NFL Upset Predictions and Picks for Week 12 (Chargers Will Beat Ravens in Harbaugh Bowl)
Week 11 of the NFL season was yet another week where we saw few upsets across the league. The Colts, Steelers, and Seahawks were the only underdogs able to pull off the upset win across the 14-game slate. That led to the SI Team having a rough week picking underdog winners. Gilberto Manzano was the only one to correctly predict an upset when he took the Steelers to beat the Ravens.
Let's take a look at where everyone stands with their record of picking upset winners:
- Albert Breer, Senior NFL Reporter 4-6 (-0.75 units)
- Conor Orr, Senior Writer 4-7 (+1.18 units)
- Matt Verderame, NFL Staff Writer 5-6 (-0.11 units)
- Gilberto Manzano, NFL Staff Writer 4-7 (-1.01 units)
- Peter Dewey, Senior Editor Betting 4-7 (-1.06 units)
- Iain MacMillan, Senior Editor Betting 2-9 (-5.45 units)
- Mitch Goldich, Senior Editor 4-7 (-2.38 units)
It's time to move on to Week 12. All odds listed below are via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Conor Orr Week 12 Upset Pick
Titans (+295) vs. Texans
I’m taking the Titans over the Texans because that Cowboys-Texans game was closer than it looked and this Texans team is still struggling to get into an offensive flow and protect CJ Stroud. The Titans have a sneaky good defense and could finally get the outlier game out of Will Levis that propels them to a stunning upset. Take it from me, the guy who has had one good season picking games his entire life. -- Conor Orr
Matt Verderame Week 12 Upset Pick
Cardinals (-108) vs. Seahawks
Why are the Seahawks favored in this game? Yes, they beat the San Francisco 49ers last week, but Seattle is 2–5 in its last seven games and has yet to show any consistency after beating up on an easy, early-season schedule.
Meanwhile, the Cardinals are coming off their bye week and have been playing great football, including a defense that hasn’t allowed a touchdown in three of its last four games.
The Seahawks are a decent team but the Cardinals are a good one with rest on their side. Give me Arizona. -- Matt Verderame
Mitch Goldich Week 12 Upset Pick
Chargers (+114) vs. Ravens
I must confess this is mostly a vibes pick. Nobody has been higher on the Ravens this year than me. I picked them to win the Super Bowl before the season and then doubled down on it in our midseason staff roundtable.
But there is a part of me that feels like this game is the only reason Jim Harbaugh came back to the NFL. He spent nine years at Michigan thinking not about winning the Super Bowl but about beating his brother in one single football game. Like this is the most important thing in the universe to him and he will stop at nothing to beat the Ravens on this random Monday in November. -- Mitch Goldich
Gilberto Manzano Week 12 Upset Pick
49ers (+105) vs. Packers
Maybe I need to start accepting the fact that the 49ers are just an average team dealing with fatigue from lengthy playoff runs. But it wasn’t that long ago that we watched Brock Purdy deliver an elite performance on the road against a tough Buccaneers team. Yes, the Bucs aren’t the Packers, but Jordan Love and his Packers have their flaws. Green Bay needed a blocked field goal to get by the Bears last week. I’ll take the desperate team with an abundance of star players. -- Gilberto Manzano
Peter Dewey Week 12 Upset Pick
Chargers (+114) vs. Ravens
The Chargers are red hot after surviving the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11, and they've now won four games in a row heading into a home matchup with the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12.
Baltimore is favored in this one, but the Ravens’ defense has been an issue all season long. They’ve allowed the sixth-most points and yards per play this season, and Justin Herbert and the Chargers have been rolling on offense in recent weeks.
Don’t be shocked if the Chargers hold off Baltimore at home. -- Peter Dewey
Iain MacMillan Week 12 Upset Pick
49ers (+105) vs. Packers
No other team has allowed more points in the final two minutes of their games than the 49ers, and they continue to pay the price for it. They're losing games despite largely outplaying their opponents. For example, they still rank second in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at +1.3, behind only the Ravens (+1.5).
I have some concerns about the Packers. They're winning games, but Jordan Love has regressed from his 2023 success. He currently ranks 15th in the NFL in EPA+CPOE composite, behind the likes of Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield, and Kirk Cousins. He's also 17th in success rate, showing he's just been an average quarterback in 2024, which may keep them from being able to put a team like the 49ers. -- Iain MacMillan
