Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Bet Canucks to Beat Rangers in Vancouver)
We cashed in on the Blue Jackets as big underdogs on Monday night, but two late goals by the Flyers and the Avalanche's failure to score on the empty net led to a 1-2 night for a small loss.
We're back with a loaded slate on Tuesday night and I have my three best bets locked in, including the Canucks to take down on the Rangers in tonight's finale.
- Season-to-date record: 42-35-3 (+4.93 units)
Best NHL Bets Today
- Penguins +130 vs. Lightning
- Panthers +100 vs. Jets
- Canucks -105 vs. Rangers
Lightning vs. Penguins Prediction
The Pittsburgh Penguins are 7-10-3 this season, but their underlying metrics tell a different story and I think it's worth betting on some potential positive regression. They enter tonight's game ranking 10th in 5-on-5 expected goals percentage and second in 5-on-5 expected goals.
The opposite is true for the Lightning who, despite being 9-6-1, are 18th in 5-on-5 expected goals percentage and 14th in CORSI%.
There's enough the justify a bet on the Penguins as significant underdogs tonight.
Pick: Penguins +130
Panthers vs. Jets Prediction
Regression was coming sooner or later for the Winnipeg Jets. They were 15-1 despite having average metrics at best, and have now lost two-straight games. The value is still there when it comes to fading this team until the market correctly adjusts their prices on them. The Jets are currently 19th in CORSI% 22nd in 5-on-5 expected goals percentage.
The Panthers just beat this team 5-0 on Saturday and are now underdogs to them tonight? I'll take that bet. Florida is the better team from top to bottom.
Pick: Panthers +100
Rangers vs. Canucks
The Canucks have played some great hockey the past few weeks, ranking fourth in the NHL in 5-on-5 expected goals percentage and eighth in CORSI%, both well above the Rangers who rank 13th and 22nd in those two respective stats.
The Rangers have been carried by strong goaltending play, but that's not enough to convince me they're the right side as slight favorites. I'll back the better overall team in the Canucks as slight home underdogs.
Pick: Canucks -105
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
