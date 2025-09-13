NFL Week 2 Best Bets (Predictions for Rams vs. Titans, Jaguars vs. Bengals on Sunday)
Sunday’s action in Week 2 of the NFL season features a ton of great matchups, highlighted by the Super Bowl rematch between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.
So, why don’t we place a few bets for the Week 2 action?
This year, Iain MacMillan and Peter Dewey are going to share their favorite plays for Sunday’s action each and every week.
Week 1 was a rough one, as the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins failed to cover the spread as underdogs. We may have to dock Dewey even more for his pick, as Miami was blown out by the Indianapolis Colts.
However, there is one week of data to go off of this season, and the team is ready to turn things around in Week 2.
For this week, we have two more underdogs that we’re looking to back, including a pick for a Jacksonville Jaguars team that won in Week 1.
Let’s dive into the breakdowns for each pick as the 2025 NFL rolls on.
NFL Best Bets for Week 2
- Tennessee Titans +5.5 (-112) vs. Los Angeles Rams – Iain MacMillan
- Jacksonville Jaguars +3.5 (-115) vs. Cincinnati Bengals – Peter Dewey
Tennessee Titans +5.5 (-112) vs. Los Angeles Rams – Iain MacMillan
The Titans' offense looked horrible in Week 1, but I think we can cut them a bit of slack based on the fact they had to play the Denver Broncos defense in Denver, a true nightmare matchup for a quarterback making his first ever start.
On the other side of things, the Rams' offense struggled despite getting the win in the first week, ranking 24th in the league in EPA per play.
I like what I saw from the Titans' defense against Bo Nix and the Broncos' offense, and if they perform to that level against the Rams in Week 2, they can keep this game within the spread.
Jacksonville Jaguars +3.5 (-115) vs. Cincinnati Bengals – Peter Dewey
The Jacksonville Jaguars won and covered in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers, but they find themselves as underdogs in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
With this spread just outside the key number of three, I love taking the Jags to cover – and I think there’s a real chance they could pull off the upset.
Zac Taylor’s Bengals may have escaped with a win in Week 1, but they have been notorious for starting slow each season in his tenure.
Cincy mustered just seven yards of offense in the second half of Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns, and it’s going to face a much tougher opponent in Week 2, as the Jaguars have a far superior offense to the Browns.
Taylor’s teams are just 2-11 straight up in Weeks 1 and 2 since he took over as Cincy’s head coach, so I don’t love laying the points with the Bengals in any spot this early in the season.
Cincy failed to cover in Week 1 with a poor offensive showing, and the Jaguars defense did a solid job of limiting the Panthers (allowing just 10 points) in Week 1.
Jacksonville should at least keep this game close, if not win it outright, on Sunday.
