NFL Week 7 Best Bets (Predictions for Pats-Titans, Giants-Broncos, Commanders-Cowboys)
A loaded Week 7 slate in the NFL features the final London Game of the 2025 season and a pair of Monday Night Football matchups featuring some playoff-caliber teams.
So, why don’t we place some best bets for the action?
All season long, SI Betting’s editors – Iain MacMillan and Peter Dewey – have been sharing their best bets each week, and we’re coming off a 1-1 showing in Week 6.
MacMillan nailed the Seattle Seahawks as underdogs against the Jacksonville Jaguars, as Seattle won outright to move to 4-2 in the 2025 season. Meanwhile, Dewey came up short with his underdog pick, as the Detroit Lions were unable to hang on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Can we turn in a 2-0 showing in Week 7?
This week, Dewey and MacMillan are targeting a trio of favorites, including our first teaser pick of the season.
Let’s dive into the breakdowns for each best bet in Week 7 of the 2025 season.
NFL Best Bets for Week 7
- New England Patriots-Denver Broncos 6-Point Teaser (-135) – Peter Dewey
- Washington Commanders -1.5 (-108) vs. Dallas Cowboys – Iain MacMillan
New England Patriots-Denver Broncos 6-Point Teaser (-135) – Peter Dewey
The first teaser in this best bets column of the 2025 season!
There are a bunch of teams that I like on Sunday, but moving the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos down from -7 to -1 is my favorite play of the week.
New England Patriots vs. Tennessee Titans
New England is riding high after wins over Buffalo and New Orleans, sitting in first place in the AFC East at 4-2.
Now, it takes on one of the worst teams in the NFL in the Tennessee Titans, who fired head coach Brian Callahan earlier this week. Tennessee was just 4-19 against the spread under Callahan in the last two seasons, and it ranks dead last in the NFL in EPA/Play on offense in 2025.
This is a revenge game for Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel (who was fired by the Titans a few seasons ago), and I think New England is the way better team in this matchup. The Pats are eighth in the NFL in EPA/Play on offense, and they outrank the Titans in defensive EPA/Play despite being in the bottom 10 in the league.
While laying a touchdown with the Patriots on the road may be a little tough, I love moving this spread down to one on Sunday. New England should easily win this game, and Drake Maye has played himself into the MVP conversation.
Even with new leadership in Tennessee, I don’t see the Titans scoring enough to keep pace in Week 7.
Denver Broncos vs. New York Giants
Denver did not play well in Week 6 against the New York Jets in London, but it still won the game to move to 4-2 in the 2025 season.
The Broncos are now favored by a touchdown at home against a New York Giants team that is 2-1 since Jaxson Dart took over at quarterback. However, New York won both games at home and lost by double digits on the road against a one-win New Orleans team.
This is as tough of a road environment as it gets, especially since Denver’s defense ranks No. 1 in the NFL in EPA/Play and yards per play (4.3) allowed this season.
I’d be shocked to see Denver lose this game at home, as it is 8-2 straight up in Denver with Bo Nix at quarterback. Moving this spread down to Broncos -1 essentially turns this teaser into a moneyline parlay at -135 odds.
Rather than laying the points with these two huge favorites, I’ll simply take them to win by a possession on Sunday.
Washington Commanders -1.5 (-108) vs. Dallas Cowboys – Iain MacMillan
The Dallas Cowboys' defense is the worst in the NFL which means if they want to hang with the Washington Commanders in Week 7, they might have to score every time they touch the ball.
If they don't, the Commanders are going to walk away with the win. The Dallas defense ranks last in DVOA, last in opponent EPA per play, last in opponent success rate, and 30th in opponent yards per play.
Despite seeing some regression this year, I have full faith in Jayden Daniels putting on a show and scoring points in bunches. I'll back Washington as a slight road favorite in Dallas.
