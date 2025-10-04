NFL Week 5 Best Bets (Predictions for Broncos vs. Eagles, Titans vs. Cardinals on Sunday)
For the first time in the 2025 NFL season, we have some teams on the bye, which limits our options in this week’s edition for NFL Best Bets.
There are a bunch of intriguing games on Sunday, including the first start for rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the Cleveland Browns-Minnesota Vikings matchup in London. Plus, some playoff contenders face off in the 1 p.m. EST window in the Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles – who are undefeated through four weeks.
Each week, the SI Betting team attempts to give out a winning bet against the spread or for a total, and Week 5 is no different!
This week, Dewey and MacMillan are targeting one underdog and one favorite of more than a touchdown to cover the spread on Sunday.
Let’s dive into the breakdowns for each best bet in Week 4 of the 2025 season.
NFL Best Bets for Week 5
- Denver Broncos +4.5 (-120) vs. Philadelphia Eagles – Iain MacMillan
- Arizona Cardinals -7.5 (-108) vs. Tennessee Titans – Peter Dewey
The Arizona Cardinals have dropped back-to-back games, but I’m buying them as 7.5-point favorites at home against the helpless Tennessee Titans. This spread has dropped two points from Cards -9.5 early in the week, but there isn’t much to be excited about on the Tennessee side.
The Titans failed to score a point against the Houston Texans in Week 4, and they rank 29th in EPA/Play on defense and 31st in EPA/Play on offense.
Not only that, but in the Brian Callahan era, the Titans are just 3-18 against the spread, including a 1-3 mark against the number this season.
Arizona is a middle-of-the-pack team in the 2025 season, ranking 14th in EPA/Play on offense and 16th in EPA/Play on defense. However, the Cardinals have been able to beat inferior competition, knocking off both the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers to open the season.
After tough games against Seattle and San Francisco, this Week 5 matchup should be a nice reprieve for Kyler Murray and company.
I’ll fade the Titans any chance I get this season, especially since they rank 31st in EPA/Play on offense and 29th in EPA/Play on defense.
Denver Broncos +4.5 (-120) vs. Philadelphia Eagles – Iain MacMillan
Don't let the Philadelphia Eagles 4-0 record fool you, there are plenty of underlying concerns with this team.
They rank 28th in the NFL in Net Yards per Play at -1.2, and their advanced metrics aren't great either, ranking 16th in EPA per play and 13th in opponent EPA per play.
If the Denver Broncos' defense can put together yet another strong performance, Denver is going to be able to keep this game close down to the wire.
I won't hesitate to take the points with the Broncos in this one.
