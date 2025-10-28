NFL Week 9 Survivor Pool Picks (Rams, AFC West Squad Highlight Top Predictions)
The halfway point of the NFL season is here!
Week 9 is when Survivor Pool players can start to see the light at the end of the tunnel, as if you’ve made it this far (and can survive Week 9), you only have nine more weeks to go (we know, easier said than done).
In Week 8, a massive upset shook up some Survivor Pools, including the picks for the SI Betting team. Peter Dewey had the Atlanta Falcons to beat the Miami Dolphins, but Miami ended up winning in a rout as a seven-point underdog.
Safe to say that Kirk Cousins didn’t gain any new fans in the Survivor community in Week 8.
Now, the focus turns to Week 9, with a couple of double-digit favorites on the board in the latest odds.
Let’s recap Week 8 before we dive into this week’s selections.
NFL Week 8 Survivor Picks Recap
- Iain MacMillan: Buffalo Bills (W)
- Peter Dewey: Atlanta Falcons (L)
Hopefully, everyone tailed MacMillan’s easy win with the Buffalo Bills beating the Carolina Panthers 40-9 on Sunday afternoon.
MacMillan remains perfect this season, but Dewey has now lost in Week 8 with the shocking Dolphins’ upset over Atlanta. We’ll give him a chance to buy back in, as the goal for the SI Betting team is to offer differing perspectives each week to help Survivor players make their selections.
So, here’s where our team is leading in Week 9!
NFL Week 9 Survivor Pool Picks
Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams are the biggest favorites in Week 9 which means they'll be a popular pick, but there aren't many other fantastic opportunities to take this Rams team the rest of the season, so we might as well take them now.
After all, what's the point of taking a good team in Survivor if you don't take them when they're listed as a double-digit favorite? The Rams are fresh off their bye week and get to host arguably the worst team in the NFC in the New Orleans Saints.
New Orleans couldn't move the ball against the poor Buccaneers offense last week, and now they have to try to do so against an elite Rams' defense on the road.
This should be a sweat-free survivor winner. – Iain MacMillan
Los Angeles Chargers
The Falcons may have backfired on me in Week 8, but I’m eyeing another road favorite in Week 9.
The Los Angeles Chargers and Justin Herbert are coming off a bounce-back win over the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night, and they’re double-digit favorites on the road against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
Tennessee may be the worst team in the NFL, as it ranks dead last in points per game (13.8), 30th in points allowed, 28th in defensive EPA/Play and last in offensive EPA/Play.
Outside of an upset win over the Arizona Cardinals, which only occurred due to multiple terrible Arizona fumbles (that cost them a score on offense and led to a Titans score after a Cam Ward pick), the Titans have been smoked in just about every game in 2025.
They have losses by 24, 18, 10, 26, 21, 14 and 8.
The Chargers have a little bit of a mini-bye after playing on Thursday in Week 8, and they need every win they can get in a loaded AFC West division.
I’m buying them on the road against an inept Tennessee offense. – Peter Dewey
