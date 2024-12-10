NFL Week 15 Survivor Pool Picks (Falcons Bounce Back, NFC East Team Headline Top Predictions)
Bye weeks are done, playoff spots are getting locked up and there are just four weeks left in the 2024 NFL regular season.
So, the option to pick in Survivor Pools are becoming extremely limited ahead of Week 15’s 16-game slate.
Last week, the SI Betting team went 1-for-2 in our picks, as the Tennessee Titans turned in a disappointing showing against Mac Jones and the Jacksonville Jaguars to win 10-6.
It could've been worse, though.
At least the Miami Dolphins were able to rally from two fourth-quarter deficits to force overtime and eventually beat the New York Jets and keep their playoff hopes alive.
NFL Week 14 Survivor Picks Recap
- Peter Dewey: Miami Dolphins (W)
- Iain MacMillan: Tennessee Titans (L)
Now, in Week 15, we have a few more options to choose from, including multiple teams that are favored by a touchdown or more.
Here’s a breakdown of this week’s picks:
NFL Week 15 Survivor Pool Picks
Washington Commanders
If you have the Washington Commanders available, this is a perfect week to take them off the bye.
Yes, the Baltimore Ravens are the biggest favorite against the New York Giants this week, but they could be saved for later on in the season – or in the playoffs if your pool goes that far.
Washington is a 7.5-point favorite against a Saints team that won’t have Derek Carr for several weeks with a fracture in his hand.
This season, the Saints are 0-3 when Carr doesn’t play, and the games were ugly.
- 51-27 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- 33-10 loss to the Denver Broncos
- 26-8 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers
They only scored four total touchdowns in those games and didn’t have a single game with more than 19 first downs.
Washington should be able to roll in this matchup, especially since it needs a few more wins to secure a playoff spot. – Peter Dewey
Atlanta Falcons
If you haven't used the Atlanta Falcons yet in your survivor pool, now is a great time to do so.
They hit the road on Monday night to take on a Las Vegas Raiders team that ranks dead last in the NFL in EPA per Play.
Now, there's a chance they'll have to start Desmond Ridder at quarterback, someone the Falcons are familiar with, and he'll make the Raiders offense even worse than they already are. You may hesitate to take the Falcons after their recent performances, but consider the fact they're coming off three straight games against playoff opponents in the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers and Minnesota Vikings.
This is a perfect bounce back spot for Atlanta against a far inferior Raiders team. – Iain MacMillan
