NFL Week 8 Best Bets (Predictions for Dolphins vs. Falcons, 49ers vs. Texans on Sunday)
Looking for a best bet for Sunday’s NFL action?
You’ve come to the right place, as the SI Betting team has been making predictions, prop picks and much more for every game in Week 8.
We’re nearing the midway point of the 2025 NFL season, and six teams are on the bye this week, limiting the options for bettors when it comes to picking sides or total. But, that doesn’t mean we’re shying away!
Each week this season, the SI Betting team of Peter Dewey and Iain MacMillan will share their favorite bets for Sunday’s action, and this week is no different.
We’re targeting a .500 team at home that is looking to bounce back against one of the worst teams in the NFL and an AFC South team in desperate need of a win.
Let’s dive into the breakdowns for each of these picks in Week 8.
NFL Best Bets for Week 8
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Atlanta Falcons -7 (-115) vs. Miami Dolphins – Peter Dewey
- Houston Texans -1.5 (-112) vs. San Francisco 49ers – Iain MacMillan
Atlanta Falcons -7 (-115) vs. Miami Dolphins – Peter Dewey
Even with Michael Penix Jr. a little banged up, I love the Atlanta Falcons at home in Week 8.
The Falcons are 2-1 against the spread and straight up at home, and they are facing a Miami team that has gone in the tank this season, sitting at 1-6 and coming off a blowout loss to the Cleveland Browns.
Tua Tagovailoa leads the NFL in interceptions, and the Dolphins defense hasn’t been able to stop anyone, ranking dead last in EPA/Play and EPA/Pass while clocking in at 31st in EPA/Rush and 29th in success rate.
That’s a straight up nightmare.
Atlanta should be able to win by margin in this game, as it’ll be able to ride running back Bijan Robinson against a Miami run defense that is giving up 5.2 yards per carry in 2025. The Dolphins have already allowed 1,115 total rushing yards this season.
There are no redeeming qualities about the Dolphins right now, their offense has slipped to 30th in the NFL in success rate. I’m expecting a blow out in what is a prime bounce-back spot for Atlanta.
Houston Texans -1.5 (-112) vs. San Francisco 49ers – Iain MacMillan
It's time to sell high on a San Francisco 49ers team that hasn't been as good as their record indicates.
They're just 18th in the NFL in both Net Yards per Play and DVOA and their EPA numbers are below average as well.
Yes, the Houston Texans offense has been bad at times, but their defense is truly elite, ranking in the top five in virtually every metric.
It's time for San Francisco to regress and this is a tougher matchup for them than you might think. I'll back the Texans as slight home favorites.
