Jaguars
  • Mitch Goldich: Jaguars
  • Gilberto Manzano: Jaguars
  • Conor Orr: Jaguars
  • John Pluym: Jaguars
  • Matt Verderame: Jaguars
  • Iain MacMillan: Raiders
  • Peter Dewey: Jaguars

Saints (+600) vs. Rams (-900)

  • Clare Brennan: Rams
  • Mitch Goldich: Rams
  • Gilberto Manzano: Rams
  • Conor Orr: Rams
  • John Pluym: Rams
  • Matt Verderame: Rams
  • Iain MacMillan: Rams
  • Peter Dewey: Rams

Chiefs (-130) vs. Bills (+110)

  • Clare Brennan: Bills
  • Mitch Goldich: Chiefs
  • Gilberto Manzano: Bills
  • Conor Orr: Bills
  • John Pluym: Chiefs
  • Matt Verderame: Chiefs
  • Iain MacMillan: Chiefs
  • Peter Dewey: Chiefs

Seahawks(-170) vs. Commanders (+142)

  • Clare Brennan: Seahawks
  • Mitch Goldich: Seahawks
  • Gilberto Manzano: Seahawks
  • Conor Orr: Seahawks
  • John Pluym: Seahawks
  • Matt Verderame: Seahawks
  • Iain MacMillan: Seahawks
  • Peter Dewey: Seahawks

Cardinals (+124) vs. Cowboys (-148)

  • Clare Brennan: Cowboys
  • Mitch Goldich: Cowboys
  • Gilberto Manzano: Cowboys
  • Conor Orr: Cardinals
  • John Pluym: Cowboys
  • Matt Verderame: Cowboys
  • Iain MacMillan: Cowboys
  • Peter Dewey: Cowboys

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

