NFL Upset Predictions and Picks for Week 13 (Steelers Will Upset Bengals in AFC North Battle)
There were a couple of huge upsets in Week 12 of the NFL season and Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr nailed one of them, picking the Titans to upset the Texans at almost 3-1 odds.
The rest of the SI team struck out with their upset picks in Week 12, but two of them were hurt by the Brock Purdy news, which was released after last week's article was published, effectively destroying the hopes of their upset pick, the 49ers, taking down the Packers.
We move on to the turkey-stuffed Week 13 slate and the SI team is back with their favorite upset picks.
Season-to-Date Upset Records
- Albert Breer, Senior NFL Reporter 4-6 (-0.75 units)
- Conor Orr, Senior Writer 5-7 (+4.13 units)
- Matt Verderame, NFL Staff Writer 5-7 (-1.11 units)
- Gilberto Manzano, NFL Staff Writer 4-8 (-2.01 units)
- Peter Dewey, Senior Editor Betting 4-8 (-2.06 units)
- Iain MacMillan, Senior Editor Betting 2-10 (-6.45 units)
- Mitch Goldich, Senior Editor 4-8 (-3.38 units)
Albert Breer Week 13 Upset Pick
Saints (+130) to Upset Rams
Just call this a feeling—there’s a new energy behind the Saints, and new life with Atlanta hitting a rut and the NFC South back wide open again. Plus, the Rams struggled to deal with Saquon Barkley, so I could see Alvin Kamara having a big day, so long as Derek Carr and a depleted receiver group can keep the L.A. defense honest. -- Albert Breer
Conor Orr Week 13 Upset Pick
Giants (+160) to Upset Cowboys
Brian Daboll rescues the season and quiets the noise with a win over the rival Cowboys in a big spot. While it seems unbelievable after Tampa throttled Tommy DeVito, a lot can be accomplished in a week…and a lot can be solved by pacifying a star wide receiver with some early-game targets so he doesn’t call the team soft. -- Conor Orr
Matt Verderame Week 13 Upset Pick
Eagles (+136) to Upset Ravens
Why are the Ravens favored in this game? Baltimore has the league’s second-worst pass defense, allowing 277.7 passing yards per game. The Ravens might be home, but it’s a quick trip from Philadelphia for the Eagles, who are getting Baltimore on a short week. Additionally, this is a Philadelphia team with A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert as elite outside weapons, with an MVP candidate in Saquon Barkley coming out of the backfield. If the Ravens don’t step up defensively, they’ll need to score 40 points to win. -- Matt Verderame
Gilberto Manzano Week 13 Upset Pick
Steelers (+136) to Upset Bengals
The Ravens beat the Bengals twice and the Steelers beat the Ravens not that long ago. Then again, the Bengals beat the Browns in October and the Browns just beat the Steelers last week. So doing the simple “football math” won’t work in the rugged AFC North. But I’ll take a chance on an angry Steelers team coming off a loss to punch the Bengals in the mouth. That’s easier said than done because Ja’Marr Chase will probably generate a few explosive plays. If Russell Wilson can generate a few touchdown drives, the Steelers have the defense to get a handful of stops on Joe Burrow & Co. -- Gilberto Manzano
Peter Dewey Week 13 Upset Pick
Steelers (+136) to Upset Bengals
I’m buying low on the Pittsburgh Steelers after an ugly loss to Cleveland on a short week in Week 12.
Cincinnati’s defense has been a disaster all season long, ranking 27th in the league in EPA/Play. Even with Joe Burrow playing at an MVP level, the Bengals are just 4-7 straight up and have struggled against the AFC North already in the 2024 season.
Since Mike Tomlin took over as the Steelers’ head coach in 2007, they are 41-28-2 against the spread as road dogs. I think they’re live to pick up an upset in Week 13. -- Peter Dewey
Iain MacMillan Week 13 Upset Pick
Cardinals (+150) to Upset Vikings
Despite last week’s loss, the Cardinals still rank third in the NFL in Net Yards per Play over their last three games at +2.3, well above the Vikings who come in at +0.6. Minnesota has regressed a bit of late, especially on the defensive side of the football, and Arizona will prove to be a tough test for them in Week 13.
It’s about time Minnesota suffered its third loss of the season. I’ll take the Cardinals to bounce back with a win. -- Iain MacMillan
