NFL Upset Predictions and Picks for Week 15 (Bet Bengals to Win AFC North Battle vs. Ravens)
The SI Team avoided a week without an upset winner, as Matt Verderame cashed in on the Jacksonville Jaguars to take down the Indianapolis Colts in Week 14. Gilberto Manzano came close with the Cincinnati Bengals, and both Iain MacMillan and Peter Dewey fell short with their Chicago Bears upset pick.
We move on to Week 15, and with all 32 teams in action, we have plenty of underdogs to choose from. Let's take a look at the SI team's top upset predictions.
- Matt Verderame, NFL Staff Writer
- Gilberto Manzano, NFL Staff Writer
- Iain MacMillan, Senior Editor, Betting
- Peter Dewey, Associate Managing Editor
Matt Verderame Week 14 Upset Pick
Cincinnati Bengals (+124) vs. Baltimore Ravens
Why are the Ravens favored in this game? Yes, they have two more wins than the Bengals, but Cincinnati just blew them out on Thanksgiving night.
Additionally, Baltimore is 6–7, and Lamar Jackson has ranged from average to awful since coming back more than a month ago from his hamstring injury. His weapons are also lackluster, as only receiver Zay Flowers has more than 500 receiving yards. Even against the worst-ranked defense in football, Baltimore is going to struggle throwing the ball.
Meanwhile, the Ravens haven’t exactly been a tower of strength defensively, allowing the low-wattage Steelers to score 27 points in a loss last weekend. Regardless of whether star receiver Tee Higgins clears concussion protocol for Sunday, the Bengals have more than enough firepower to not only cover but win on Sunday at home.
Gilberto Manzano Week 14 Upset Pick
Los Angeles Chargers (+184) vs. Kansas City Chiefs
The Chargers have a golden opportunity to put the final nail in the Chiefs’ coffin. You know Jim Harbaugh will remind his team about that all week. Yes, Justin Herbert’s hand injury is concerning, but L.A. can run the ball behind the tandem of Omarion Hampton and Kimani Vidal. Also, the Chargers’ defense showed out against the Eagles, recording five takeaways in Monday night's victory.
Iain MacMillan Week 14 Upset Pick
Cleveland Browns (+330) vs. Chicago Bears
Of course, last week I finally got off my "Bears are frauds" belief, and that was finally the week they didn't win or cover. It's time to revert to my original belief that this Bears team isn't good. The Bears still rank 20th in total DVOA and 24th in net yards per play.
The Browns are more feisty than you might think. Their defense continues to be a top-five unit, and Shedeur Sanders has played far better than people expected. He's coming off a performance where he threw for 364 yards and three touchdowns last week. He can do some damage against the Bears' defense, which ranks 26th in opponent success rate.
Peter Dewey Week 14 Upset Pick
Cincinnati Bengals (+124) vs. Baltimore Ravens
Cincinnati blew Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills with some late turnovers, but the Baltimore offense isn’t good enough right now to compete with Joe Burrow and company.
Josh Allen was able to keep the Bills in the game in Week 14 against Cincy, but we saw the Bengals slow down the Ravens in Week 13 on Thanksgiving, holding them to just 14 points. Baltimore, despite having Lamar Jackson back for several games, is just 21st in the league in EPA/Play offensively.
Even though Cincy isn’t winning a ton with Joe Burrow back, the offense has remained elite when he’s under center. I’m buying the Bengals to win at home in a matchup that dominated just two weeks ago.
