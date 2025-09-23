NFL Week 4 Survivor Pool Picks (Lions, This Winless Team Highlight Top Predictions)
There were a couple of major upsets in Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season, which could have been a problem for some Survivor Pool players.
However, the SI Betting team got through the week unscathed, going 2-0 in our picks for Week 3.
The Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons were the two biggest culprits in Week 3, as Green Bay shockingly lost to the Cleveland Browns as an 8.5-point road favorite while Atlanta failed to score a single point in a 30-0 loss to the Carolina Panthers as a 5.5-point road favorite.
Survivor is always tough, and losses like that are why players can get eliminated in droves week after week.
If you’ve made it through three weeks, give yourself a pat on the back – but it only gets harder from here.
Before we get into the Week 4 picks, let’s recap how our team survived in Week 3.
NFL Week 3 Survivor Picks Recap
- Iain MacMillan: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (W)
- Peter Dewey: Kansas City Chiefs (W)
There were some anxious moments for the team in Week 4, as MacMillan’s pick came down to a last-second field goal after the Jets erased a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter thanks to a blocked kick and touchdown from Will McDonald IV.
The Chiefs took care of business on Sunday night to send both of our editors into Week 4, and they both have picks they love for Sunday’s action.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
NFL Week 4 Survivor Pool Picks
Detroit Lions
Last week, I took the Kansas City Chiefs because they have a tough schedule and aren’t a team that bettors and Survivor players should consider a lot, and I’m employing a similar strategy with my Week 4 pick.
The Detroit Lions should be a playoff team in the NFC, but after earning the No. 1 seed in the conference last season, they have a brutal schedule in 2025.
The only spots where I would consider the Lions are:
- Week 4 at home against the Cleveland Browns (my pick this week)
- Week 12 at home against the New York Giants
- Week 14 at home against the Dallas Cowboys
- Week 18 at the Chicago Bears
The rest of the team’s games could be tough – or against at least fringe playoff squads – so why not use them in a game where they are 8.5-point favorites at home?
Yes, Cleveland beat the Packers behind a strong defensive game in Week 3, but things will be much tougher on the road, especially with this offense struggling. This is a must-win game for Detroit in a tight NFC playoff race, and I’d rather take the Lions here than attempt to save them for later this season. – Peter Dewey
Houston Texans
Instead of making the obvious pick with the Buffalo Bills (favored by 15.5 against the New Orleans Saints), I'm going to be a bit of a contrarian and back the Houston Texans to win as home favorites against the Tennessee Titans.
The Texans may be 0-3 to start the season, but this is the perfect time for them to get their first win. The Titans have been truly horrific this season, sporting a Net Yards per Play of -2.5, which is the worst in the league by -1.1.
They're also 31st in EPA per play and 30th in opponent EPA per play. It's a disaster of a season for Tennessee so we should feel comfortable using the Texans in our Survivor pools this week. – Iain MacMillan
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
